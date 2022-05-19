Trump – Maker of Clusters, Not Kings

When the results are final in Pennsylvania, if David McCormick wins the GOP Senate nomination instead of Donald Trump’s favored candidate, the former president sounds like he’s itching to make a mess of things.

Trump seems inclined to perpetrate another Big Lie about who voters chose in the GOP Senate primary this week because mail-in ballots, which Trump has deemed universally fraudulent, are still being counted. On Wednesday, Trump encouraged Dr. Mehmet Oz to do what he himself did in the early hours of Nov. 4, 2020, and pretend he has won. “Dr. Oz should declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with ballots they ‘just happened to find,’” he said in a social media post.

But if he wins, Oz should gird himself for a Trump-induced headache and some toxic political headwinds. Most Republicans in Pennsylvania think Trump’s candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, could harm Oz’s campaign and potentially help Democrats win not only the governor's mansion, but down ballot as well.

After a series of primary contests in Ohio, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Idaho, Trump’s record of picking winners is mixed. But no matter the scorecard at the end of the season, Republicans can count on Trump to help the other team. Democrats are still likely to have an ugly midterm election, and lose both the House and Senate. And some of Trump’s endorsed candidates could win their general elections. Yet Pennsylvania is the start, and not likely the only place, where the former president will throw the embattled Democrats some bones.

Even before Trump backed front-running Mastriano last week, Pennsylvania’s Republican establishment was in a state of near-panic, worried that having an outspoken Christian nationalist at the top of the ticket could cost them the governorship, the state House, the state Senate, a U.S. Senate seat, and control of the upper chamber should the majority come down to retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat. Trump’s endorsement sealed the deal, leaving many GOP officeholders furious – and fearful for their futures.

Politico reported that “some prominent Pennsylvania Republican individuals and donors are even considering publicly supporting Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee,” instead of Mastriano. Trump worked to fend off a late surge in the Senate race by Kathy Barnette, claiming she was unvetted and would lose the general election. He was apparently untroubled by the fact that Mastriano was essentially campaigning as though Barnette was his running mate. Signs for the two candidates, who had endorsed each other, were posted together around the state, which means Mastriano could have helped Barnette across the finish line. Having inexplicably endorsed Oz, however, Trump’s meddling was incoherent. Strategic thinker he is not.

Mastriano is a dream candidate for Trump, someone who openly tried to steal the 2020 election and is now campaigning as someone ready to steal the 2024 election. Among his promises to voters is that he will un-register every voter in the Keystone state. He has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol for his work in Pennsylvania to overturn President Biden’s victory there. He also rented six buses to bring other election truthers to attend Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, 2021, “calling out to God for divine revelation.”

Rudy Giuliani called Mastriano “an exceptional American,” and “the man who had the courage to hold the first hearing on voter fraud in the 2020 election,” so that pretty much says it all.

Among Trump’s picks who didn’t prevail was North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Trump hung in with him as the establishment trained a steady flow of opposition research down on him, layering embarrassing videos and pictures on top of Cawthorn’s past run-ins with law enforcement and his allegation that his GOP colleagues attended orgies and used cocaine. Any assessment by what’s left of the GOP establishment that a candidate is “unelectable” is the kiss of life for Trump, particularly those accused of assault or abuse.

From Roy Moore in 2017 to the more recent scandals of Max Miller, Sean Parnell, Charles Herbster, and Herschel Walker, Trump gravitates toward these men. He has not ruled out endorsing Eric Greitens in Missouri, another nightmare Senate candidate for Republicans. Greitens has been accused by his ex-wife of being physically violent with her and their children. He was also accused by a woman he had an affair with of tying her up, stripping her in his basement, and photographing her for the purposes of blackmail. Donald Trump Jr. recently went hunting with Greitens; Junior’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is the national co-chair of Greitens campaign.

After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp most likely wins his primary next week – Trump’s handpicked choice, David Perdue, is so far behind he has already pulled his ads off the air – Trump could turn around and tell Georgia voters that the election is rigged, and that Kemp is so bad they may as well elect Democrat Stacey Abrams after all. Oh wait, he already did that. In September of 2021, Trump said at a rally, “Stacey, would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me … of course having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know what I think. Might very well be better.”

Is Trump trying to help the party? The country? Not even close. He’s trying to further his fraudulent narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, and he’s trying to take revenge on his enemies. Republican Party officials are bracing for Trump to make the next several months difficult and volatile. But this is all predictable, and they asked for it.