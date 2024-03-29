Where Is the Political Courage on the Right?

This is a story of courage and an object lesson for Republicans who have lost their courage and lost their way.

The hero of the story is Marina Vashakmadze, a journalist in the Republic of Georgia and, I am proud to say, a friend of mine. The story took place when she was a fledgling journalist, and while the small nation of Georgia was under the heel of the Soviet Union.

It begins in mid-November 1983, when seven young Georgians tried to highjack a Russian Aeroflot airplane flying from the capital Tbilisi to Moscow. They wanted to divert the flight to Turkey.

The defectors were well known figures in Georgia. Several were famous for talents that are much revered in the country. Three of them were painters, and one was an actor who had just been asked to play a part in a film that would become famous, “Repentance.” It was a thinly veiled critique of Stalinism. (Stalin was a Georgian by birth.)

The Soviet-controlled news media provided extensive coverage of the event. It celebrated efforts to thwart the hijacking, without reporting the political reasons the dissidents wanted to leave the country. Marina’s editor called her to his office and asked her to write such a propaganda story for the newspaper. She refused.

The following day Marina was summoned to the office of a senior government official. The apparatchik received her in a large room that had a table with a typewriter on it. He coaxed her to write the article.

“I refused again,” Marina recalls. Then he put a completed news story on the table “and asked me to add at least one paragraph.” She could write whatever she wished. One paragraph. That was all.

Marina sat in the room for a long time. She did not touch the keyboard on the typewriter. Finally, they let her leave.

It is not difficult to imagine how frightening it was for a young woman, with no political defenses, to be called in front of Communist authorities and asked to write a story. In Soviet-controlled Georgia, the government could extract any punishment it wished with impunity. It would be easy to go along, write a few innocuous words, and go home.

Marina refused because she knew that if she wrote even a sentence she would be compromised – and lost. If she wrote anything, she understood, the regime would own her. If she gave in once, why not do it again?

I thought of this courageous story when Russian dissident Alexei Navalny recently died under mysterious circumstances in a grim prison above the Arctic Circle. After suffering assaults and attempts to poison him, Navalny had returned to Russia, virtually certain he would go to jail and possibly be murdered. He paid the ultimate price for opposing President Vladimir Putin, “a thieving little man,” as Navalny described him, and for championing a democratic, corruption-free Russia.

And I thought of Marina Vashakmadze, Alexei Navalny, and the thousands of people who dared to pay their respects at Navalny’s gravesite while I have been watching Republicans behave in the opposite way for the pitiful reward of staying in the good graces of Donald Trump.

As anyone close to politics knows, a great many Republicans privately lament the incendiary statements Trump routinely makes. A few, such as Sen. Lisa Murkowski, have explicitly denounced his “hateful, harmful rhetoric.” But most say little publicly.

More than once Trump has said he would be dictator for “a day” if elected to a second term. Maybe this is just his normal way of trolling Democrats and Never-Trump Republicans. Or perhaps he means it and would seek to override the Constitution to swiftly impose policies he favored. How many Republicans can you name who called this out as un-American, as they would if any Democrat said it?

How many speak out when Trump calls the free press “the enemy of the people” or when he describes migrants fleeing oppression as “vermin”? Or when he uses the extreme word “bloodbath” to describe what will happen if high tariffs are not imposed on imported automobiles. Precious few.

Even if they excuse such talk as mere political rhetoric, shouldn’t responsible GOP members of Congress warn the former president that such comments could inflame people? This is not a theoretical possibility. It happened on Jan. 6, 2021. While the Capitol was stormed, Republican and Democrat members alike huddled in stark fear. Many used their cell phones for what they feared was a final goodbye call to their families. Future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

“Some say the riots were caused by [the far left] antifa,” McCarthy said. “There is absolutely no evidence of that. Conservatives should be the first to say so.” He said the rioters were “un-American” and Trump should be censored.

Then, an extraordinary case of collective amnesia set in. McCarthy went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat to tug his forelock and say Jan. 6 really had not been that bad. Sen. Lindsay Graham, who initially said Trump “had gone too far,” changed his tune too. “The way I look at it, there is no way we can achieve our goals without Trump.”

To turn back to the subject of Russia, Trump said he has been “Navalnyed,” meaning that like the Russian dissident he has faced myriad legal proceedings. The parallel is absurd, typical of Trump’s self-centered view of the world. What is more telling, though, is his steady positive attitude toward Vladimir Putin. Though known for blunt, brutal assessments, Trump waffled on calling out Putin for Navalny’s death. This was a sharp contrast with the leaders of Western European nations.

How many Republicans have you heard criticize Trump for not condemning Putin?

Readers who pass off my criticism of Republicans as kneejerk GOP-bashing are wrong. I respect Republicans’ traditional beliefs in fiscal responsibility, law and order, and the dangers of Communist aggression. At one point in my career, I worked for Republican congressman and later governor Pierre S. Dupont from Delaware.

Republicans can justify their silence with the argument that Trump will retaliate by supporting other candidates for their seat in Congress. They can tell themselves, “I will do better than anyone else who wants my job.” But when you acquiesce once, it is easy to do it again and again, until you become the person who is manipulating you.

Such is the case of letting Trump’s incendiary, undemocratic words pass without comment. You can never succeed if you undermine the institutions you need to implement the policies you favor.

In case you are wondering, Marina continued to stand her ground. She saw Georgians break free of the Soviet Union. Her integrity remained intact. As a European board member and Head of Editorial for Euronews Georgia, she is today one of her nation’s most esteemed journalists.