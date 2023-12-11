If a University President Is Dreadful, Fire Him/Her/They/Ze/It

Chicken Little was right about the Ivy League. The sky really is falling. The cleanup can’t begin until we hear a resounding crash and see the debris.

That cleanup job should begin with firing some university presidents. The University of Pennsylvania went first. That great university, founded by Benjamin Franklin, announced that “President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation.”

Calling it “voluntary” is reminiscent of the famous old radio joke in which a robber confronts Jack Benny and demands all his money. After a long pause, the robber has to repeat his demand. Benny finally replies, “I’m thinking it over.” Penn’s PR flaks would have said, “Mr. Benny voluntarily tendered his wallet.”

If feckless college presidents don’t turn over the keys voluntarily to leave, take them away. Fire them. Don’t reward them with cushy jobs in their schools’ hidden nooks and crannies. Why such harsh treatment? Because they have inflicted enormous damage on the universities they were entrusted to lead.

Now, the firings have begun with one of the terrible triumvirate who testified before Congress last week. It shouldn’t be the last one. Magill, Harvard president Claudine Gay, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth spent the days since their testimony trying to walk it back. But their problem was not misstatements. Their problem was that they said the quiet part out loud.

There are two reasons to fire presidents who stood by as their campuses turned into hotbeds of hate, harassment, and intimidation, as the leaders of Harvard, MIT, Columbia, and NYU did. First, by failing to deal effectively with the current crisis, they have shown they are unfit to manage institutions of higher learning. Second, by removing such high-profile leaders, as Penn has done, those universities will “encourage the others,” particularly leaders who want to keep their jobs elsewhere.

One essential task of leaders in higher education is to show intellectual integrity and demand adherence to those standards by faculty, students, and administrators. When students (or professors) trample on them, there must be serious consequences, not threadbare defenses and toothless action. Yet that is all we have seen.

Insiders have known for years what the public finally witnessed with the outbreak of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which often veer into open hatred of Jews, and the inability of university administrators to answer basic questions about their response. What the public sees, quite correctly, are institutions so mired in an ideological swamp that they may never make it back to dry land. For years, that reality was kept hidden from donors and the parents of prospective students. Today, it is marching down the street naked – and winter is coming.

The problem is not confined to a few elite universities or a few leaders. It is widespread, fueled by left-wing, ideologically-driven faculty in the humanities departments and virtually every program ending in the word “studies.” They are the ones who demean all Israelis as “settler colonialists” who have no right to live there. They are the ones who call the generous donors of buildings, professorships, and student scholarships “exploitative capitalists,” hardly better than slave owners. And so on.

This ideological onslaught is supported by a huge administrative apparatus that now encumbers every university and has a huge impact on both university budgets and students’ daily lives. Among administrators, the strongest ideologues are the countless DEI apparatchiks who enforce their “diversity, equity, and inclusion” mandates on students and faculty. The biggest losers are contrary perspectives and intelligent debate among contending views. Those debates should be central to higher education.

In the DEI creed, “diversity” does not include “cognitive diversity.” In practice, that means three minority students of different colors would qualify as “diverse” as long as they are not Asian American. The same is true for students who are not “cis-hetero,” meaning they are born male or female and attracted to the opposite sex. (Words like that and “Latinx” are now commonplace on college campuses. Sometimes, the failure to use them is a “microaggression.”)

Using these standards, the students would be considered “diverse” even if they all have the same ideas, all have parents who are corporate lawyers or brain surgeons, all come from similar leafy suburbs, and all believe they are oppressed victims of the capitalist patriarchy. In the Orwellian university catechism, they qualify as diverse.

They aren’t. They just look that way to people who value skin color above all else. The old term for that was racism. The new term is diversity and inclusion. The old phrase for admitting people based on skin color instead of academic merit was raced-based discrimination. The new one is “inclusion of previously marginalized communities.” The old term for separate housing and seating for these “marginalized communities” was segregation. That’s now redefined as social support for historically-victimized people of color. Multi-syllabic words attempt to mask reality. On campus, they do.

