The GOP 2024 Thunderdome Takes Shape in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA—The first Thunderdome of the Republican 2024 primary election, where a crowded field will compete for a single nomination, may as well have been the Saturday cattle call inside the Animal Learning Center at the state fairground here.

Eight candidates accepted the invitation of Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst to speak at “Roast and Ride,” an annual fundraiser for veterans, where voters judge White House hopefuls over heaping plates of barbeque after a roaring motorcycle parade through town.

Each of the politicians made their pitch. And yet, in a contest that many will enter, but only one will win, none critiqued Donald Trump by name.

“They are making the case for themselves,” Ernst said when asked why the field seemed to sidestep the former president and current frontrunner, who notably skipped the event. The fourth highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, she serves as a sort of ambassador of Iowa and told reporters she didn't find the silence “odd” because the field likely did “not want to give him a promotional opportunity.”

Off stage, though, in interviews with RealClearPolitics, the field was more aggressive. Major candidates began detailing differences with Trump, distinctions that may soon very well define the race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now stands as Trump’s closest competition. He arrived at the fairground with his wife, Casey, and young family in tow, signing autographs and snapping selfies with a swarming crowd of supporters as his campaign scooped out complimentary ice cream to help attendees try and beat the heat.

Was he looking forward to sharing a debate stage in August with the former president who has attacked him incessantly? “I am looking forward to debating,” DeSantis told RCP. “Absolutely.” One new area of disagreement: Trump’s sudden retreat from the language that social conservatives use the most to describe what they see as the onslaught of political correctness in government and society.

Trump said he no longer liked the expression ‘woke,’ which he once popularized. “It’s just a term they use, half the people can’t even define it,” he told Iowa voters Thursday. “They don’t know what it is.”

DeSantis countered with a definition – and a barb. “Woke is an existential threat to our society. It’s an attack on truth. It's a form of Cultural Marxism. And it really subordinates merit and achievement to things like identity politics,” the governor told RCP. “To say it’s not a big deal,” he continued, “that just shows you don’t understand what a lot of these issues are right now."

Regardless of nomenclature, conservatives have been in an uproar over progressive efforts to allow biological men to compete in women’s athletics. “I don’t think that is fair,” said Ryann Rossi, a rising senior and high school swimmer from West Des Moines. She and her father, Robert, praised the Florida governor for opposing what they see as encroachment on women’s rights and said it was “awesome” to see DeSantis “sticking up for girls' sports.”

The Trump campaign bristled at the suggestion from the governor that he didn’t understand the issue, telling RCP that “Ron DeSantis must be hard of hearing or stupid, because that’s not what President Trump said.” A spokesman for the former president accused DeSantis of trying “to steal” Trump’s policy platform and called him “a fraudster” who is “masquerading as someone who thinks he can play in the majors.” After listing Trump’s foreign policy and economic accomplishments, the spokesman added, “Ron DeSantis won’t be in second place for long. In Iowa, there were far better candidates who didn’t come across as an awkward and wooden, swamp-like knock-off of Jeb Bush.”

Notably, the Trump campaign did not address new criticism by former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy raised during interviews with RCP.

Trump has trained his fire on DeSantis for much of the race, attacking his former ally even before the Florida governor got into the race. He leads the field with 53.2% support in the RealClearPolitics Average compared to DeSantis’ 22.4%. Wary of alienating the MAGA base that fuels his lead, other candidates have often hesitated to take a swing at Trump. This is changing.

The Trump criticism from the left is well-known. It played non-stop on cable news during his presidency and hardly even paused after he left the White House. But something new is emerging. Conservatives are beginning to do something they hardly ever did in the last half-decade: Critique him from the right as they challenge his grip on the Republican party.

No one was more loyal to the former president than Pence. Up until the very end, the former vice president served as a loyal lieutenant, avoiding the spotlight and working to move the administration to the right. Then, he refused to go along with Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election.

On the eve of his own presidential announcement next week in Iowa, Pence said that should he enter the race, his campaign “will present ourselves as a consistent conservative voice, one that is committed to showing respect for the competition—the respect that the American people, I believe, long to see restored to our public debates.”

Pence was the only candidate to throw a leg over a bike and join Ernst for the motorcycle rally Saturday. After parking his blue Harley Davidson and swapping a leather cut-off vest for a blue suit, he told RCP exactly how he differs on policy from the president he served alongside for four years.

“My former running mate, and others in the party, are now beginning to voice a philosophy about America's place in the world that would abandon our commitment to freedom and abandon our commitment to standing with those who are fighting for freedom,” he said in an apparent reference to the continued support of Ukraine.

“On the issue of the national debt, look, Donald Trump's position is identical to Joe Biden,” he continued, “they are both refusing to talk about Social Security or Medicare.”

