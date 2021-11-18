USMCA's 'Three Amigos' Must Have a China Focus

The leaders of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will have a lot on their plate when they meet today in Washington to resume the North American summit that was started in 2005 and discontinued in 2017. But nothing is more important than working together to counter the belligerent economic conduct of China, which has deployed subsidies, circumvention, and other intolerable practices to manipulate global markets.

“North America is the most competitive and dynamic region in the world,” President Biden said in announcing the summit with President Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister Trudeau – the first since the adoption of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA in July of last year.

The Three Amigos, as these nation’s leaders have come to be called over the past two decades, will address the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, immigration, and equitable growth in our region. China looms over all these issues.

I chair a true USMCA business, a 70-year-old steel company started by my family in Monterey, Mexico, now with extensive operations in the U.S. Earlier this month, we opened a global trade and corporate affairs office in Washington, the first of its kind by a Mexican company.

Our U.S. team consists of more than 800 employees across the country, with manufacturing plants in Houston and Poplar Bluff, Mo., where our company, Mid Continent, is the largest domestic steel nails manufacturer.

We are Mexico’s largest producer of long and reinforcing steel and the nation’s number-one recycler.

We operate an extensive North American supply chain. For example, we buy U.S. scrap metal, recycle it, and process it in our mills in Mexico to produce steel that is then shipped back to our U.S. facilities to make nails and other wire products. Others maintain even more elaborate supply chains to produce cars and trucks.

In their deliberations today, the three leaders can deploy a powerful tool to meet the challenges of unfair economic practices. They can strengthen North American supply chains like ours and substitute them for longer and more fragile chains that extend to China and other distant parts of the world.

“For the U.S., the most logical solution would seem to be to look to its North American neighbours,” said a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit. “Proximity is, naturally, a distinct advantage, with much shorter transportation times than those from Asian suppliers. USMCA also introduces procedures and structures – such as a new trilateral Competitiveness Committee – that are well placed to guide the development of effective intra-regional value chains.”

An essential step in building back better North American chains is to safeguard key industries. For example, the three leaders can pledge to keep current Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and derivatives like nails in effect until the region’s manufacturers have recovered sufficient production and employment levels.

The recent agreement with the European Union, substituting tariff rate quotas for the tariffs of Section 232, must not be extended to any other countries until there is a real solution to the problem of global steel excess capacity caused by China and other countries. And derivative products, such as nails, must receive the same national security protection under 232 as basic steel products.

Five years was too long to wait for the Three Amigos to get together. There is crucial work to do, but I have never been more optimistic about the future of our countries and companies working together to increase growth, jobs, and shared prosperity.