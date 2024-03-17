Unshackling Democracy: Embracing Term Limits, Empowering Citizens

After 24 years in the automotive industry, Gerrick Wilkins ran for Congress in an Alabama congressional district on a platform of replacing “career politicians” with citizen-legislators who treat elective office as temporary public service instead of permanent sinecures. On March 5, Wilkins lost to five-term incumbent Rep. Gary Palmer.

But Wilkins said that his experience only underscores the need for term limits in Washington, which is the focus of his new book. This interview is with Carl M. Cannon, RealClearPolitics Washington bureau chief.

Q: Gerrick, what do you see as the benefits of having fresh faces on Capitol Hill?

A: The regular influx of new representatives would bring diverse ideas and backgrounds into the political arena, fostering a government that is more responsive to its constituents. Term limits disrupt the cycle of career politicians, who become disconnected from the everyday experiences and needs of the people they represent. This disconnection often leads to a sense of disenfranchisement among citizens. Limiting the length of time an individual can serve in Congress also reduces the risk of corruption and undue influence from special interests.

Q: How do you respond to people who say that institutional memory is beneficial in any organization, even government?

A: When people bring up the importance of institutional memory in government, I like to point to a different angle, one I explore in my book. Careerism, or the tendency to have career politicians, often leads to a kind of groupthink, which tends to hold back innovation. Think about it: Back before 1900, over half of Congress was made up of freshmen, bringing new ideas and perspectives. We’re facing longstanding issues like the border crisis and our national debt – these aren’t new problems, and they need fresh minds to find solutions. Keeping the same people in for too long, in my view, can actually prevent us from effectively addressing these challenges.

Q: One way to effect term limits would be if the people just “voted the bums” out, to use an old expression. Why is legislation needed?

A: Well, as my own experience shows, it’s a rigged system. As James Madison wrote, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” Although I already favored term limits before running for Congress, I have firsthand knowledge of how necessary it is.

The early polling suggested a promising opportunity to unseat the incumbent. However, as the race progressed, the formidable nature of incumbency became apparent. He started with a large war chest and secured donations from major political action committees, outspending my campaign five to one. This disparity highlighted a vital aspect of the incumbency advantage: the overwhelming support from special interest groups. These PACs rarely, if ever, support a challenger over an incumbent. By contrast, my campaign was primarily fueled by individual donations, self-funding, and on-the-ground grassroots efforts.

A: Do you believe term limits will resonate with voters in the 2024 presidential election?

A: I hope so. It won’t be lost on the voters that if congressional term limits had been enacted in the 1990s, the candidate landscape in 2024 would likely have been notably different. Joe Biden is 81 years old. He was first elected to the Senate when he was 30. Think of that. His path to the Oval Office would have been much less likely without such an extended period in Congress.

And Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to passing a term limits amendment for Congress. I believe this stance resonates with a significant portion of the electorate who are frustrated with career politicians and Washington’s continued dysfunction.

Other prominent Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have also highlighted term limits as a vital issue. As more candidates address this issue, term limits are likely to become a pivotal point of debate and differentiation in the 2024 election, influencing not only the candidates’ platforms but perhaps even voter turnout and preferences. This shift in focus toward term limits signals a growing demand for a more dynamic and responsive legislative branch, fundamentally altering the landscape of American politics.

Q: The idea of term limits isn’t new. What does “Unshackling Democracy” add to the conversation? Why did this book need to be written now?

A: I’d like to think that it reinvigorates the national conversation at a time when we need it most. The book emerges in a context where past efforts to institute term limits, notably during the 1990’s “Contract with America,” fell short, primarily due to the unwillingness of career politicians to give up their power. Although several states attempted to implement congressional term limits without the federal government, these efforts were ultimately struck down by the Supreme Court, highlighting the necessity of a constitutional amendment to effectuate this change.

In my book, I build on the foundation laid in previous debates, infusing it with fresh perspectives shaped by contemporary challenges. The metaphor I used on the campaign trail succinctly describes the need: “If someone drives your truck into the ditch, to get it out, you need a change of direction, a change of trajectory, and often a change of drivers.” This analogy aptly describes the current political landscape, where career politicians have driven our country into a ditch, and we need citizen legislators to get it out.

Q: Are additional political reforms needed?

A: Certainly, but term limits would be a terrific start – and have far-reaching implications. My book goes beyond just advocating for term limits; it delves into how their implementation could significantly curb corruption and diminish the overpowering influence of special interests in Washington, D.C.

My book presents term limits as not just a policy change but as a pivotal step toward revitalizing our Republic. It brings this old idea into a new light, offering both a historical perspective and a relatable narrative for the average American. Our nation is more ready than ever to embrace changes that restore power to “We the People.” I like to think that “Unshackling Democracy” is more than a book; it’s a call to action to unshackle our democracy and revive the true spirit of our Constitutional Republic.