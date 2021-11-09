Everybody's Riding on the Post-Truth Express

Donald Trump recently laid out his case that the 2020 election “was rigged” in a letter to the Wall Street Journal enumerating 20 bullet-point examples of “voter fraud” and “corruption.” What’s notable about the former president’s evidence is that almost all of it has been debunked — as the paper’s editorial page detailed.

Why would the former president repeat bald-faced lies? It is tempting to dismiss this behavior by attributing it to a pernicious defect in his character: It’s just Trump being Trump. But this interpretation is an exercise in denial and deception that aims to protect us from confronting the moral rot that is gnawing away at our nation and ourselves. Trump is not an outlier, but one symbol of a culture awash in lies.

Politicians, like the rest of us, have always twisted the truth. As TV’s Dr. Gregory House put it years ago, “Everybody lies.” But lies used to be sneaky. They were effective because they had the ring of truth. Once caught, liars tended to confess their deceit and try to change the subject. That’s no longer the case. Today we are constantly barraged with claims that don’t even sound plausible – Are you gonna believe me or your lyin’ eyes? has become the central question of our national discourse. Even when a claim is widely exposed as false, the perpetrators keep on repeating it.

This is what it means to live in a post-truth society — not that there was ever a golden age of truth, but lies now thrive even after they are discredited.

President Biden rivals his predecessor in the mastery of this dark art. After the world witnessed the U.S. military’s bungled pullout from Afghanistan, Biden proclaimed it an “extraordinary success.” Trying to sell trillions of dollars in new spending to those worried about the price tag, he brazenly claimed it “cost zero dollars.” Less consequentially, but more bizarrely, he recently repeated a favorite anecdote about an encounter with an Amtrak conductor that he said occurred while he was vice president (2009-16). But, as numerous fact checks have demonstrated for many years, the conductor had retired in 1993. Undaunted, Biden said last month, “I swear to God. True story.”

The point is not that he told a harmless tall tale — lots of people do that — but that he keeps repeating a story that he and everyone else knows is false.

It’s not just our leaders; the news media is often driving the Post-Truth Express. Even as various political operatives are being indicted by federal grand juries for their role in spreading the discredited the Trump/Russia collusion theory, ABC News broadcast a documentary last month which suggested that even the most outlandish claims of that hoax — involving peeing prostitutes and billion-dollar bribes — might be true. On Nov. 2, the New York Times published a story repeating the canard that President Trump had called neo-Nazis “fine people” in his remarks following the racial conflict in Charlottesville in 2017. (For the umpteenth time, he explicitly stated, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally”).

Last week, commentators on MSNBC, CNN and other outlets ignored the fact that Virginians had elected the first black woman (a Republican) to statewide office in the Old Dominion’s history so they could still claim that the GOP victories were driven by voters’ desire for “ white supremacy.” They also continued to deny that critical race theory is taught in schools, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. I wish they would all read John Murawski’s stellar work for RealClearInvestigations on the subject — especially his overview of CRT and its influence on the New York Times’ 1619 Project and ethnic studies curricula in secondary schools across the country. But I doubt it would make a difference. The truth is merely an obstacle for them to avert.

The key question is not Why do they do it? – the obvious answer is ratings, clicks, money, and power – but Why do we let them get away with it? The fault lies less with purveyors of falsehoods than with us, we the people who refuse to hold them to account. Quite simply, we have become so partisan that the truth has taken a backseat to outcome. As we transmogrify politics from a contest of ideas into a battle between good and evil, the accuracy of any claim matters less than its effectiveness in this Manichean struggle. Prevarications, which can be shaped any which way, are generally less complex, more emotionally charged, and hence more effective than the truth.

In our current environment, criticizing one’s own side for its falsehoods or exaggerations is tantamount to giving succor to the enemy. It is a form of unilateral disarmament. Why should I call out my team’s lies when my opponent won’t? This posture has a compelling, if simplistic, logic. That’s why it is so pervasive.

The dangers here are manifest, and they go well beyond politics. The embrace of a post-truth mindset has incalculable negative effects on our ability to reason and think as it compromises our character and integrity. We are playing with fire. We know what to do — call out lies and demand the truth. But that is harder than it sounds. We can start moving in that direction by recalling two bits of wisdom. The first is the urgent question Mark poses in his Gospel: “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” The second comes from the comic-strip character Pogo: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”