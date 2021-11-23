A Mandate of Unintended Consequences

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently put a temporary hold on President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, stating that the petitioners who filed suit to stop the order “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues” with it.

While “grave statutory and constitutional issues” should never be taken lightly, Americans should be concerned about a far more immediate — and costly — consequence of Biden’s mandate should it go into effect: its economic impact.

Indeed, what should worry Americans most about the order isn’t its unconstitutionality, but the inevitable uncertainty that comes with a new and complex series of regulations, bureaucratic red tape, and fines the mandate would impose.

This uncertainty was captured recently in a comment from Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. Businesses have “been battling through the pandemic and trying to keep the doors open dealing with supply chain issues and inflationary pressures,” noted Waguespack. “Now they’re going to have a federal agency that has no experience regulating on this type of issue coming in and putting hard and fast deadlines with really big fines and penalties on top of them.”

It is likely that a number of businesses, especially small ones, would face economic ruin in trying to comply with the mandate. At the very least, it will force business owners to make inefficient and economically inadvisable business decisions. I know this firsthand — I own three companies, Engineered Tax Services, which I founded, along with Growth Partnership and Able, both of which I acquired last year. Engineered Tax Services has around 80 employees, while Growth Partnership and Able have a combined staff of around 30. Economically, for the purposes of taxes, payroll, benefits, and a slew of other reasons, it would make sense to combine all three companies into a single entity. But this new entity would be over the vaccine mandate’s 100 employee threshold.

My companies spent thousands of dollars examining how compliance with the mandate would affect them and determined that, despite all the logical reasons for combining the three into a single corporate entity, doing so — and having to accept the mandate or else — is not worth it. In addition to the inevitable headache of compliance, it is simply not the role of an employer to force employees to make such a fundamentally personal decision.

Every industry in the country is facing decisions like these. A friend of mine is Pallet Consultants Nationwide CEO Gus Gutierrez. His firm provides high-volume wooden pallet supply and retrieval services to some of the nation’s largest companies. Meeting the demand for pallets amid the current labor shortage and supply chain disruptions was difficult enough, but now he must deal with the vaccine mandate on top of that.

“The safety and well-being of our team is our primary concern. We also want to respect our team members who choose to remain unvaccinated,” Gutierrez said. “From a business perspective, the mandate is causing us to incur unforeseen expenses and lost time. During our busiest time of the year, we have to redirect our focus to implementing these new policies. We are facing high legal fees to ensure we comply.”

In fact, the economic consequences of a mandate are so significant that even state governments are concerned. “The Biden vaccine mandate will be devastating to the economy, not just in Texas but nationwide,” said the Lone Star State’s attorney general, Ken Paxton. “Texas is already struggling to keep up with the number of workers we need in all kinds of different industries – particularly in law enforcement, health care, and transportation. This unlawful vaccine mandate is going to impact the economy in a time when this country can least afford it. It makes no sense for the president to push this on us given the consequences to the economy, individuals lives and the devastation that it will create for people who lose their jobs.”

Biden’s order could clearly have profound long-term macroeconomic consequences. The American economy is already suffering from a labor shortage and supply chain issues, and mandates could make a temporarily bad situation permanent.

The twisted punchline to this sick joke is that Biden’s decision appears to be rooted solely in a desire for “security theater,” and not a desire to follow the science. Are we to believe that a vaccine is more effective or necessary for an office of 101 than it is for an office of 99? Are we to believe that a company of 1,000 employees who work remotely is more at risk of a COVID breakout than a company of 25 employees who work in person in a single office building?

Are we to believe that a vaccine mandate for certain businesses is even necessary given that the recently passed infrastructure bill contains a provision ending the employee retention credit after the fourth quarter of 2021? The tax credit was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. If the COVID crisis is no longer serious enough to warrant tax relief for employers, how is it serious enough to warrant forcing them to force their employees to get vaccinated?

By pressuring businesses to make health care decisions for their employees, the Biden administration is also putting them in an economically precarious situation, and as more businesses continue to close and more goods and services continue to rise in cost, all Americans will find themselves paying the price for President Biden’s morally dubious security theater.