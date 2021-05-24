Republicans Make Jan. 6 an Issue for 2022

As the edict from Mar-a-Lago arrived, to oppose a commission that would probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that former President Trump was impeached for inciting, Republicans backed away on cue. Despite nearly all their demands being met by the House speaker for a balanced, bipartisan and independent panel with power sharing between the parties, four out of five House Republicans opposed it.

Only 35 Republicans who want the truth, or represent swing districts with voters who don’t revere Donald Trump, supported the legislation to create a 9/11-style commission, defying their leaders’ recommendation to vote no. To these Republicans, opposition to an outside commission free from the politics of Congress would have been indefensible. But the 175 men and women who followed their leaders, and the rest of the GOP, will be hearing about their vote from now until the midterm elections next year.

One of those who would not shirk his constitutional duty to examine threats to our government and the peaceful transfer of power was Rep. John Katko, who was tapped by House GOP leaders to negotiate with Democrats on a proposal. While Nancy Pelosi had tried pushing an unfair and stacked panel, Katko -- at the urging of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- helped deliver a plan that would give his party a fair fact-finding role.

“I feel a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol Police and Americans deserve and ensure an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again,” said Katko about the assault that took five lives and injured more than 140 police officers -- some of them permanently. Two officers took their lives soon after. More than 400 people have been charged in connection to the riot.

For Republicans, Jan. 6 is a political danger. You wouldn’t know it from their rhetoric about what a “peaceful protest” it was, as Sen. Ron Johnson likes to say. But Trump was impeached for whipping up his supporters with lies about the election, encouraging them to fight, criticizing his vice president for fulfilling his constitutional duty to certify the election, and then failing to speak out promptly to stop the violence once it was underway. In addition, some senators and congressmen are fact witnesses, because they spoke with Trump during the attack – including McCarthy and Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville. Not only can more about Trump’s statements and mindset and decisions that day be learned through testimony and investigation, but Republicans fear others among them could be more complicit than is yet known.

Trump is well aware of how many accounts from that day could shed light on what he did and did not do to quell the violence -- starting with McCarthy, who urged him in shouted pleas over the phone, only to be rebuffed. The California congressman, who has departed from his posture that “President Trump bears responsibility for the attack on the Capitol by mob rioters,” now avoids any question about Trump’s complicity in the attack or his refusal to carry out his oath at that most critical moment to preserve and defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic. McCarthy also spoke with Pence numerous times as the vice president worked to deploy resources to secure the Capitol. One of the colleagues McCarthy conveyed this to spoke out months ago. In a statement, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler wrote: “When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6th and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was Antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

From McCarthy on down, Republicans know they must do all they can to stop a legitimate review of that day’s events if they want to protect Trump. As one GOP staffer told the Washington Post, “what really happened that day -- and everyone knows it -- is that the president was not interested in doing anything as the country was under attack. ... The commission could prove that.”

But McCarthy bungled plans to kill the commission. Republicans are flummoxed that he allowed someone as earnest and credible as Katko to negotiate for the GOP when a partisan could have gone in and refused everything to ensure a partisan product. Republicans say McCarthy likely thought Katko would come up short. But the New York congressman was communicating with him throughout, got nearly every term McCarthy asked for, and the final draft was very similar to a GOP commission bill introduced a few months ago.

Yet Trump made clear all along that McCarthy had to object. The latter’s statement in opposition was a jumbled word salad that clung to the canard that Black Lives Matter riots were comparable to an attack on the government -- spurred by a U.S. president -- that was meant to prevent an election from being certified.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said.

Funny, on Jan. 13, McCarthy said on the House floor: “Some say the riots were caused by antifa. There's absolutely no evidence of that and conservatives should be the first to say so."

Members of Congress should be the first to want the truth about an attack on the cradle of Democracy, the building they work in each day under the oath they took to the Constitution, but that hasn’t happened.

The pressure on all Republicans, in promulgating the Big Lie to stay on Trump’s good side, is to whitewash Capitol attack and “move on.” That’s why Rep. Andrew Clyde, who was photographed that day helping barricade a door to the House chamber against the mob behind it, recently tried portraying it as Americans helping themselves to a self-guided tour.

“Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures,” Clyde said. “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Like Ron Johnson, who constantly rewrites the narrative of that day, Clyde too knows those pictures failed to capture police officers, who are supposed to have the faithful support of Republicans, being mutilated. They were burned and beaten to concussion with pipes, poles and baseball bats.

Imagine the position Rep. Greg Pence is in. The Indiana congressman huddled with his younger brother, the vice president, in a room in the Capitol during the insurrection as rioters yelled, “Hang Mike Pence,” riled by a Trump tweet blaming him for lacking “courage” as the riot was underway. A noose was erected outside the building where Pence was to meet his fate.

Yet last week, when asked about a commission, Rep. Pence wouldn’t answer a question about testifying and admitted Republicans plans to kill the bill would help him avoid it. “We’ll see what happens here. Okay? Seriously. I don’t think it will get through the Senate.”

Indeed, the commission measure has little chance of passing the Senate. Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who voted to convict Trump on impeachment for inciting the insurrection, announced his opposition last week. Burr said probes by committees in the Senate into the events on Jan. 6 are adequate, even though they don’t include the actions of the former president before and during the attack.

Investigating the weakness of security at the Capitol is not the full picture and cannot help prevent another similar attack. All events that led to the siege must be examined -- how Americans were radicalized, how they organized and carried out the attack, and how they could do so again.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger saw the potential for violence coming before that day from the rhetoric of Trump as well as his party. “A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call,” Kinzinger recently tweeted. “I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with “ok Adam, operator next question.” And we got violence.”

But Republicans are focused first on their political worries, GOP Conference Chairman Sen. John Thune conceded bluntly last week when he said his party is worried an investigation could “become a political weapon in the hands of hate Democrats.” Finding the truth and preventing another attempted coup, therefore, isn’t a priority.

"A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward. Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats' very radical left-wing agenda,” Thune said. Trump, of course, rehashes the 2020 election he was defeated in so that he can preserve his power over the party.

What’s clear is Republicans assume their gambit to call a bipartisan commission “partisan” and then vote against it in order to end up with a partisan investigation will benefit them politically. But they cannot escape Jan. 6. Their revisionist history and refusal to help find the truth will follow them to the ballot box next year.