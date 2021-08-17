Where Are the Social Security/Medicare Trustees' Reports?

The 2021 Social Security and Medicare Trustees’ annual reports are 138 days late and counting. The law requires the Board of Trustees of Social Security and Medicare to submit to Congress annual reports on the financial condition of these vital programs by April 1. This requirement has been in place since 1967. The board now includes the secretaries of Treasury, Labor, Health and Human Services, the Social Security commissioner, and, since 1985, two public trustees (although these two positions have been vacant since 2015). There has been traditionally some delay, but on average never more than a month. The current board, led by Managing Trustee Secretary Janet Yellen, is setting the record for lateness, with no excuses given and no announcement of when to expect the reports’ issuance. This is yet another instance of lack of adherence to the rule of law by the Biden administration.

The trustees’ reports contain essential information on the current operations of Social Security and Medicare, the state of the trust funds, and, most importantly, actuarial projections of the future finances of these massive programs. These concern nearly all Americans, taxpayers and beneficiaries alike. The reports give Congress and the administration an in-depth analysis of how these programs will affect the federal budget, and how solvent they are, given future expected economic and demographic conditions, both in the short-run and over many decades ahead.

The Social Security and Medicare actuaries — career civil servants insulated by law from politics, their staffs, and the trustees’ staffs, both career and political — are collectively called the Working Group. They prepare the data, assumptions, and analysis in the reports, methodically and through consensus and areas of expertise, months ahead of the deadline, and according to a strict schedule, for presentation to the trustees for their input and approval. This process is well documented in a recent Government Accountability Office report. From my vantage point as the official representing SSA Trustee and Commissioner Andrew Saul from July 2017 to January 2021, I know that the Working Group tried hard to meet the law’s deadline requirement, and that the reports were in excellent shape and the schedule was being met, when I left the administration on Jan. 20, 2021.

So, what are the possible excuses for being 138 days late so far? Since 1968, the reports have been issued early or on time for 15 out of 53 years. Republican administrations are 23 days late on average, while Democratic ones manage to get the reports out in less than 45 days, with a 43-days-late average. Years following presidential transitions offer no excuse either with a 27-days-late average. Typically in such years, after a few days of consultation, the new trustees rely on the expert knowledge and nonpartisanship of the Working Group. Neither does the absence of public trustees explain the substantial current lateness. When public trustees (which have been part of the board since 1985) were present, the reports were only 21 days late (an example of the excellent and now missing service and discipline provided by the public trustees). Without public trustees the reports have been only 52 days late on average.

What about the Obama administration’s precedent in 2010 when the reports were 126 days late? The reason given was the final drafting and passage of the Affordable Care Act; the trustees wanted to reflect the impact of the ACA on Medicare in particular. Whether this delay was appropriate is debatable. There are always legislative or economic changes throughout the year, and there are also opportunities for subsequent updates for material corrections in actuarial measures — either through the U.S. Government Financial Statement issued in the fall, or in scores for legislative proposals issued throughout the year. There is, however, no such event this year. COVID-19 and its uncertain economic impact do not amount to a distinct policy change like the ACA was. The beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, when the uncertainty and economic impact were greatest, did not cause a delay in the issuance of the 2020 reports. Using COVID-19 today as an excuse for abnormal policy and behavior is wearing thin.

One has to speculate that the true reason for the tardiness of this year’s trustees’ reports is not the incompetence of the Biden administration. More likely, the motivation is political. If the new reports show a further deterioration in the financial condition of Social Security and Medicare, the nation’s existing social insurance programs, what does that say about the prudence of enacting a $3.5 trillion addition to the public burden for major new social welfare programs? The public needs to know. Secretary Yellen, please issue the 2021 reports now; the Working Group should already be working on the 2022 report.