Time for Republicans to Tell Trump, 'You're Fired'

Republicans seeking to apportion the blame for the party’s dismal state going into the Biden presidency need look no further than Donald Trump. To recognize how poorly Trump has handled recent events, let us think back to this past November. The Republicans’ position was surprisingly strong for a party that had apparently just lost the presidency.

Joe Biden had not won in the expected blowout. Some 74 million Americans, some reluctantly, some enthusiastically, had cast their votes for Donald Trump. A narrow Trump loss in the Electoral College should have been a wake-up call to Democrats. Here was an opponent they portrayed as complete buffoon, if not a Russian double agent, running for reelection during a frightful pandemic and crippling recession, and yet they managed to eke out a win based on tiny margins in key battleground states.

Meanwhile, Democrats were on track to lose the Senate and to retain a razor-thin House majority, placing a significant check on their ability to craft public policy. Conservatives who feared a repeat of the early Obama years, when congressional supermajorities gave the Democrats sweeping latitude, breathed a bit easier.

The message independent voters sent to Democrats was clear: We’re not thrilled with Trump, but we don’t really trust you, either. So we’ll give you the presidency, while making it hard for you to enact your agenda. And if you go too far, we’ll make you pay in 2022.

As Andrew Yang tweeted on Nov. 4, “Joe may win. But it feels like we lost something important last night.” Add to this mix Biden’s charisma gap in comparison to Barack Obama, and the Democrats’ hand appeared weak. Republicans had the best possible position that an opposition party could hope for.

Then Trump messed everything up.

He had every right to challenge the election results, as Al Gore and numerous other politicians have done. Despite what the media tried to hammer into our heads, there is no reason to reject out-of-hand the possibility of voter fraud. It was a staple of American politics in the past and remains so in other countries, and it is hardly inconceivable that Democrats would cheat to stop a man they constantly compare to Hitler.

However, Trump failed to provide the evidence necessary to overturn Biden’s victory. His cases were dismissed again and again, by conservative as well as liberal judges. Once the Electoral College voted in December, it was over. There was no way Biden would not be president. Yet Trump refused to concede, giving millions of his supporters’ false hope that there was still a chance.

While doing so, he neglected the most important battle for Republicans at that point: the Georgia Senate runoffs. Because Democrats have gained those two seats, their ability to pass legislation is much stronger than it would have been, and the whims of Joe Manchin are the only check on their power.

(Anyone who doubts the importance of a single Senate seat, or two, need only think back to John McCain’s thumbs-down on Obamacare repeal, or Susan Collins’ vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh.)

If Trump had conceded in December, without abandoning his claim of a stolen election, he would have been the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024. Now? Politics are unpredictable, and 2024 is a long way off, but Trump’s prospects are certainly much dimmer than they were.

The tragedy is that Donald Trump’s presidency was hardly a failure. If you had told me, back in 2016, that he would beat Hillary Clinton and go on to fulfill most of his promises, only to leave office in 2020 with a weak Democrat in charge, I would have been thrilled. But the events of the last few months ensure that Trump will be remembered with some embarrassment even by his supporters.

In 2016, Republicans made a deal: We agreed to vote for an unconventional candidate on the condition that he would deliver the goods. He upheld his end of the bargain fairly successfully for most of his presidency, and we have much to be grateful for.

It was Trump’s own character failings that brought him low. In that fateful first debate, many Americans watching noticed the vast gulf between Trump and models of American leadership from Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan. If Trump could have only contained himself to speaking about policy, as he did in the final debate, then things would have unfolded very differently.

We must not forget that Trump, as president or party leader, is not our boss; we are his boss. He is supposed to perform for us. Of late, he has failed to do that. If a contestant on “The Apprentice” could not complete the weekly challenge, they would have received no mercy from Trump, only a summary “You’re fired.” It is time for us to do the same.