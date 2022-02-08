How Republicans Can Build Their Own ‘New Deal’ Coalition

The Republican Party has a real chance to make huge gains in the 2022 midterm election, and to once again embrace a “big tent” conservatism. But not just a one-time win: they have the opportunity to build a durable, principled and diverse political coalition akin to the New Deal Coalition, which persevered for decades. The problem is, they don’t want to.

Joe Biden is polling poorly on everything from the economy to pandemic response. The Democratic Party is deeply divided between establishment Democrats and social justice warriors. Voters are unhappy with government overreach and the Democrats’ incessant spending. Republicans could win over some of these unsatisfied Biden voters, but they first have to accept that their current coalition will not necessarily survive if they do not change their behavior.

With the Democratic Party in distress, the GOP has a chance to realize significant electoral gains and cultivate many potential voters. Larger than expected numbers of Black men supported Donald Trump in 2020. Female and Latino voters, who Democrats too often take for granted, have the potential to swing to the right in 2022, enabling the GOP to create another broad coalition, as it did during the Republican Revolution of the 1990s. There is real interest in an alternative to the Democratic Party, which has stumbled under Biden.

In 2020, Donald Trump became the first GOP candidate to win the majority-Hispanic, once deep-blue county of Zapata County in south Texas, and drew record Republican turnout in the surrounding areas. It was a similar story in south Florida that year, where Trump-endorsed candidates Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Giménez defeated Democrat incumbents in tightly competitive House races. If Republicans were smart, they would capitalize on these new electoral gains in minority communities, like they once did with Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America. But to do so, the GOP would need to tolerate some degree of political diversity within their ranks. They cannot continue resisting the compromise needed to win hearts and minds. Despite the obvious need for new people and ideas in the party, data show that Republicans are too focused on Red vs. Blue trench warfare to be concerned with coalition building.

A poll from The Los Angeles Times in the bitter aftermath of the 2020 election found that while 68% of Americans thought compromise was possible in politics, only 51% of Republicans felt the same way. Just one-third of respondents who identified as extremely conservative think compromise is possible in politics. This group is often the most engaged and influential in agenda setting, which may make it difficult for the GOP to widen its base.

Without substantive additions to either party’s coalitions, there will be no change to the pattern of unstable majorities that characterizes modern electoral politics. Razor-thin victories, frequent mismatches between the popular vote and the Electoral College, and a nation perpetually shifting from one party to the other has led to political disorder and dramatic policy swings every four years.

The parties in power continue to govern as if they have stable majorities, convinced that their positions are far closer to the political median than they actually are.

Ignoring the frustrated voters in the political middle – where the majority of Americans sit – will be the status quo as long as America has two entrenched, inflexible and polarized political parties. This is why Biden’s narrow victory over Trump resulted in yet another case of the unstable majority, and did little to change the partisan rancor in Washington and around the nation.

With his own party’s lack of unity, on top of a weak House and gridlocked Senate, it’s no wonder Biden’s presidency has been more of the same dysfunction Americans are accustomed to. Even if 2022 does result in Republican gains, the GOP will quickly fall back into the current pattern of unstable majorities if they don’t look toward long-term growth and a bigger, more inclusive coalition. This would mean Republicans learning how to address the ideas of newcomers to the party and ending their current “you are either with us or against us” approach.

To fully understand the value of compromise, the GOP should look to its own history. As Alan Simpson, the distinguished former Republican senator from Wyoming, famously said: “If you can’t learn to compromise on issues without compromising yourself, you should not be in Congress, be in business, or get married.”