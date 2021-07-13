Embracing Reagan's Call to Destiny, Greatness, and Faith

Seventeen years ago last month, Ronald Reagan left us. A friend and I watched his horse-drawn caisson, followed by a black horse, boots backward in stirrups – symbol of a great leader – proceed down Constitution Avenue. Three principles come to mind regarding his leadership: destiny, greatness, and faith.

On Oct. 27, 1964, Reagan delivered a speech. He was not a governor, president, or prominent – just a man with a mission, vision, and conviction. He spoke with resolve. “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children’s children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.”

Destiny made him California’s governor, then – 16 years after that speech – president of the United States, at a time of great need. Beginning in 1981, Reagan lifted the nation, replacing diffidence with confidence, doubt with determination, ambivalence with ambition. Destiny.

To where did he lead? With greatness, without fear, to a place he reminded all was possible. Shakespeare writes: “Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.” Reagan was born to it. His gift was lifting others to it.

And faith, what of faith? Yes, he was a man of faith, determined with humility to do what he could, while he could, for those he could. He had more than faith in a merciful Creator. He had faith in you, in me, and in one soul so distant, so removed from others, it seemed unreachable. But within days of Mikhail Gorbachev becoming the eighth leader of the communist Soviet Union, Reagan wrote him a personal letter. It would not come to light for years, but less than two weeks later, Gorbachev responded. Thus began the exchange of 38 private letters, some handwritten, between the two. In their hands, they held all the world – 68,000 nuclear weapons.

Their first letters were tempered, tentative, slightly frosty. Yet from the start Reagan promised candor, honesty, a commitment to peace. In his first, he offered a summit. By his handwritten 13th letter, the men were developing a rapport.

Public accounts were, as always, unaware of these backstage happenings. Most observers saw the Cold War as perpetual. Not Reagan. When Soviet apparatchiks worked to undermine their relationship, Reagan suggested to Gorbachev a back channel, via trusted private contacts. Gorbachev accepted.

Big issues were under discussion, momentous issues. But Reagan was chasing more than missile reductions, treaty terms, perpetual Cold War. In a way never put into words, he was chasing a soul. He was chasing the impossibility of connection on a deep level, via trust, with a Soviet leader.

Reagan believed that with effort, candor, sincerity, and realism, he could reach Gorbachev. Neither fool nor foolish combatant, he could help Gorbachev see a different future. Where no one saw light, Reagan saw a sliver of it; where no one saw hope, Reagan had faith.

Where did he get that faith? Why would anyone think Reagan’s own rendezvous with destiny might become ours, Gorbachev’s, Russia’s, the world’s? Who is to say? But Reagan had faith. Ice is ice, until cupped in human hands, when it becomes water – and everything changes.

Reagan never gave up on Gorbachev. Their letters, calls, summits, accelerating contacts, hundreds of photos make clear that – while Reagan never lost focus on the endgame – he never lost faith in Gorbachev, the power of the possible, the confluence of hope and courage, destiny.

Well, you know the rest. Treaties got signed, more photos were taken, clouds parted. The Soviet Union collapsed without war, civil or global; there was no gloating, or false promises, or broken faith. The two men became – with alloyed commitment – epic figures in history.

Gorbachev trusted Reagan’s spirit, sincerity, and candor. Reagan vested faith in Gorbachev. Gorbachev knew Reagan saw what others could not – that both men had a rendezvous with destiny.

By chance, my youth included time in the Reagan White House, between 1981 and 1983. By further good fortune, a visit after that offered an opportunity to thank Reagan personally – for everything. But the real moment of truth came on that solemn day in 2004 – after his caisson passed.

I went to visit his casket in the Capitol Rotunda. Waiting in line with others, we were entering when security waved us to hold. From side stairs, leading from the speaker’s office, emerged a small figure – no fanfare, ceremony, or words spoken. He came to the casket, stayed in reverence for several minutes, and then – just as he had come – quietly retreated.

The man in whom Reagan had vested history-changing faith – part of that “rendezvous with destiny” set forth 40 years prior – had come to say “goodbye,” the leader of the former Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Destiny, greatness, and faith. Today is a good day to recall Reagan’s poignant 1964 words. “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny.” In our time, we do. We all do. As Reagan did.