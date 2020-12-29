Trump's Populist Last Stand

President Trump is going out the way he came in. Nearly four years after starting his term with a series of fractious pronouncements, the disrupter-in-chief has no problem creating last-minute chaos for his own party leaders, especially those he believes have been fair-weathered friends.

Trump’s threat to veto a $900 billion COVID stimulus package on the grounds that the $600 payments to individuals was too paltry was ostensibly a plea for more generous government help for average Americans after an incredibly painful year. But it also seemed aimed at creating havoc for top Republicans on Trump’s way out the door.

The push to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000, which Trump demanded, has plenty of support on Capitol Hill — just not from key decision-makers in his own party. Ultimately, Trump waited too long to weigh in, undermining his own lead negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and most likely his own stated goal of increasing the payment amounts.

With a government shutdown looming Monday night, Trump late Sunday capitulated and signed the bill.

So why didn’t he speak up when it really mattered -- or direct Mnuchin to draw a line in the sand over the slimmed-down stimulus checks? Explanations abound, none of them flattering to the outgoing commander-in-chief.

One theory: Trump was exacting revenge on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for failing to back his challenges to the presidential election results in several states. He wanted to leave McConnell twisting in the wind for a few days – especially with the outcome of the two Georgia Senate runoffs, set to take place Jan. 5., hanging in the balance.

Senate Republicans passed a compromise COVID-relief package in part to help Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler hold on to their seats, one of which is needed for Republicans to maintain their majority. Trump is heading to Georgia next Monday night -- election eve -- to campaign for the incumbents so it’s even more nonsensical that he would create new headaches for them just as many voters prepare to cast their ballots.

The two Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, have been hitting their opponents over Senate Republicans’ resistance to passing a much heftier relief package, including bigger stimulus checks. After Trump issued his veto threat in a video posted three days before Christmas, Ossoff and Warnock immediately praised him.

“President Trump is, as ever, erratic and all over the place, but on this point, he’s right. Six hundred dollars is a joke,” Ossoff said it a statement.

Warnock wholeheartedly agreed, shifting the pressure to Loeffler and Perdue to defend their vote for the more meager $600 checks. “As I’ve said from the start, the Senate should have acted on this months ago, and support for Georgians should have been far greater,” he said. “Donald Trump is right. Congress should swiftly increase to $2,000. Once and for all, Sen. Loeffler should do what’s best for Georgia instead of focusing on what she can do for herself.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also eagerly threw their support behind Trump’s push for the larger checks. House Democratic leaders quickly organized a Monday vote on another bill to increase the stimulus funds, which passed along party lines. The measure now moves to the Senate where Republicans, who oppose more spending and want a more targeted bill, are likely to shoot it down.

President-elect Joe Biden also backs the effort. Asked Monday whether he supports increasing the payout, Biden responded with a one-word affirmation: “Yes.”

Of course, there is plenty of blame to go around for not passing a coronavirus relief package sooner. Ossoff and Warnock didn’t mention that Republicans had offered Democrats a bigger overall relief package -- $1 trillion, which included many of the same provisions in the latest one – back in July. But that was before the November election, and Pelosi and Schumer were insisting on a much bigger price tag while blasting Republicans in political ads.

During post-election negotiations, the pair said they would accept the $900 billion bill as a down payment for an even bigger measure next year once Biden is in office. But what did Trump accomplish with his last-ditch and unsuccessful demand for larger payouts? Amid votes Monday and Tuesday aimed at overriding his veto of the defense authorization bill because of Section 230 legal protections for Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies, the president’s moves are his last slaps at establishment Washington during his final days in office.

His decision to sign the relief bill late Sunday night came after blistering criticism from some in his own party, angry over the eleventh-hour demands. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania had thrown his own monkey wrench into the negotiations with demands that Congress limit the Federal Reserve’s expanded coronavirus lending powers. Toomey, who is retiring in 2022, eventually supported the relief measure after winning a compromise. With everything apparently settled after months of negotiations, he was exasperated by Trump’s veto threat. Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Toomey predicted the president would be remembered for “chaos and misery and erratic behavior” if he let the relief bill go unsigned. Hours later, Trump did sign it, to the relief of Democrats and Republicans alike.

“I am relieved that the President has signed our bipartisan relief bill. I hope these emergency benefits can be quickly distributed to keep Americans fed & housed and our small businesses operating,” tweeted Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist who helped craft the package.

McConnell quickly applauded Trump’s decision. “This compromise bill is not perfect but will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now,” he said.

But only Trump’s closest allies had wholeheartedly cheered the president’s last-minute moves.

“Congress will vote on additional stimulus checks and repealing Section 230 — all wins for the American people,” tweeted GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Christmas Day. “Well done, Mr. President.”

Trump retweeted Graham’s sentiments Monday.