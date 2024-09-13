Harris, Walz Muddy the Waters on Their Extreme Abortion Positions

“Come on.”

That was Vice President Harris’ response to Donald Trump in the presidential debate when he pressed her for any gestational limit on abortion.

Would she, he asked, “allow abortion in the eighth month, ninth month, seventh month?”

“Come on,” and a smirk. That’s all she had.

That’s because that is, in fact, all she and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, have when actually forced to come up with any limits on abortion they would support.

They oppose any and all protections for unborn babies and their mothers, including minors, and apparently, babies born alive from botched abortions.

As governor of Minnesota, Walz signed into law a bill that struck the requirement “that all responsible medical personnel” use “[a]ll reasonable measures consistent with good medical practice” to “preserve the life and health” of an infant born alive during an attempted abortion. The legislation he signed last year instead only requires healthcare workers to “care for” a baby born alive, far more ambiguous language that doesn’t impress urgency in what is by definition a life-threatening situation for a tiny and vulnerable human.

The bill also stripped away basic protections for minors from traffickers and abusers by removing the requirement for parental consent, it defunded the state’s pregnancy resource centers that overwhelmingly help low-income mothers who want to bring their babies to term, and it removed the state abortion reporting requirements, including information on babies who survive failed abortions. Presumably he didn’t want the world to know about any more babies than the eight that had already been reported as surviving abortions during his governorship.

Democrats are constantly trying to muddy the waters on late-term abortion. One way they do it is to insist that they are “rare,” pointing out that a mere 0.9 percent of all abortions nationwide are performed after 20 weeks, when support for abortion plummets. But 1% of approximately one million abortions performed annually in America, and that is still nearly 10,000 babies a year being slaughtered as late as seven, eight, and nine months in utero.

That’s nearly four times the number of children and teens who are killed by gun violence in this country every year.

But the other way to muddy things up is the Walz way: simply whiting out the numbers by eliminating the requirement to report them to begin with.

Then there is the Harris way – to shrug off the reality that her views are extreme and out of step with Americans, who overwhelmingly oppose abortion after the first trimester and who have even been found in polls to support protecting babies as early as a heartbeat can be detected. And to scoff at the truth that late-term abortion breaks the bodies of thousands of viable babies and the hearts of their mothers every year.

Harris and her party can’t even bring themselves to condemn infanticide. In the debate, President Trump referenced former Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s now infamous remarks when asked what should happen if a baby is born alive during an abortion.

All the fact-checkers in the world can’t wipe out the video which lives on Twitter (now X) for time immemorial. He said, “I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue …”

A discussion would ensue. Over the dying body of a baby.

It’s no wonder Harris didn’t have any other words. There are no words to defend the barbarism that she supports, that essentially only the world’s worst dictators join her in supporting. The United States is one of just a handful of countries that still allow abortion in all nine months, and I’ve yet to see the leader of any country in the Western world who is on record supporting infanticide. But Kamala Harris voted against the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

No wonder all she could do was smirk. The only other option is to cry.