Reconciling the Promiscuous Logic of Biden’s COVID Politics

On Tuesday, the Biden team announced it would extend the Public Health Emergency for another 90 days beginning in mid-July and extending to mid-October. The PHE requires renewal at the short interval of 90 days because threats from such things as communicable diseases change quickly, and PHE extensions should reflect this. The Biden administration has now effectively extended this interval to 150 days, given that its announcement of the extension comes 60 days prior to the expiration of the current PHE. If the purpose of this extension were to address the rampant and historically high drug overdose deaths or soaring rates of homicide, both present in the United States today, then it might indeed be justified. But, if it applies to COVID, then the logic becomes untidy at best.

For months, Biden has been telling the American people that while we may have further COVID outbreaks, there is no need to worry, as we now have all the tools (e.g., masks, tests, therapeutics, vaccines) necessary to deal with them. Indeed, the case fatality rate as reported by recent 7-day averages has fallen below 0.3%. In other words, it’s approaching that which we observe each year during the flu season. Of course, consistent with its belief that we can successfully confront COVID was the administration’s announcement of the May 23 suspension of Title 42, the authority permitting the U.S. to expel migrants arriving at the border for health security reasons. So why is there a need for the extension of the PHE?

This conflicting logic isn’t hard to reconcile when one understands the politics of the policy, especially the amount of “pork” embedded in a PHE and the administration’s efforts to seek even more COVID-related funding from Congress. First, the PHE provides states, whose coffers are now gushing with the $350 billion granted to them under Biden’s ARPA from March 2021, a 600-basis point increase (approximately $30 billion annually) in the Federal Medical Assistance Program, the matching funds in support of state Medicaid. The stipulation for accepting these funds is a moratorium on re-determining Medicaid beneficiary eligibility. (Experts estimate that over 10 million persons in the Medicaid program no longer meet the eligibility criteria.) Apparently, there is no longer any need for the Biden team to advocate for “Medicare-for-All” when it has the means through the PHE to provide “Medicaid-for-All.” If the now extended PHE expires on October 15, there will certainly not be time for states to start the politically-explosive process of properly determining Medicaid eligibility prior to the mid-term elections in November.

But, the “pork” goes well beyond this to include substantial increases in reimbursement for hospitals treating COVID patients and clinical laboratories providing PCR tests. U.S. hospitals are facing the highest level of labor inflation in decades, and the recently proposed rule coming from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), whose statutory formula is offering a meager 3.2% increase in reimbursements, has angered one of the most powerful lobby groups in Washington, D.C., the American Hospital Association. So, while inflation soars under Biden, its regulatory agencies must comply with the statutes governing annual reimbursement increases. What better way to mollify a politically influential lobby group than to find another way, specifically through the PHE, to deliver more revenue?

The final way to reconcile the logic of Biden administration’s conflicting policies is its desire to obtain even more COVID-19 funding. How could it possibly expect to obtain funding beyond the trillions it has already received if we were not in the midst of a PHE? Here are a number of questions to which all Americans deserve answers before plunging the country further into COVID-related debt:

First, why don’t we simply use the $100 billion-plus unobligated health-related spending left over from prior COVID legislation?

Second, why does the federal government continue to purchase Pfizer vaccines at $24 per dose when the nearly identical Moderna vaccine is available for $16.50 a dose?

Third, what is the full accounting of the COVID-legislated money already spent, and why especially was Biden’s OMB Director so vague about some of it being diverted to the border?

Finally, why not move the cost of preventing and treating COVID into the private sector now that vaccines and tests have been fully approved by the FDA, permitting them to be sold commercially?

As the saying goes, “Good policy is good politics.” But when it comes to the Biden administration’s COVID-related policies, a more apt aphorism would be “Forget about logical policy, we’re all about the politics.” The inherent contradictions, pandering, and total disregard for any modicum of fiscal restraint embedded in Biden’s recent actions and proposals will not fool the American people. Recent polling on Biden’s policies – where he is underwater on immigration, COVID response, inflation, and crime – all supports this. There are perils to being immensely clever but entirely illogical.