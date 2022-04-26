Biden Must Recognize Material Change in Ukraine War

It seems incredible, but President Biden appears to have accepted the possibility that the war in Ukraine will end with Russia controlling substantial portions of Ukraine. This week he said that NATO was “sending an unmistakable message to Putin: He will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine. He will not—that will not happen.” The President does not appear to understand that this war has changed since the Russian atrocities have come to light – that an outcome that leaves Russia in control of even a portion of Ukraine is now unacceptable.

World War I was rightly ended with an armistice, a peace treaty, and a change of the territory controlled by the victors and the vanquished, but World War II could not end that way. In that conflict, the stated goal of the United States and its allies was the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany. Nazi atrocities throughout Europe made it impossible to leave Germany in the control of a government that could authorize behavior shocking to the conscience of the civilized world. The only acceptable outcome of that war, accordingly, was the trial and execution of the perpetrators. An armistice-type settlement in World War II would have meant the acceptance by the U.S. and its allies of behavior that violated all civilized standards and would have left a stain on western civilization that could never be erased.

The same is now true of the war in Ukraine. The Russian behavior there, as we now know, is in the same category as that of Nazi Germany. It must be seen in the U.S. and elsewhere as unacceptable. However, the Biden administration does not yet seem to recognize that the Russian slaughter of innocent civilians has fundamentally changed the nature and purpose of the war – certainly for the Ukrainians themselves, but also for us.

This is no longer a war for territory, which can be regrettable but historically precedented. Since the discovery of the atrocities in Bucha and elsewhere, the Ukraine war cannot have any satisfactory end – satisfactory from the point of view of the people of Ukraine, the U.S., and the civilized world – without Russia being driven completely out of the country it has attacked. It is unimaginable that there could be a settlement or truce that leaves Russia in control of even a small portion of a country it has so despoiled. Ukrainians will never accept this, and neither will the peoples of the European countries that have thus far been aiding Ukraine with military supplies. It will be a forever war, a running sore in Eastern Europe as far as the eye can see.

But there is at least one other reason for pushing Russia out of Ukraine, a reason that must be considered by President Biden and the leaders of Europe: Vladimir Putin’s continuing control of the Russian government. Putin has now restated his war aims as limited to the southeast portion of Ukraine along the Black Sea coast – presumably to create a land bridge to Crimea, which Russia took by force in 2014. If the Biden administration is willing to accept a geographical division of Ukraine like this, it will give Putin a victory that will cement his control of Russia for as long as he lives. In other words, we will have ratified a regime that will continue to threaten Europe and remain as a dangerous ally of China into the future.

Obviously, the United States has no way of removing Putin from his command of Russia and its military. The only realistic means to achieve this is to drive him out of Ukraine – depriving him of any semblance of a victory – and thus embolden those forces in Russia, whatever they are, that can somehow remove him from power. It is not clear, of course, that any group in Russia can accomplish this, but if Putin wins the smallest of victories in Ukraine, even this possibility will be erased.

The war in Ukraine has changed in a significant way since it began. President Biden must make clear to our allies, to the American people, and particularly to the Russians, that our war aims will change accordingly.