Private Equity: A Political Target, Not a 'Loophole'

It appears to be common wisdom, among many political leaders and opinion writers, that private equity "carried interest" is a tax loophole begging to be closed. The Trump administration raised taxes specially on PE professionals, and the Biden reconciliation bill would raise them even more: to a maximum 61% federal, state and local rate for a New Yorker with a long-term capital gain, vs. approximately 20% for other high-income Americans with an identical gain now. Private equity professionals have become a political symbol, and a dragon to be slain.

But like a lot of accepted wisdom in complex areas such as taxation, the notion of a special PE loophole is entirely wrong. There never was such a loophole, just neutral principles applied to all people and all professions equally for the past 100 years. The campaign to demonize PE taxation began in earnest only in 2007, and the new taxes imposed now can set a precedent that will be turned against millions of Americans outside of the PE field. Like a witch burning of old, the "get PE" effort stands for policies based on political popularity rather than logic.

"Carried interest" is another word for "sweat equity" or for "getting a long-term ownership piece in a business through effort and ideas rather than just dollars." There are now an estimated 5,000 PE firms in America owning 30,000 companies, employing over 11 million people and accounting for more than 5% of all U.S GNP. Traditionally, PE professionals invest their own money very heavily into every company, but also retain some ownership ("carry") for their ideas and energy, as they recruit in passive money partners to back them in their business plans and to share in the gains.

Critics of "carry" assume that any ownership received for effort instead of dollars must really be just a fee or a salary, and should be taxed like salary at ordinary rates. They assume PE got a special loophole passed to avoid this "salarification."

But ownership received for effort and ideas, instead of capital, has been exceptionally widespread and encouraged for centuries before the phrase "private equity" was ever invented. It has always been taxed as capital gains, not salary.

Joe the painter and his assistants can form Joe the Painter Inc., starting with nothing but their labor, and build and own a giant national company someday. Jane the hardworking environmental engineer, lawyer, accountant, software coder, ad exec, consultant, inventor, designer ... can be promoted from employee status to true owner/partner in her firm, and can share as a real owner in the capital gains when the firm is sold. The small-town dreamer can buy the old house or neglected business in town entirely with borrowed money, and build long-term capital ownership value strictly with his ideas and skills. Two friends can form a partnership — one with more money, one contributing more effort — and agree upfront to split the future gains 50-50 or in any other combination they choose.

The technical legal name in partnership law for this type of service-based ownership is a "profits interest," as opposed to a "capital interest" (and as an "open" profits interest when the size of any future gains are initially unknown and unknowable.) Profits interests of these type have always been treated as real ownership shares, not reconstructed as salary. And for now they still will be .... unless the profits interest is held by someone in the PE field, who will be taxed far worse.

There is no logic for this worse treatment. As Professor David Weisbach of the University of Chicago Law School has written, "Under current law, anyone who makes an investment and holds it as a capital asset, even if made with third party capital, gets capital gain. ... Capital gains treatment is standard notwithstanding that the gains may be attributable to the labor effort. From this perspective, the choice is clear: We should not change the treatment of carried interests in private equity partnerships."

(Please note, stock options for salaried executives are treated as compensation, but there is also an ordinary tax deduction for the employer issuing the options and paying the compensation. These employer tax deductions can be gigantic; for example, Amazon and JPMorgan Bank reportedly avoided over $2.5 billion of taxable income through the issuance of restricted stock units in one recent year alone. There is no employer tax deduction in the profits interest/"carried interest" context because there is no employer. The profits interest owner is an owner, not an employee, and stands side by side with other owners; each owner simply pays their pro rata share of the total taxes due.)

The effort to single out PE profits interests for worse treatment than all other profits interests caught fire only in 2007. A left-leaning academic wrote a paper stressing how successful the PE field had become, and then the Great Recession and Occupy Wall Street movement raised the public's anger and desire to find someone to punish among the "one percent." PE as a little understood field, with few natural political allies, was a perfect target.

The academic himself later marveled at how his attack points became law. He reflected that his timing "had the luck of the Irish. The paper connected with the reader's unease about the growth of the financial sector. It supplied an explanation for at least a small portion of the trend showing the increasing separation of the one percent from the rest of the income spectrum. ... I worry now that the carried interest issue has become MERELY symbolic. ... [I]ndividual politicians use the issue to motivate the base — whether the base is left-wing Democrats or right-wing Republicans."

The truth is that the PE field does not deserve the prejudice and animosity applied against it. PE has delivered over $5 trillion in much needed capital and skill to Main Street companies in the last five or so years alone, with no higher a debt default rate than other businesses generally. It has long been the best returning asset class for the major pension plans, and key to paying workers' retirement benefits in America. (For example, when CalPERS reported a 21.3% total return for the year ending June 2021, PE led the way with a 43.8% net return as compared to 2.6% return for CalPERS' real assets and a negative 0.1% return for fixed income.)

Because PE is not driven by 90-day public company reporting pressures, and because it can share ownership, it has increasingly attracted the best operating managers, and built some of the best expert teams of repeat business builders anywhere. Increasingly, "ESG" and social metrics are closely tracked by the pension fund and sovereign fund investors. My own firm, for example, has added or created over 49,000 jobs at our PE companies net of any job losses; pays far above the national median; has invested close to $6 billion in R&D, software and capital expenditures; has never had a PE company bankruptcy or missed an interest payment; and has generated over $50 billion in enterprise value gains, chiefly for workers’ pension systems.

Once PE long-term capital gains are taxed like salary due to our political unpopularity, then the precedent has been set to attack every other form of sweat equity that has also been taxed as capital gains. Will the labor-based ownership of Joe the painter and Jane the engineer be treated as salary as well? Will only people who start with lots of their own capital get to become owners of businesses? Is every owner really just an employee of whatever passive financing source they bring in to provide the money the entrepreneur needs?

And totally separate from profits interests, are all taxes to be set, person by person or sector by sector, based on the taxpayer's popularity? When "taxation by demonization" begins, where does it end?