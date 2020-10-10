I served as an assistant White House press secretary for all eight years of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. It never occurred to me that working in the White House could make me sick. It was exactly the opposite.

I felt secure in the protective bubble of the presidency. Pretty much every day (unless we were traveling), I would show up at the northwest gate of the White House, show the guards my pass, and be admitted to the complex for the short walk to the West Wing where I had a small office adjacent to the White House Press Briefing Room, just down the hall from the Oval Office.

I remember well the feeling that came whenever I heard the gates clang behind me, and when I looked out of my office window toward Pennsylvania Avenue and the massive fence that separated the White House from the rest of society. I felt that all of us there were safe from whatever threats the world at large posed. I thought that when we were in the White House, or on the presidential helicopter, or at Camp David, or on a presidential trip domestically or abroad, we were somehow immune from the ills of “normal” society. It was not an entirely unreasonable feeling, given that we had our own dining rooms, cars, airplanes, hotels, medical personnel, and offices, all of which were strictly off limits to anyone not in our protected circle. All of us –- staff, security, and press -- had special identification that would allow us access to the rarified environs and keep everyone else out. It was heady.

Of course, that feeling was brutally shattered when President Reagan and White House Press Secretary James Brady were shot and seriously wounded by a would-be assassin. But even that horrific event did not represent a medical threat to White House aides, press or Secret Service personnel. And with security increased and the presidential bubble further distanced from the public, the feeling of invulnerability returned.

What a striking -- and shocking contrast -- to what is going on now in the Donald Trump’s White House. Incredibly, working in the White House, especially near the president, is proving toxic. Virtually every hour we learn of yet another presidential aide who has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus, several of whom work exactly where I did in the Reagan administration. The “that could have been me” thought has crossed my mind more than once in recent days. My heart goes out to them.

In the Reagan years, whenever Marine One landed on the South Lawn of the White House to deliver the president after a trip, there would be a gathering of staff and supporters to welcome him home. Staffers were always glad to have the president back. That was not the case a few nights ago, when President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, to where he had been rushed a few days earlier after requiring oxygen, and where he was given treatments for COVID-19 not usually available to “normal” patients. No, in a grotesque made-for-TV spectacle, the clearly ill and struggling-to-breathe president landed on a virtually deserted South Lawn. With obviously great effort, he ascended the South Portico staircase to pose on the balcony like a third-world dictator, but only after he made a grand and contemptuous gesture of removing the mask that every health care professional in the world recommends he and others wear to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trump’s irresponsibility in flaunting his own administration’s guidelines on how to prevent the transmission of the virus, his lying about its severity and the threat it poses, and his insistence on being in the White House rather than a medical facility are all indicative of a man who cares only about himself. Just as he did when he forced Secret Service agents to risk their lives by riding in a closed car with him so he could bask in the glory of his adoring supporters near the hospital, Trump raced back to the White House because he was obsessed with appearing strong, not giving a whit about the well-being of the men and women who have to be exposed to him while he “recovers” in the White House.

Jerry Parr, the (late) Secret Service agent who saved Reagan’s life by throwing him in the limousine after he was shot and ordering the driver to high-tail it to George Washington University Hospital, often said that “being president is dangerous” and so, too, could working for one be. He was right, but whatever health risks may come from working for a president should not come from the president himself. A president who puts his political fortunes above the well-being of his staff and those who protect him is unworthy of the office.