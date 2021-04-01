Hello, it’s Thursday, April 1, 2021, a warm and sunny day here in the nation’s capital. Perfect weather for baseball, although Washington Nationals fans were greeted with a surprise this morning. Due to a team coronavirus outbreak and travel concerns, popular broadcaster F.P. Santangelo is starting in the outfield on Opening Day. Manager Davey Martinez says that, unless Santangelo “hits for the cycle or something crazy,” this emergency fill-in will only last one game. Nonetheless, the MASN color commentator, whose last major league game was 20 years ago, tweeted that he was “tanned, rested, and ready.”

Evoking FDR, Biden Spending Push Is a Tightrope Walk. Phil Wegmann has this analysis of the president’s infrastructure proposal.

Bait-and-Switch Presidency. Charles Lipson calls Biden’s campaign pledge of bipartisanship political sleight-of-hand.

Does the GOP’s Future Depend on Voters Over Age 65? Myra Adams examines data indicating the party may be over-dependent on this demographic.

COVID’s Religious Liberty Lesson for Courts. Mark Rienzi writes that when governments want to restrict rights, courts must hold their feet to the fire by insisting on evidence about the alleged harm.

What If Trump Had Been “Trump” in March 2020. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny offers this counterfactual thought experiment regarding last year’s lockdown.

Millions Not Living With Their Kids Could Get “Child Allowance” Checks. At RealClearPolicy, Matt Weidinger reports on a costly quirk of the $1.9 COVID stimulus law.

Top Paid L.A. Lifeguard Earned $392,000. Also at RCPolicy, Adam Andrzejewski spotlights more examples of government largesse.

Electric Vehicles: Home Charging. At RealClearEnergy, Geoffrey Pohanka continues his series on the real-world experience of owning and operating an EV.

Congress Moves to Import Discriminatory Pharmaceutical Policies. At RealClearHealth, Andrienne Shapiro explains her opposition to foreign pricing models codified in a bill passed by the House of Representatives.

Students Deserve More Than a Return to Normal. At RealClearEducation, Ryan Stowers argues that COVID-19, although extraordinarily disruptive, only highlighted pre-existing problems with higher ed.

Did Empty Stadiums Impact Home Field Advantage? RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy considers a new study from Germany.

It turns out that Dr. Jill Biden is not only fluent in English and Spanish, but also a border dialect known as Pwodway. And in the latest twist in the evolving Matt Gaetz saga, the congressman’s father confirmed he wore a wire at the behest of the FBI, but the senior Gaetz forgot to turn it off and was awakened by the sounds of his son courting cheerleaders at his old Florida high school.

Meanwhile, NBC Nightly News anchorman Lester Holt has apologized for a speech about modern journalism in which he asserted that “fairness is overrated.”

“That didn’t come out right,” Holt explained the morning after. “I was a little muddle-headed. You see, they were giving me a lifetime achievement award named after Edward R. Murrow and Murrow drank Scotch. I wanted to be in character, so before I went to the podium, I had a wee dram of Glenmorangie -- well, okay, I had three drinks -- and I normally imbibe nothing stronger than a nice California merlot. The whiskey went to my head. I know fairness is not overrated. It’s the coin of the realm, as any fool knows.”

Which reminds me, dear reader: Happy April Fools’ Day. Go, Nats!

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com