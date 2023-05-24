Insanity--the Political Definition

There is a familiar, if slightly shopworn, witticism that doing the same thing twice and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity. By that logic nominating Donald Trump as the GOP presidential candidate in 2024 would be insane. While history might not exactly repeat itself, a Biden vs. Trump scenario would come close enough to give pause to any American intent on officially retiring Joe Biden.

We saw this picture in 2020. Despite his obsessive denials, Trump lost that election. Even in the unsubstantiated event he lost due to Democratic malfeasance, Trump was totally ineffective in putting in place the machinery of election oversight – poll watchers, an army of lawyers – necessary to challenge election irregularities in real time on location, the only way to successfully confront voter fraud. His efforts after the fact were farcical. So whether he lost fair and square, or whether he lost through policing incompetence, doesn’t matter. He lost. Why should we expect a different outcome in 2024?

Trump does many things well. There’s a joke about him being the worst President ever except for his policies. Any objective observer would rate him a very strong president. He did a great job managing the economy. His corporate tax cuts were inspired and produced tremendous, inflation-free, economic growth and pretty much ended attempts by the US corporations to redomicile. Certainly compared to the present situation, he managed the border well. Under Trump the US achieved energy independence, one might almost say dominance. His willingness, perhaps his delight, at being undiplomatic finally got the Europeans to meet their 2% of GDP NATO commitments.

But unfortunately, one of the things he does best is inspire Democrats to vote. Hence the outcome in 2020 when more Democrats came out to vote than ever before. There is no Democratic candidate who can motivate turnout the way Donald Trump can. And this factor will be undiminished in 2024.

Clearly the Democrats, and in particular the Biden Administration, believe this to be true. Why else would they be working so hard, almost recklessly, to make sure that Trump is the nominee?

For instance, the FBI raid on Mar-a-Largo wasn’t simply a reckless act of a weaponized police state. On the contrary, it was a carefully calculated attempt to infuriate GOP voters and rally them around Donald Trump. The Bidens were probably hoping to incite a little white supremacist violence as well but fortunately Republicans didn’t take that bait. But the raid did succeed, according to polls, in boosting support for Trump.

Or take the Bragg indictment. The Democrats really aren’t so stupid as to find any legal merit in those charges. But they rightly figured that such absurd charges would inflame Republicans against this obvious political persecution of Trump. And the polls say the strategy worked. Ever since the Bragg indictment, Trump has significantly expanded his lead over his main competitor, Ron DeSantis. Trump’s sudden appearance of inevitability has provoked a number of somewhat naïve GOP office holders to endorse him.

So expect the Democrats to do everything in their power to keep the Trump base fired up.

We don’t have any hard evidence that Democrats are actually donating money to Trump’s campaign, but his massively expensive TV barrage against DeSantis can only benefit Biden. No right-thinking Republican would support such insane behavior. Talk about a circular firing squad!

Trump is probably the only Republican Biden is certain to beat. He is a totally known quantity so his unfavourability ratings speak volumes. And they are unlikely to suddenly improve. If the GOP falls into the Democratic trap and renominates Trump it may be said the inmates have truly taken over the asylum.