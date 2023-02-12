Many regions around the world have a democracy deficit. Religion, tradition, and ideology have shaped those regions’ regimes for the greater part of modern history. It is not the norm for them to have democratically elected governments based on universal suffrage and subject to a meaningful system of checks and balances.

On February 14, 2001, Bahrain proved the exception to this general rule when 98 percent of its citizens voted in a national referendum to approve a new constitution, the National Action Charter. The Charter was the initiative of Bahrain's new leader, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who upon succeeding his late father in 1999 confronted a legacy of anachronistic institutions and social policies inherited from Bahrain's history.

Bahrain's new ruler immediately recognized that modernization required fundamental political, economic, and social change. A new social contract was needed to bridge the gap between people and government and to mobilize the country's resources in support of national development. He convened a national committee composed of 44 of Bahrain's leading citizens, men and women drawn from all segments of society. Over the course of several months of heated debate, this constitutional assembly fashioned a document that represented a radical departure from anything previously seen in the Arab world.

The Charter's ground-breaking provisions included equality for all citizens irrespective of gender, origin or belief; freedom of belief and the inviolability of houses of worship; and the licensing of political associations, NGOs and independent labor unions. It established the people as "the source of all government agencies and office" and provided for an elected parliament and an independent judiciary.

It stipulated that the economic system of Bahrain should be based on individual initiative and freedom of capital movement. It prioritized the private sector as the focus of resource development. The right to vote and stand for public office was extended to women.

Twenty-two years on from this landmark achievement, Bahrain's sixth elected parliament is 20 percent female. Fifty percent of government employees are women, including five ministers.

Bahrain’s Gross Domestic Product grew from $13.2 billion in 2002 to nearly $40 billion in 2020. Per capita income increased by 100 percent over the same period. Bahrain has been ranked as the 13th freest economy in the world and the freest in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Bahrain is among the top 20 global economies in attracting direct investment. It placed 15th among 84 countries from around the world, second in the Gulf and third in the Middle East and North Africa. For the past three years, Manama has topped the rankings as the world's most financially attractive city.

For all its accomplishments, fulfilling the letter and spirit of the National Action Charter remains a work in progress. The Arab Spring of 2011 represented a setback for tolerance, dialogue, and peaceful progress. Popular demands for change were exploited and hijacked by violent revolutionary agendas that would have spelled doom for our nascent efforts to promote national reform. Although action was necessary to preserve constitutional order, Bahrain's government and citizens remained true to the principles of tolerance, mutual respect, and inclusion.

Under the auspices of His Majesty the King, Bahrain held a National Consensus Dialogue in 2011 to address the concerns of citizens. Three hundred delegates from across Bahraini society came together to bridge divides, enhance the reform process, and define a shared vision for Bahrain’s future. The dialogue produced a set of mutually agreed upon outcomes, which were included in a series of constitutional amendments between 2012 and 2018.

In the same vein, Bahrain's government promulgated a National Action Plan for Human Rights last year, the purpose of which is to strengthen the democratic process by broadening the political space for our citizens and creating a level of openness, transparency, accountability, and collaboration that allows all Bahrainis to thrive and prosper.

Democracy is a messy business, as both Americans and Bahrainis know well. Its success depends first and foremost on the good intentions of the citizenry and public officials and their ability to self-correct. Bahrain's record over the past twenty-two years should leave no doubt that we remain faithful to these ideals.