Another area of disagreement: Abortion. Pence said that Trump wants “to relegate the issue of life to only the states.” A staunch social conservative who supports federal abortion restrictions, he said that “more than ever, the Republican Party needs to stand unapologetically for the sanctity of life.”

Drawing out those distinctions promises to be a painful exercise, one that could easily tear apart the fabric of the GOP. Worried that the contest could get too bloody, the Republican National Convention now requires each of the candidates participating in their debates to sign a unity pledge, promising to support the eventual nominee.

Some voters like Tom Anderson, a trucker in a red MAGA hat from nearby Wright County, say they will stick with Trump no matter what and think the contest is already over. He rode his motorcycle to the fairground, not so much to size up alternatives to Trump, but to look for future allies: “Vivek Ramaswamy needs to be a cabinet member, somewhere. That guy is brilliant!”

Others have had enough and want to move on to a new champion for fear the GOP might lose another presidential election. “I don't want to see another four years of President Trump trying to get even. I loved his policies,” said Joan Riehl, a recent retiree who used to work in real estate, “but we can't have this childish bad-mouthing. People don't like it, mothers in particular.”

Outside the pole barn, Nikki Haley stood in the shade with her husband Michael, a major in the South Carolina National Guard who will soon deploy to Africa for a year. Later, on stage, the former ambassador would call for a new generation of leadership. And in an interview with RCP, she warned Republicans to think about the general election as they vote in the primary.

“If you get someone who wins a primary that can't win a general, we are stuck with President Kamala Harris,” she said, seeming to imply that President Biden's age and health concerns would prevent him from serving an entire second term. “And that's what we don't want.”

Haley was the rare alum of the Trump administration to leave in the former president’s good graces. He sent her off with a congratulatory meeting in the Oval Office. Now as a candidate herself, she did not hold back when offering a rapid-fire assessment of how she differs from Trump.

“He thinks Jan. 6 was a beautiful day; I think Jan. 6 was a terrible day,” she said of the riot at the U.S. Capitol that punctuated the end of the last Trump era.

“He thinks that we should stay neutral with the war with Ukraine and Russia; I think that making sure that Ukraine wins is in the best national security interests of America,” she continued.

“He supported uncontrollable spending. As an accountant,” she concluded, “I think our kids are never going to forgive us for the debt we're in—we've got to get the spending in the debt under control.”

Trump’s absence Saturday gave rivals plenty of room to ding him. An easy and common criticism was that the former leader of the free world should not have congratulated Kim Jung Un on North Korea’s recent acceptance to the World Health Organization. DeSantis, Pence, and Haley dinged Trump for his praise of a man they each derided as “a murderous dictator” and “thug.”

Ramaswamy was also eager to tread into the foreign policy space. A vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party, he told RCP that his biggest difference with the GOP frontrunner was over how to confront Beijing. He at once called for less foreign trade and a lot more foreign trade.

“I'm more aggressive than Donald Trump there on cutting ties with China,” he said, reiterating his call to end trade with Beijing, “but I think to achieve total decoupling, we're going to need to actually have reopened and revitalized trade relationships with Japan, South Korea, India, Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries.”

Backstage before his speech, Sen. Tim Scott continued to pitch himself as the candidate of optimism, but the happy warrior warned that, while debate was welcome, disagreement could not become so intense among Republicans that the GOP fumbles an opportunity to retake the White House.

Asked about DeSantis promising to repeal the First Step Act, Scott told RCP, “I'm not sure why he's attacking the legislation that Trump passed and that I supported,” noting that the criminal justice reform had reduced the recidivism rate in states like Florida. Pointing to those numbers, he added, “The proof is in the pudding.”

Later, when the South Carolina Republican asked the audience if they watched ABC’s “The View,” the crowd replied with a chorus of boos. “Good, good,” he laughed. “I am in the right place.” On Monday, Scott will appear on that program, and he promises to confront liberal host Joy Behar who previously accused the black conservative of “not getting” systemic racism.

His success story cuts against the narrative that America is an inherently racist nation, he argues. Hence, what Scott told RCP was “the biggest difference that I have” with Trump is “the fact that my life disproves the lies of the radical left.”

In this way, on the eve of summer in the middle of Iowa, the battle for the nomination began in earnest. Trump remains the front-runner. He has regularly attacked his rivals without rebuttal. But now, jabs and haymakers directed at him, once unthinkable, are becoming more common. The Thunderdome is getting crowded, and it will get bloodier as the campaign for president rolls on. Though only one will emerge victorious, Tim Scott offered a warning on the fight ahead: “The road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party.”

Jake Bevan contributed to this report.