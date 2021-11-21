Do Progressives Pay the Price for Progressive Legislation?

Internal divisions within the Democratic Party over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $1.85 trillion “Build Back Better” bill run even deeper than the contentious congressional party debate. The issue is whether the progressive agenda, if passed, can garner enough electoral support for Democrats to maintain control of Congress. Lurking in the background is the memory of 2010, when Republicans wiped out House Democrats and substantially reduced the party’s Senate majority.

This analysis is neutral of the merits of Build Back Better; instead, we consider whether these fears of electoral consequences are well-founded — and who might bear the electoral cost of success.

Since 1994, when Republicans won their first House majority in 40 years, Democrats have only controlled the House for four terms: 2006 through 2010 and 2018 to the present.

Over the same period, Republicans have had majorities 10 times (from 1994 to 2006 and 2010 to 2018). The 2022 election, accordingly, becomes a test of whether Democrats have the political ability to control the House for three consecutive terms. Prominent progressives such as Bernie Sanders blame the losses in 1994 and 2010 on the party’s failure to push far enough to the left. They insist that 2022 will be the same unless Democrats act decisively on their agenda.

However, some House Democrats want to pass Build Back Better regardless of electoral consequences. On Nov. 5, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus) opined that even if passing a Build Back Better bill leads to a Republican takeover of the House, the Democrats should still approve it.

Moderate House Democrats have pushed back. They argue that it is their seats – not those Jayapal or members of the “the squad” that are at risk if the agenda skews too far left. Our previous work has demonstrated that the Democratic losses in both 1994 and 2010 occurred disproportionately among the moderate party members. Coming from competitive districts, they paid the price for a national party perceived as out of touch with their constituents’ ideological center. Voting for progressive proposals made them seem too liberal for the district.

In this piece, we expand our previous analysis. We first identify the most liberal House members using the scores created by Americans for Democratic Action. ADA is a liberal group that has existed — and graded members on their liberal bona fides — since 1946. We then track their electoral fortunes in the 1994-2020 period.

Each year the ADA chooses a set of roll calls that the organization deemed critical for the progressive cause (usually 20 votes per session) and then grades members on the percentage of the roll calls in which they voted the right way. A score of 100 points gets the representative a liberal “hero” rating. We modified the “hero” rating to include any representative who voted the ADA position at or above 95% — call it the “hero and near-hero” category. Next, we looked at all Democratic incumbent losses over the 1994-2020 elections and calculated the percentage of those losses that came among the “heroes and near heroes.” We then plotted this percentage on the same graph as the percentage of House Democrats who fell into this category. Figure 1 shows the results of this analysis.

The results are clear. In most years, a substantial percentage of the Democratic House caucus has an ADA score of at least 95%, but very few of those individuals lost reelection. With the exception of the 2000 election, the percentage of liberal “heroes and near heroes” in Congress is always higher than the percentage of Democrat incumbents losing to Republicans in the general election. These results suggest that it is not the liberals who suffer electorally for advocating progressive policies.

Instead, midterm casualties tend to be those House Democrats who do not have such highly liberal scores. Figure 2 demonstrates as much. It plots (1) the average ADA score of the “heroes and near-heroes”; (2) the average ADA score for House Democrats; and (3) the average score of Democrats who lost to a Republican in that year’s election (we omit 2006 and 2018, in which no incumbent Democrat lost).

The average score of incumbent Democrats who lost elections over the entire 1994-2020 time period is always well below the average ADA score of the super liberals. In addition, with the exception of 2000, the average loser’s score is below the average ADA score for all Democrats in the House. These results indicates that moderate incumbent Democrats are ultimately the ones punished by voters in elections.

In general, the “heroes and near-heroes” are electorally safe.

It's not surprising that moderate Democrats face more electoral jeopardy than progressives; their elections tend to be far closer. Just 7% of those in the Congressional Progressive Caucus won their election by less than 10 percentage points, and only two of 103 representatives in that group won by less than five percentage points. Meanwhile, 58% of those in the Blue Dog coalition won their previous election by less than 10 percentage points, and over 30% won by less than five percentage points.

Put another way, the most conservative House Democrats are also the most electorally endangered — and most at risk if they support extremely liberal legislation.

As we said at the outset, we cast no aspersions on the content of the Build Back Better bill, nor do we comment on the normative reasons to support it, notwithstanding the electoral consequences. Instead, we point out that moderate Democrats in Congress are likely to pay with their seat if they vote for legislation perceived as too progressive. The Democratic leadership may decide that they are willing to endure a period in the minority in order to enact the most ambitious component of President Biden’s agenda. Alternatively, through compromise with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and a herculean messaging effort, they might be able to reverse the narrative that Build Back Better contains uber-liberal policies. In either case, they should be aware of what history says awaits them in the midterms.

