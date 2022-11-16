Trump Declares 2024 Campaign, Laments Lost American ‘Golden Age’

After relentlessly teasing the possibility for the better part of two years, and in the wake of a historically poor midterm performance by Republicans, Donald Trump finally launched his third consecutive bid for the White House.

“In order to make America great and glorious again,” he declared from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." The announcement was long expected. The speech itself, subdued.

At least, that is, when compared to previous fare characteristic of the Trump Era. The goal was not to fire up the crowd for an election 720 days away. Trump seemed, instead, intent on staking a claim to the Republican nomination and clearing the field of competition.

He was careful to define his new candidacy by bookending it between his previous presidential term, claiming the country was then “at the pinnacle of power, prosperity, and prestige,” and the current moment “of pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair” allegedly ushered in by President Biden. When he was in the White House, “we were a strong nation and, importantly, we were a free nation.” Under the Democrat, “we are a nation in decline – we are a failing nation.”

The result of his 2020 loss for the nation, the twice-impeached Trump lamented, was nothing short of a “Golden Age” lost.

In a speech that lasted over an hour, he longingly described his time in office in superlatives. “Our southern border was by far the strongest ever,” he said. “Inflation was non-existent,” he recalled. “The United States had finally attained the impossible dream of American energy independence,” he claimed. But returning to the theme of his Inaugural Address six years earlier, American carnage had returned: “The blood-soaked streets of our once great cities are a cesspool of violent crime.”

These claims are nothing new for Trump or for Republicans. They ran on those arguments in the midterms, and they were disappointed when they came up short, failing to take the Senate while winning the House by a slim margin. But the former president would not shoulder any of the blame.

Trump insisted instead that had GOP brass publicly adopted “a little bit lower standard,” rather than projecting a pickup of 50 seats in the House, they could’ve had “a big victory.”

And Trump predicted that the coming presidential election would be much different than the midterms because the troubles of voters would become more acute. He said that “the citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through,” adding that “the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold.”

Fast forward two years, he speculated, and not only will things “sadly be much worse,” the voters will see “what is happening to our country and the voting will be much different.”

One notable omission from that election analysis: The effect of reversing Roe v. Wade. Trump didn't tout the three conservative Supreme Court justices that were confirmed during his presidency as a major accomplishment. He didn’t describe them as a liability, either. In fact, the self-described “most pro-life president ever” didn’t even mention the issue that was so critical to winning over social conservatives the first time he sought the nomination.

That exclusion comes as some Republicans gripe that the abortion issue blunted what should’ve been a historic victory. It also comes as many in the party, again, say publicly that it is time for the GOP to move past Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence all but codified his divorce from Trump in a new memoir, while Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is seen as a rising star, blamed the former president for costing Republicans control of Congress.

“It turns out that those he did not endorse on the same ticket did better than the ones he did endorse,” she told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. “That gives you a clue that the voters want to move on. And a true leader knows when they have become a liability to the mission.” Going forward, she added, “I could not support him.”

Some former Trump supporters hope that voters will follow suit. The conservative Club for Growth certainly did their best to bring down the vibe before the former president’s announcement. That anti-tax organization shared polling with Politico Monday that showed a different Florida Man in the lead. More specifically, the Club survey of likely voters had Gov. Ron DeSantis beating Trump by double digits in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump World is sensitive about that comparison, but on Tuesday, Trump showed restraint. He didn’t attack any of his Republican rivals by name. Instead, the former president seemed to issue a warning to "anyone who truly seeks to take on this rigged, corrupt system,” a group that also ostensibly includes potential rivals, saying they would “be faced with a storm of fire that only a few could understand.”

Throughout the night, Trump framed that challenge as bigger than himself. “This is not a test for a politician or a conventional candidate,” he said. “It is a test for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence, and the spirit of the American people.”

But as Trump attempts to do what no defeated president has done since Grover Cleveland in 1892, namely seek and win two non-consecutive terms, he will be without a key campaign surrogate. Shortly after her father stepped off stage, Ivanka Trump released a statement, saying that “I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

“I love my father very much,” Ivanka added. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.” Her husband, Jared Kushner, who also served alongside her as a senior White House advisor, attended the event. Donald Trump Jr, however, was not there. A source familiar with the former president’s son’s travel schedule told RealClearPolitics that he was away on a hunting trip out west and couldn’t catch a flight “because of bad weather.”

The eldest member of the Trump family watched the campaign kick-off from afar. So did many in Biden World. Though the former president is their preferred opponent in 2024, one told RCP that Trump looked "bored of his own speech.” Another added that the remarks “feel watered down.”

The sentiment was common. Sarah Matthews, who resigned as Trump’s deputy White House press secretary after Jan. 6, told RCP that his first remarks of the 2024 campaign ranked as “one of the most low-energy and uninspiring speeches I’ve ever seen from him.”

“You could tell Trump was trying his hardest to stay on script, but then he himself became bored with the speech and went off script,” she added. “This was a huge missed opportunity by Trump to present the American people with a concise, forward-looking message.”

Boredom was widespread. Fox News cut away from the speech throughout the night at times. A senior Republican official, meanwhile, reacted to the speech by sending RCP a text of a yawning emoji.

More than anything, the immediate goal for Trump of late has been to clear the field of competitors and set the groundwork for a return to power. He filed paperwork with the FEC earlier in the night, officially declaring his candidacy.

Declaring early could also be part of a larger attempt to outflank investigators and paint the efforts of the Department of Justice, who is currently looking into why classified documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago, as political persecution. Even as he seeks to become the Republican champion for 2024, Trump said at one point, “I'm a victim,” before relitigating the Russia investigation and blasting the FBI for their raid of his estate earlier this year.

The current president, who is expected to run for reelection but has not officially declared or filed the required paperwork to do so, was a world away in Indonesia attending the G20 Summit in Bali. Asked if he wanted to comment on Trump’s announcement, Biden smiled at French President Emmanuel Macron before playfully smirking to reporters, “Not really.”

Trump warned earlier in his remarks that world leaders were surveying the current state of the country, particularly crime and the poor economy, and “explaining that this is what America and democracy is really all about. How sad!” Under Biden, he argued, “the United States has been embarrassed, humiliated and weakened for all to see.”