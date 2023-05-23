Wisdom From the Remarkable Life of a 109-Year-Old Man

In 2007, prominent journalist David Von Drehle relocated from Washington, D.C. to suburban Kansas City. One morning soon after moving into his home, Von Drehle noticed a shirtless neighbor washing his girlfriend’s car in front of the house across the street. Barrel-chested and friendly, the man was a retired physician much older than he looked, which almost had to be the case. “When you meet a man who is 102, you don’t expect to know him very long,” David wrote later. “Yet my friendship with Dr. Charles White – Charlie – wound up lasting seven years. That was long enough for him to leave a powerful mark on me.”

Von Drehle had little ones around the house in those days – kids he read to nightly and who hoped, as the children of writers often do, that dad would produce a children’s story for them someday. Instead, he wrote a book with no magic or talking spiders or superheroes, a book based on the life of a very old, albeit very extraordinary, man. Not the book his children, who are mostly grown now, wanted, he wrote – but a book he believes “they will need.”

The author was interviewed last week by RCP Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon.

Well, David, you finally wrote a kids’ book, or, rather, a book for your kids. Do they like it as much as I do?

They each have a copy and are taking it in due time. My middle daughter, Addie, was first to read it. She’s a philosophy student like her old man, so she enjoyed the examples of Stoicism. She was also an invaluable consultant on the cover design, which is perhaps the best part of the whole book. It’s a fantastic cover. And without Addie’s keen eye, the lettering of the title would probably have been just slightly too widely spaced. I doubt I will ever get a better compliment than the one from my oldest daughter Ella. She said high school had put her off reading, but “The Book of Charlie” reeled her back in. Now she invites me to go to the bookstore with her.

It seems I have a conflict of interest, which I’ll disclose to our readers now: Addie was an intern at RCP last summer, one of the best we ever had.

I warned her against starting at the top, but she wouldn’t listen.

And you mentioned that Ella goes to bookstores with you. Bookstores! Are young Americans rediscovering books? Now that would be welcome news.

Simon & Schuster is racking up record sales, and do you know why? Tik Tok! Today’s under-30 young people have great reading chops. They powered the Harry Potter phenomenon, the Hunger Games phenomenon, the Twilight hits, the diaries of a wimpy kid, the series of unfortunate events, Christopher Paolini’s dragon books, and so on. The past 30 years have been a golden age of children’s and young adult literature. All while reading was supposedly doomed.

“The Book of Charlie,” of course, is a book for all ages, even those of us who won’t see 60 again. But not to despair: Charlie White finally had to give up golf – at the age of 101! I don’t know if that impresses young people, but it sure as hell inspired me.

The way I’ve been playing lately, I’m sure I could not have beaten him, even in his hundreds. I mention in the book that I harbored a fantasy of luring him back onto the course at 106, thinking it would make a heck of a magazine feature story. If anyone would have been game to try, it was Charlie, but he burst my bubble by telling me that it was too much even for him.

I see that Tom Hanks has touted “The Book of Charlie” to his 10 million Instagram followers. That’s nice in its own right, but it got me thinking about a movie version. You might need three or more actors to play a man who lived to be 109. If you could cast them, who do you see as a young Charlie, a middle-aged Charlie, an old Charlie?

For young Charlie, I like Oakes Fegley, who worked with DeNiro and Spielberg (in separate films) before most kids drive a car. And why not dream of Mr. Hanks himself in either the middle-aged or elderly role – or both, for that matter? Hanks has played so many parts in his wonderful career, and a quality that carries through a great number of them is a sort of emotional ballast, an honest core. It exerts a magnetic pull, and Charlie had a substantial dose of this quality, too. It pulled me across the street and into his den for many a conversation. In the book, I write about developing “a true self.” Charlie had one, and Tom Hanks puts one into just about every character he plays.

Speaking of Tom Hanks, Charlie White had a bit of Forest Gump in him, didn’t he? He was boyhood friends with the controversial leftist journalist Edgar Snow, the American who interviewed Mao Zedong. He met Charlie Parker while playing the saxophone in Kansas City nightclubs. He befriended David Von Drehle and Karen Ball at 102 years of age…

Yes, indeed. Charlie almost certainly watched one of Walt Disney’s first cartoons, commissioned by a movie theater not far from Charlie’s boyhood home. He patched up some of Al Capone’s gangsters and operated on the president of Peru alongside Harry Truman’s White House doctor. When another of my favorite actors, Chris Cooper, won an Academy Award for “Adaptation,” Cooper’s mother shared the moment with her boyfriend: Charlie White. Even his failures were momentous. He turned down a chance to invest in the original Aspen ski resort after World War II, and later scoffed at a chance to buy early shares in what became a billion-dollar pharmaceutical firm.

Without giving too much of the story away, what lessons did Charlie White impart to you that helped you in your life?

My adult life has been spent learning, forgetting, and relearning the philosophy of Stoicism, which is basically addressing the question of how to live with joy and purpose in a world I do not control, full of events beyond my control, surrounded by people outside my control. Charlie was a master of this – though he was a Stoic by nature, not by learning – and hearing stories from his eventful life helped me see how he manifested this wisdom through all sorts of experiences, both good and bad, happy and sad. He was a great role model.

“The Book of Charlie” is the story of the extraordinary life of one man, a man who lived to be 109. But it’s also a book about America, isn’t it? The United States of America from 1905 through 2014. What does Charlie’s life tell us about our country today?

Most definitely, this is a book about America. It is about America violently divided over questions of race, immigration, and culture. It is about America uncertain of its place in the world. It is about America struggling through economic disaster. It is about America surviving a worldwide pandemic. It is about America enduring seemingly endless wars. It is about America living through shocking technological changes. It is about America finding room for formerly marginalized demographic groups, and the tensions that creates.

You get the idea. Charlie’s life illuminates the fact that we’ve been here before. We’ve always been a divided nation, an anxious nation – and also a questing nation, a creative nation, a problem-solving nation. Knowing this fosters my confidence that we will get through the challenges we face today for the same reason we got through the challenges of the 20th century: because we are a nation of Charlies. We don’t dodge responsibility. We don’t give up easily. We aren’t afraid to make mistakes.