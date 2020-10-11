Should Joe Biden Follow the Scranton Political Model?

When I was growing up on the outskirts of Scranton in the 1970s and 1980s, my mother and I would drive into the city to shop at a popular downtown department store. On our way, we would pass through the city’s Green Ridge section, and without fail she would remind me that Sen. Joe Biden grew up in one of the tidy houses we passed. When we had moved a bit farther down the road, she would tell me that Bob Casey Sr., the state’s auditor general and later governor, lived in another home in that tree-lined neighborhood. As an Irish Catholic, New Deal Democrat, my mother was proud that Scranton had produced successful politicians of her ilk, and she wanted to let her politics-loving son know that even in a city that had already become synonymous with Rust Belt struggles, success for our kind was possible.

Indeed, political success would continue for both the Biden and Casey families in the decades that followed, with Bob Casey Jr. following his father into a long career in politics that has included three decisive victories in U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania since 2006. As Joe Biden appears at the top of a general election ballot for the first time, his path to winning Pennsylvania, and quite likely the presidency, may rest on his ability to replicate a formula that his fellow Green Ridge native Bob Casey has used regularly to win in the Keystone State.

Notably, Casey’s two most dominating Senate victories have come over polarizing, lightning-rod Republicans, in races where he capitalized as much on his opponents’ weaknesses as his own strengths. In 2006, Casey crushed two-term Republican incumbent Rick Santorum by 17 percentage points. At the time, Santorum had emerged as an extremely controversial figure, a hero of social conservatives but also a deeply detested political figure among progressives.

While Casey’s pro-life stance and moderate positions on guns made him no darling of the left, Santorum brought liberals out on Casey’s behalf. Casey essentially repeated this formula in 2018, trouncing Trump acolyte and fellow northeastern Pennsylvanian Lou Barletta. Barletta’s ties to the president, his history of controversial actions toward immigrants, and two years of Trump in office brought out the progressive vote as much as or more than anything Casey himself did.

Can Biden repeat the Casey formula and overcome progressives’ relative indifference to his candidacy by getting them to turn out and vote against an opponent they dislike intensely? It looks doable. Like Santorum before him, Trump is a fully realized threat for progressives, and that should bring these voters out in large numbers in November despite their misgivings about Biden. For progressives, the stakes are too high to sit this one out.

While Biden may be able to replicate Casey’s ability to leverage a polarizing figure on the right to bring out Pennsylvania’s left, can he also reproduce Casey’s ability to do well among significant portions of the center? In particular, can Biden hold his own among moderate Democrats who have regularly, but not completely, defected from the party? Casey has continuously done well among this group, and even in the Trump era, he hung on to a majority of voters in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area in the 2018 race against Barletta, a tight Trump ally. In all likelihood, Biden will struggle to match Casey’s 2018 victory in his native region, but if the former vice president can tap into a portion of legacy Democrats in places such as Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Trump’s yield from this crucial swing region will be reduced.

My mother and many New Deal Democrats from the Scranton area are gone now. A number of her nieces and nephews, and some of her grandchildren, have turned away from her party, and have become part of the Trump coalition that helped erode one of the Democrats’ most loyal regions in Pennsylvania. For my mom’s generation, it would be hard to imagine that an Irish Catholic Democratic son of northeastern Pennsylvania would need to scramble for votes in the cities and towns of Lackawanna and Luzerne. Yet, if Joe Biden is to score a victory in the state of his birth, he may need the electoral recipe that another Irish Catholic Democrat from Green Ridge has used to stay on the winning path.