This Thanksgiving, Embrace the Politics Talk – Respectfully

It happens at family dinner tables all over the country – the dreaded Thanksgiving politics discussion. Everyone has their own strategy for dealing with it, everything from ignoring the conversation, to getting up and leaving the room, to engaging in a full-throated verbal war that leaves everyone tired, uncomfortable, and anxious for next year’s Thanksgiving.

This year, we’d like to suggest a different approach: Embrace the discussion and listen with respect. Not debate mind you, but good, honest, and empathetic discussion. Just take a look at the two of us, friends for nearly 30 years who have devoted much of that time to crossing the aisle to find out what is creating the political division we experience in this country.

Celinda is a Democrat and Ed is a Republican. Together, we have conducted polling for almost three decades, working to get to the root of what moves the needle in elections across the country. In recent years, we’ve turned our attention to the issue of civility, taking a close look at the feelings of the electorate as it relates to division between Republicans and Democrats.

Every poll offers a new insight into this world. One year, things may look strong for Democrats, the next it looks strong for Republicans; but on the issue of divisive politics, we have seen stunning, and in many ways concerning trends.

In our latest round of polling from this past July, we saw a majority of young people (ages 18-34) are optimistic about the future because they are committed to making the country a better place. On the other hand, the fears surrounding the level of polarization in the country remain staggeringly high. Responses were recorded on a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 being no polarization at all and 100 being the edge of civil war. The average of all respondents on that question was 71.36, a slight increase from our prior polling and leading into the heart of campaign season where ads and rhetoric continued to become more intense.

Something that stood out though, and has consistently stood out as we have conducted this polling, is that there is an opportunity for candidates who portray themselves as willing to work across the aisle, to compromise with the other party to get things done for their constituents. The question asks if the respondent would prefer a candidate who consistently fights for their values or a candidate who is willing to compromise to find solutions. Two-thirds of those asked said they would prefer the latter – particularly that same, hopeful young segment of the population who chose the compromise candidate with an overwhelming 72%.

So how does this apply to Thanksgiving with our families of all political persuasions and with all the nuance that comes with family politics discussions? Simply put, dialogue and open discussion is good to help bring the temperature down in this nation. By listening with respect, by trying to be empathetic, and by finding our own solutions, we will bring down that stunning feeling that we are closer to the edge of civil war than we are complete unity.

When your overly political relative kicks off the conversation this year, set some ground rules and listen respectfully. Come to the discussion with an open mind, and find those places where you can agree. You don’t have to agree on everything, nor should that be an expectation for any of us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be respectful of an alternate point of view.

Politics at its core is the art of finding solutions, finding those places where we can agree and those where we are willing to concede for the greater good of the country and our citizenry. If the old adage that “all politics is local” is true, there’s no better place to start that conversation than at the Thanksgiving table.

Take it from us, a Democrat and a Republican, who have been friends and colleagues for decades. Finding solutions is not as hard as you think.

Celinda Lake, president of Lake Strategies, is a political strategist serving as tactician and senior adviser.