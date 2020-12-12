If Biden Wants to Help Middle America, He'll Lift Tariffs

Americans, including many business owners, continue to endure economic hardship and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many companies, these strains are compounded by the ongoing trade war with China.

In February of 2018, President Trump and his administration initiated a trade war with China and implemented tariffs -- which are direct taxes paid to the federal government -- that have negatively impacted American workers, manufacturers, farmers, and business owners. These tariffs have cost Americans over $68 billion to date, hitting agricultural and manufacturing states particularly hard.

Voters in these states -- including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, all which played an important role in electing President-elect Joe Biden this year -- who have paid a combined $5.8 billion in tariffs, sent a clear message in November that they are fed up with the tariffs and want the trade war to end. However, they continue to suffer from the added pressure of tariffs on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the reality is that further economic relief is needed, and it is needed now.

Thankfully, in January, we will have a president in the White House who recognizes that American businesses, manufacturers, and farmers are struggling, and who has a plan to reinvigorate our economy. Born in Pennsylvania, Biden has always been a champion for middle-class families and businesses, which is in large part the reason he won this year’s presidential election, and I’m confident that he will continue to do so come Jan. 20.

One of the first things the president-elect can do to prove that he has the backs of American workers from both his home state and around the country is to end the ongoing trade war and eliminate the devastating 25% tariffs President Trump imposed on about half of China’s exports almost three years ago. It’s no secret that tariffs raise prices for consumers and reduce economic growth, which is the last thing we need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And while there is never an ideal time to impose tariffs, keeping harmful tariffs in place during these tough times, where businesses are fighting to stay open, is counterproductive to say the least.

President-elect Biden, however, has not yet committed to lifting the tariffs, and recently stated to the New York Times that he won't immediately remove them once he's in office. Biden is right to take a tough stance on China, but punishing China should not come at the expense of American workers. He still has time to change his tune, lift these tariffs, and provide much-needed relief to Americans so they can focus on economic recovery efforts instead of paying taxes to the federal government.

The next several weeks will be crucial for the president-elect and his transition team. While cabinet positions are being considered and filled, I hope to see President-elect Biden nominate and appoint people to key positions who will share the same sentiment that relief is needed for everyday Americans.

I have full faith that both President-elect Biden and whoever is nominated to these important cabinet positions will acknowledge that tariffs impose great harm and need to be repealed during the first 100 days in office.