In this upside-down ideology, Asian Americans don’t count as minorities for the same reason Cuban Americans were excluded from many preferences set aside for Hispanics. Both groups perform well on merit-based tests, so they took up “too many” reserved spaces.

The near-total dominance of this ideology at universities lay behind the appalling testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The leaders of their peer institutions would likely have said the same things, either because they believe them or they feared the response of students and faculty if they departed from the orthodox creed.

These presidents’ refusal to confront a militant, illiberal movement harassing their students and their inept attempt to hide their policies (and their views) from the public is why they cannot restore their institutions to sites where free speech is safe, where diverse viewpoints are as welcome as diverse backgrounds, where minority groups (like Jews) are safe from intimidation, and where academic merit is prized above skin color, donor nepotism, or athletic prowess. Restoring those discarded values is essential if American universities are to return to their highest mission. Whether they will succeed is an open question, but they must try. And that begins with new leaders.

The second reason these presidents should be fired is less obvious but no less important. It will “encourage the others.” Voltaire wrote that famous phrase in his novel, “Candide,” referring to a British commander who was court-martialed and executed for “failure to do his utmost.” Voltaire’s droll response: “It is wise to kill an admiral from time to time to encourage the others.”

Even Voltaire wouldn’t recommend that for university administrators. But firing for cause is needed to “encourage the others” to deal seriously with the rise of campus storm troopers who threaten and harass Jewish students, just as they constantly shout down conservative speakers who come to campus. (Those speakers must come from outside since there are so few remaining on the faculty, a marked change from 50 years ago.)

Firing one college president is bracing, even if they call it “voluntary.” Firing two or three would be even more effective. The others need reminding that they don’t have the lifetime protection accorded to federal judges, tenured professors, or, in practice, federal bureaucrats. They need to appreciate the risk of doing nothing to restore their institutions. The message they need to hear is: “Your job is to protect the core values of higher learning and free inquiry. If you can’t do that and do it effectively, start preparing your résumé.”

That message is crucial because most university presidents are risk-averse bureaucrats. When they make a decision, they tend to think, “Which choice carries the most risk for me?” The same calculus applies to other senior administrators, beginning with the second-in-command, the provost, who deals with most campus issues while the president visits rich alumni and progressive foundations. Lower-ranking administrators follow what happens above them. They want to please the boss and avoid controversy to keep their jobs.

For years now, the royal road to job security has been to abandon the old liberal ideals of free speech, diverse viewpoints, race neutrality, and merit-based admissions. Those are the country’s highest ideals. Instead, universities have embraced – and enforced – left-wing ideology in which DEI is foundational. Worse, they have suppressed and excluded contrary views.

Because that ideology is pervasive on campus, it holds a two-fold attraction for administrators. Some of them actually agree with it. Even those who don’t agree know it is has been the path to job security. They keep their dissent private.

We can’t change their personal beliefs. Campus debates certainly won’t, because the intelligent clash of diverse social, political, and economic views is so rare on campus now. What can be changed are the incentives for those hired to fill administrative positions at the nation’s institutions of higher learning.

The way to begin those changes is by firing the university presidents who have humiliated themselves and their institutions before the nation. Their replacements will bring in new provosts, new deans of admission, new deans of student affairs, and, over time, new boards of trustees. Or, rather, they will if they are cut from different cloth than the failed leaders they replace.

Current university boards of overseers are why it is so hard to fire bad leaders. They picked those failed presidents themselves and don’t want to admit their error. Yale’s board, for instance, called the “Corporation,” went further and changed the rules to prevent unhappy alumni from nominating new members.

Universities are confused and unhappy with all this scrutiny. What punctured their insularity is 1) the rise of virulent antisemitism on campus, which has shocked the nation; and 2) university leaders’ appallingly weak responses to such clear violations of what should be their institutions’ core values.

It remains to be seen whether universities will bend to the rising pressure from outraged alumni, shocked donors, and parents reluctant to send their children into these expensive cauldrons of hate, guilt, and ideological conformity. The path back should begin by firing the leaders who let this happen and have no clue how to correct it.