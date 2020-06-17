Spending Hawks Balk at Trump's New Infrastructure Plan

What’s old is new again in fiscal conservatives’ uneasy four-year relationship with President Trump: They still reject his push for a massive infrastructure spending bill as misguided, even amid efforts to jump-start a V-shaped economic resurgence ahead of November.

Fiscally conservative groups that have worked closely with the White House to help lift coronavirus lockdowns and reopen the economy are urging President Trump to put the kibosh on plans this week to release a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal the Department of Transportation is putting together.

“If the president wants a stimulus for the economy now, there’s no way an infrastructure bill would provide any until at least the middle of 2021,” Stephen Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, told reporters Tuesday.

Moore, a Trump ally and outside economic adviser, pointed to the so-called “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects of the 2009 stimulus bill as an example of what not to do.

“The evidence showed very clearly that the projects weren’t shovel ready and they had almost a negligible impact on economic growth because it took so long to get those projects going,” he said.

Former South Carolina GOP Sen. Jim DeMint of the Conservative Partnership also urged Trump not to go there.

“I don’t think you can get a clean infrastructure bill through Congress without getting more things tacked on, including various types of union ballots,” he warned. “I’ve seen through infrastructure projects in the past that these things can take years to gear up and most of those are going to have to go through the states, money which can be picked off for backfilling pensions and all of that.”

Moore and DeMint are part of the Save Our Country Coalition, a group of influential conservative organizations urging Trump and Republicans in Congress to put a stop to new spending bills aimed at boosting the economy. The coalition on Tuesday released new budget projections showing U.S. government spending headed to 51% of GDP, for the first time, after Washington produced three big pandemic-relief spending bills this year totaling more than $2 trillion to prevent the economy from tanking further.

“Government spending – and policies such as paying millions of workers more money to stay unemployed than to go back to work, and paying states more money to enable them to stay shut down – is inhibiting the fast recovery we want in jobs and incomes, not stimulating it,” the groups wrote in a letter to Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“In short, runaway spending is the new virus afflicting our economy,” they concluded.

Along with Moore and DeMint, the letter was signed by renowned economist Arthur Laffer, a member of Trump’s Economic Task Force; Lisa Nelson of the American Legislative Exchange Council; Adam Brandon of FreedomWorks; Casey Mulligan, an economics professor at the University of Chicago; Jenny Beth Martin of the Tea Party Patriots; Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform; and several others.

Moore, Laffer, and Martin, along with Alfredo Ortiz of the Job Creators Network, were some of the earliest advocates pressing Trump to reopen the economy or face other deadly side effects of a deep recession, such as higher suicide and substance abuse deaths.

Moore specifically helped plan several anti-shutdown protests across the country, organizing small business owners and others furious over government shelter-in-place lockdowns and providing local momentum for a national movement to reopen the economy. In mid-April, Moore, in a video posted to a libertarian think tank’s YouTube page, encouraged conservatives to participate in a “drive-in” lockdown protest in Wisconsin.

“They’re going to shut down the Capitol – Shhh, don’t tell anybody,” he said. “We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices.”

The pushback against Washington’s coronavirus spending comes as Washington is considering a “phase four” stimulus package worth trillions more in government money. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Saturday said the White House is working on a package focused on American manufacturing that will carry a price tag of at least $2 trillion.

"We are facing significant structural headwinds" because certain service-oriented industries, including entertainment, hospitality, and transportation, have especially been hurt because of COVID-19, Navarro told CNN. "The only way to fully rebuild the economy in the face of those headwinds is to significantly expand and strengthen our manufacturing base."

"Put simply, we need to create more manufacturing jobs," Navarro said. "Manufacturing jobs not only provide good wages but also create more jobs both up- and downstream through multiplier effects."

Meanwhile, the infrastructure plan Trump intends to float would not only focus on roads and bridges but would also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband. Trump has a White House event on rural broadband scheduled for Thursday. The effort is tied to the Sept. 30 expiration of the existing transportation authorization law, known as the FAST Act. Lawmakers must either extend the law, which authorizes $305 billion over five years, or come up with a long-term replacement.

Along with the obvious goals of stimulating the economy, the White House infrastructure push has serious implications for the 2020 election. The move is part of an effort to follow through on Trump’s promises to Rust Belt voters credited with handing him his surprise 2016 victory. Those regions of the country have experienced decades of manufacturing job losses from offshoring and free trade policies and are suffering again from a new round of economic hardship amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In May, House Democrats passed a phase-four stimulus package worth $3 trillion, while Republicans are more reluctant to embrace one after signs of rapid economic improvement, such as the May employment report showing a gain of 2.5 million jobs.

Senate Republicans and the White House have not come together on a unified new recovery package, although McConnell has signaled support for a $1 trillion package. Navarro has said Trump wants $2 trillion in a package focused on the president’s “two simple rules – Buy American, Hire American – along with incentives for American companies to bring offshored jobs back home.”

The White House declined to comment on fiscal conservatives’ opposition to a forthcoming infrastructure proposal.

“Since he took office, President Trump has been serious about a bipartisan infrastructure package that rebuilds our crumbling roads and bridges, invests in future industries, and promotes permitting efficiency,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

The White House infrastructure plan is renewing tensions between the White House and fiscal conservatives who argue that the stimulus bills did more harm than good to the economic comeback many Republicans believe is essential to Trump’s reelection.

Moore said some Republicans on Capitol Hill and in the White House are wrongly crediting the three spending bills with helping keep the economy from completely running off the rails.

Only one thing has helped get the economy humming again, and that’s reopening it, and state governments shouldn’t be re-considering lifting the lockdowns, Moore argues.

“There’s no way you can have a recovery if your economy is locked down,” he said.

Right now, the only additional bill that’s needed, he said, is a payroll tax cut, which would inject funds into businesses – both big and small – in every area of the country. If the federal government extends unemployment through the end of the year, as House Democrats would like, some employees won’t be motivated to go back to work, he and other like-minded advocates say.

“The most important thing the president can do right now is to say there will be no more stimulus bill other than a payroll tax holiday – he will not sign it,” DeMint said. “That will force states to make positive decisions to get back to work and open things up if they know that no more bailout money is coming.”