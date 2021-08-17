Good morning, it’s Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Today, the world continues to absorb the stunning scenes in Kabul after the U.S. military pullout in Afghanistan. After days of radio silence, President Biden spoke to the nation Monday. In a presidential speech characterized mainly by its defiant tone, Biden said that 20 years was long enough. Although he conceded in passing that the speed of the Taliban takeover took him and his administration by surprise, the only finger-pointing Biden did was aimed at the Afghan military, which collapsed without U.S. air support.

Even before taking office in January, Joe Biden had laid the groundwork to undermine or reverse a host of Donald Trump’s policies. They ranged from Iran, the World Health Organization, the U.S.-Mexico border, climate change, energy use, domestic tax rates, critical race theory, and mask-wearing. When it came to Afghanistan, however, Biden changed nothing. The Trump administration had negotiated a U.S. troop withdrawal directly with the Taliban -- tacit acknowledgement of the militants’ power -- and that became Biden administration policy as well.

With that, I’d point you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, columns and stories spanning the political spectrum -- much of it today regarding Afghanistan. We also offer a complement of original material from RCP reporters and contributors, including the following:

Biden: Leaving Afghanistan Now “Was the Right Decision.” Phil Wegmann reports on the president’s speech yesterday and one GOP senator’s reaction to it.

How TV News Is Covering Afghanistan. Kalev Leetaru has this video timeline.

DeSantis 2024 -- No Hospital Beds, But Plenty of Death. A.B. Stoddard predicts that the Florida governor’s stubborn stance on COVID masking will boomerang and hurt his presidential prospects.

America Has Always Been a Gorgeous Mosaic. J. Peder Zane writes that news reports on the 2020 census expose a dangerous brand of racial politics.

Where Are the Social Security/Medicare Trustees’ Reports? Mark Warshawsky questions the long delay in issuing the annual reports on the funds’ health (or lack thereof).

Climate Change Causes Weather? A Scorching Reality Check. At RealClearInvestigations, Eric Felten reports on how political imperatives shape today's rapid attribution of extreme weather to climate change.

Can We Trust “the Science”? A Conversation With Steven Hayward. At RealClearPolicy, John Hirschauer has this Q&A with the UC-Berkeley scholar.

How the Infrastructure Bill Boosts China. At RealClearEnergy, Kevin Mooney explains the ramifications of the green energy mandates contained in the measure.

CRT’s Impact on African Americans. Bill Brewer makes his case at RealClearEducation.

Mark Spitznagel’s “Safe Haven.” RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny reviews the contrarian investor's new book.

