The True Lesson of Jan. 6

The U.S. Capitol assault on Jan. 6, 2021 was truly a dark chapter in American history. For a single day, Republicans acted as violently as Democrats had acted on a regular basis over the previous year.

It has been a deeply infuriating spectacle, over the past few months, to watch politicians espouse sudden concern about political violence in America once it came to their doorstep. When a literal secessionist movement took over the downtown of a major city last summer, Democrats treated it like a big joke, a case of hippies taking their peace and love a little too far.

Indeed, the Capitol Hill Organized Protest was permitted to go on for several weeks, and multiple deaths, before Seattle authorities moved in to restore order. The violence and the destroyed livelihoods of local business owners meant nothing to our politicians. They were safe, or so they thought, in their sancta of political power.

One of the most brutally effective moments in President Trump’s legal defense at his second impeachment trial came when his attorneys played a montage of clips of Trump calling repeatedly for “law and order,” interspersed with quotes by Democrats, from Nancy Pelosi to Maxine Waters, encouraging violence on the streets of America in terms far more explicit than anything Trump had said on Jan. 6.

On that day, the fires burning in America finally reached the offices of the politicians who had stoked them. And while it is easy for Republicans to see Democrats’ push for a Jan. 6 commission as a partisan move intended to keep the riot fresh in voters’ memories for the 2022 midterms, there is more to it than that.

The most widely circulated images that came out of the riot were not terrifying. They were humiliating. Low-IQ goons in funny costumes ambling nonchalantly through the hallowed halls of power, making off with Speaker Pelosi’s podium and sitting with their feet up on her desk, coupled with shots of our great Congress people crouching beneath tables in terror … politicians can abide many things, but not indignity.

On that day, the emperor’s clothes were ripped off, temporarily, and the body beneath those clothes was not one of Adonis. It was a moment the politicians will never forgive. They did not care when the homes and stores of the peasants were burned. But if you bring that same violence to their halls, they will hunt you to the ends of the Earth.

There were harrowing images that came out of the attack, too – such as Officer Eugene Goodman heroically leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber, showing more courage than any of the senators themselves – but one would be hard-pressed to believe that most of the politicians truly gave anything approaching a damn for Officer Goodman, any more than they did for Capt. David Dorn, killed in the riots last summer.

None of this is to dismiss the tragedy of Jan. 6. On the contrary, that day was a greater tragedy than most of the politicians declaiming it even realize.

There is an implicit and deeply rooted social contract in America: that we will work out our political differences through words and votes, not fists or bullets. Starting in May of 2020, conservatives watched leftists violate that contract willy-nilly for months and be excused for it, both by the media, with its approving prattle about “fiery but mostly peaceful protests,” and by Democratic politicians, including the current vice president.

As a result, some conservatives observing all this came to the understandable, albeit incorrect, conclusion that the great American contract was now null and void, and on Jan. 6 they acted accordingly. The resulting ugliness served as a warning of how bad things could really get if we allow ourselves to tear each other to pieces.

Critical race theorists deride American institutions as fundamentally racist and unjust in nature. It is a contradiction in terms to say this while simultaneously decrying the assault on the Capitol: on that day, we all received a brief, fleeting glimpse of what would happen if American institutions vanished. In the ensuing chaos, ordinary and otherwise decent people (such as Air Force veteran and business owner Ashli Babbitt) have the potential to commit acts previously unthinkable.

Going forward, we have two options. We can go the way of Jan. 6, 2021, or we can go the way of July 4, 1776, a day famous not for the firing of guns but the signing of a document. It is only by condemning all political violence, the brunt of which has fallen on ordinary Americans rather than the denizens of the Capitol, that we can hope to rededicate ourselves to the values of a nation that, whatever its oft-belabored flaws, has provided to its fortunate citizens a polity like no other.