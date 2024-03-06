Ruth Marcus and Jane Mayer Should Know Better

Less than a week before Christmas 2017, The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer published an attempted takedown of the conservative youth powerhouse Turning Point USA. Leveling unsubstantiated allegations of “racial bias” and “illegal campaign activity” against the organization, Mayer also included attacks against then-Turning Point employee Crystal Clanton.

Crystal, who eventually left Turning Point to attend law school and was recently offered a coveted clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had other things on her mind when Mayer’s story was published. Her grandmother – a maternal figure who primarily raised her – had terminal cancer at the time and would pass soon after. Amid such grief, and unbeknownst to Crystal, Mayer’s story would become the catalyst for a years-long effort by the mainstream media to exile her from public life.

The cruelty of the attacks on Crystal, which have unfolded in waves over the last seven years, has become so relentless that it was called out this week by Steven Lubet, a prominent progressive law professor at Northwestern University, in the opinion section of Slate Magazine – a left-wing publication. “Let Crystal Canton move on,” Lubet wrote, condemning the ongoing character assassination against her as “a classic demonstration of punching down” and “a campaign to make her an unemployable pariah.”

I first met Crystal at a small party thrown by her roommate in 2019. There was still a cake in their kitchen celebrating her recent admission to law school. Within a few hours, Crystal shared details of her heartbreaking cancellation with me: She had worked for Turning Point and was falsely accused in the pages of The New Yorker of sending racist text messages.

The episode derailed her life. Friends and colleagues no longer spoke to her. She became something of a pariah even in conservative circles, where, regardless of whether people believed the accusations, many were terrified of being associated with someone publicly accused of racism. It was the type of genuinely traumatic experience you hardly want to recount to someone you’ve just met, but better than letting them discover through a Google search.

In the years since, Crystal and I have become close friends, allowing me a front row seat to much of the fallout from the media’s ongoing smear campaign against her. We were together when Washington Post associate editor Ruth Marcus published her first in a series of opinion pieces tracking Crystal’s career developments and arguing that she was an irredeemable racist who should be permanently relegated to the fringes of society. High profile articles along these lines materialized with each of Crystal’s professional achievements: starting law school, securing a prestigious federal clerkship, and now, accepting the Supreme Court clerkship with Justice Thomas.

I hesitate to dignify the accusations of racism with a response, but, from the five years or so that I’ve known Crystal, I can agree categorically with the assessment of Justice Thomas, who, if anyone needs reminding, grew up under segregation in the Jim Crow South: “I know Crystal Clanton and I know bigotry. … Bigotry is antithetical to her nature and character.”

The texts Crystal was accused of sending are bizarrely out of character both in content and tone, and evidence has become public in the years since casting serious doubts on the allegations.

Crystal is a kind, honest, wonderful person who has been unfairly maligned throughout most of her adult life. I suspect she’s a far better person than many of her detractors in the media, who have spent the better part of a decade obsessively smearing her.

Attempts at personal ruin through lies and deception are the blood sport of an unfortunate number of politicians, pundits, and press alike. Such calumny is as old as civilization, and anyone who achieves a high level of distinction in public life knows to brace for it, no matter how wrong it may be. Still, it is especially sad and dehumanizing when this kind of wrath is inflicted on a bystander to hurt another. Crystal has now faced that twice – in 2017, when Jane Mayer was seeking to destroy Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk and his organization, and since then, as Mayer and Marcus have both sought to demonize Justice Thomas by associating Crystal with him.

It’s obvious that Crystal has never really been the target – manufacturing stories about a young lady making her way through the early stages of professional life is just a convenient way to get at the other “big fish” with whom the detractors disagree. For Marcus and Mayer, two journalists whose highly talented and ideologically driven daughters frequently brush with prominent people and institutions themselves, you would think they would understand the recklessness and injustice of this kind of behavior.