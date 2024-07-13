Don't Kill Conservative Principles in the Platform

Republican leadership is on the verge of abandoning forty years of conservative principles and inertia at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Next week, delegates to the RNC will consider the party’s proposed platform, which, for example, waters down language on life, marriage, debt, and trade that conservative activists have fought to enshrine and preserve from liberal attacks for decades.

In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren says, “Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to.” It’s almost as if the 2024 platform committee looked to the Sith for sound political advice.

But conservatives have never approached the past with such disregard; that’s always been the mistake of progressives who despise our country, our heritage, and our American way of life. Conservatism entails gratitude for all these things. Gratitude for our traditions isn’t just a sentimental thing. It means, as G. K. Chesterton put it, “giving a vote to… our ancestors. It is the democracy of the dead.”

Republican leadership will not give a vote to the great conservatives who came before us, men and women like Ronald Reagan, Phyllis Schlafly, Bill Buckley, Paul Weyrich, and countless others who dedicated their lives to shaping our movement. They will not even show the courtesy of informing you they are gutting the historic language that has guided the Republican Party for the better part of half a century.

What did the platforms of the past promise to champion that is utterly lacking in the 2024 draft?

First, life: since 1976, conservatives have called for a robust federal role in protecting the unborn. The 2016 platform, readopted in 2020, set the high watermark for the protection of life. The document was clear that ending abortion was a chief priority for the party and that incremental measures, such as protections for pain-capable children, should be instituted to protect as many babies as possible. The 2024 draft stripped out all but one reference to abortion and said it was now a priority for the states (and not the federal government).

Second, marriage. The 2016 platform was unequivocal on the definition of marriage as “the union of one man and one woman.” That principle has been present in one form or another since 1992. Its readoption in 2016, however, was especially significant, as it represented a clear conservative rejection of the judicial activism of the previous year, Obergefell v. Hodges. The 2024 platform seems to have embraced the progressive position, striking out the male and female language for the first time in more than thirty years. Ironically, this about-face comes as Americans are growing increasingly skeptical about the wisdom of tampering with the natural family.

Third, debt. Since 1976, Republicans have advocated for balancing the federal budget by cutting wasteful spending and reforming so-called “entitlements” like Social Security and Medicare to prevent them from falling into insolvency and failure. The Republican Party has acknowledged the need to tie Congress’ hands here with a constitutional amendment that forces elected officials to eliminate deficits and pay down the debt. Shockingly, there is not a single reference in 2024’s text to debt, deficit, or balancing the budget.

Even worse, the 2024 platform pledges to not make any cuts to Social Security and Medicare, not even changing the retirement age to reflect growing lifespans and years of productivity. We owe it to future generations to solve these problems, not pass the buck to our children. Just as we can’t ignore the democracy of the dead in our policy decisions, we also can’t ignore our duties to bless—and not burden—future Americans.

Fourth, trade. Since 1980, the party has recognized that “protectionist tariffs and quotas are detrimental to our economic well-being” and affirmed that “the Republican Party believes in free trade.” Sadly, the 2024 draft has replaced all of this with support for “baseline Tariffs” and jettisoned free trade for “rebalancing trade.”

Tariffs have a specific and targeted role in protecting our national security and negotiating lower barriers to trade between nations. The proposed platform’s across-the-board tariff hike (not seen since the days of Smoot-Hawley and the Great Depression) would not advance those important goals, instead ‘rebalancing trade’ on the backs of the American households and businesses who ultimately foot the bill.

The delegates who will decide the fate of the party this week must carry forward the mantle of conservatism’s past. For as Winston Churchill warned, building a movement like ours is “the slow and laborious task of years. To destroy [it] can be the thoughtless act of a single day.” Let us pray that July 15 is not such a day.

Paul Teller is the executive director of Advancing American Freedom. John Shelton is the policy director of Advancing American Freedom.