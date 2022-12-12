New Poll Shows Growing Clout of Independent Voters

Recently, a new poll from Quinnipiac University got a great deal of media attention, primarily because it showed some deterioration of Trump’s support. But buried in the crosstabs was further evidence of the clout that voters are wielding and the degree to which their eschewing of the Democratic and Republican parties is reshaping the electoral landscape.

First, 35% of the respondents to the poll identified as independent and 12% as “other,” for a total of 47%. That compares to 26% as Republicans and 27% as Democrats.

This is a pretty typical breakdown for polling on partisan identifications in the last few years. Gallup asks Americans about their party affiliation roughly every month. In 2022, identification as independent/other has averaged about 44%.

I think many sometimes overestimate headlines about the percentage of Republicans or Democrats that support a particular candidate or issue as an indication of national opinion. For example, the Quinnipiac poll found that 62% of Republicans strongly support Trump becoming president again. But that is 62% of 26% of the respondents. In other words, just over 16% of all respondents strongly supported Trump becoming president again.

The opinions of self-identified Republicans and Democrats are nonetheless significant because they indicate how primary elections might play out. And since the two parties have conspired to create a duopoly which currently controls the election of public officials through restrictive ballot access laws and public financing of primary elections, the bracing reality is that 16% of the country might well decide who the next president will be.

But there are some hopeful signs. Independent-minded Lisa Murkowski has now twice beaten back more partisan challengers. In 2010, Alaska’s senior senator defeated a Tea Party candidate who had defeated her in the Republican primary. Murkowski managed to pull this off with an unlikely and impressive general election write-in campaign. This year, she defeated a MAGA candidate under Alaska’s new ranked choice-voting law.

Another positive development was Kyrsten Sinema’s blockbuster announcement that she was switching her party affiliation from Democrat to independent. Her decision is likely a reflection of the fact that independent voter registration in Arizona has grown 50% faster than that of either party.

Many in both parties, especially those in leadership and their consultants, would like to steer the major parties back toward the middle to appeal to the growing number of independents. But those views are out of step with their primary voters, who generally care more about ideological purity than electability. While independents punish the party that brought forth the most extreme candidates in the general elections for the most part, there is little evidence that will change the outlook of primary voters.

Nature abhors a vacuum. So does politics. I don’t think we can predict how the growing disenchantment with the two incumbent parties will ultimately play out, but independent voters are sending a message loud and clear. The status quo is not acceptable.