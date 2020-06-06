Cancellation of Ivanka's Address to Grads Grates at WH

“Cancel culture” has claimed Ivanka Trump.

More specifically, her commencement address to the 2020 class of the Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology has been cancelled. The eldest daughter of and senior adviser to the president was scheduled to speak on Saturday until the university publicly disinvited her.

It was an unexpected reversal that left the White House fuming and conservatives again complaining of illiberalism from liberals. Summing up that response, Sen. Tom Cotton, whose recent New York Times op-ed ignited an open revolt among writers at the publication, said it was the work of “the woke mob.”

The development was sudden.

The president of the school, Sheree Utash, had said on Thursday morning that she “couldn’t think of anyone better to address our 2020 graduates,” adding that the school was “honored and excited that she graciously accepted to be a part of this truly unique occasion.”

Before the day was over, however, Utash apologized and publicly rescinded the invitation. She said that arrangements had been made in February and that Ivanka Trump had offered to record a video address for the virtual ceremony necessitated by coronavirus restrictions. But current events, she wrote in a statement, now made that impossible.

“In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive,” Utash wrote before saying, “For this, I’m sorry, that was never the intent.”

What changed in half a day? Faculty at the University of Wichita -- not professors at the tech school campus -- wrote a letter.

Jennifer Ray, an associate professor of photo media, authored the scathing missive co-signed by 487 faculty members, alumni, and students who rebuked WSU Tech, as the adjunct campus is known, for sending “a hateful message.” The photography teacher added that she was “horrified and disgusted” that the president’s daughter had been invited in the first place.

“Ivanka Trump, obviously, represents her father’s administration as one of his closest advisors,” Ray wrote. “To many Americans, that administration has come to signify the worst of our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those peacefully protesting against racist police brutality.”

The White House is not pleased. Utash was appointed by the president to sit on his American Workforce Policy Advisory Board last year. That panel focuses on skills training and preparing workers for an ever-evolving economy. Trump’s daughter is the chairwoman.

When she visited campus last October, Ivanka toured the college’s center for aviation training, meeting with students and snapping a thumbs-up picture with Utash herself. Mike Pompeo, a Kansas native and the secretary of state, came along. The trip was “a special moment,” according to Pompeo, who has called the cancellation “shameful.”

“It suggests intolerance inappropriate for a place of ideas like Wichita State. Rather than model actions that might truly lead to diminishing injustice or to advancing social equity, WSU chose bad manners and the same old reactionary decision making to the pathos we are once again seeing, and will produce the same old unsatisfactory results,” he wrote in a statement first obtained by RealClearPolitics.

Cabinet heads do not typically issue statements concerning whom colleges invite to graduation ceremonies. But the insult was too much for an administration already quick to assail political correctness.

Members of Congress and senior administration brass quickly weighed-in.

Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas said the news was “a disappointment,” adding that the pandemic is “the time for us to be working together.” Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, praised Ivanka as being “a trailblazer in providing economic opportunity to countless Americans.” Alyssa Farah, a senior adviser to the president, told RCP that, if anything, Ivanka’s work was “bipartisan.”

“She's an inspiration to many women across the country because of her efforts to help everyday Americans,” Farah added.

The cancellation came on the heels of the New York Times Editorial Board’s reversal on Sen. Cotton’s op-ed. He had written that the president ought to invoke the Insurrection Act and order federal troops to deal with violent protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death. It lit off a firestorm, and eventually the paper issued an apology and pledged that the words of the senator, published online Wednesday, would not appear in the Sunday print edition, as intended.

The White House sees that decision in the same light at the cancellation of Ivanka Trump's commencement address: not so much as a fight between the right and left as a distinction between those willing to listen to ideas and others closed to them. The irony is that the address Trump planned to deliver had nothing to do with politics. An advance copy obtained by RCP features all the rhetorical flourishes normally appropriate for such an occasion but updated to reflect the seriousness of a pandemic. It does not mention the president by name. It does not say anything about the current political divide either. Instead, the first daughter planned to tell the 759 graduates that it was okay to grieve but that they should think of themselves as “wartime graduates.”

“America’s fate is never dictated by fear — our future is written by the love and courage of our citizens,” she planned to say.

“No person will be unchanged from living through this present hardship. I am confident that the bonds between us will be stronger, our admiration for each other will be deeper, our gratitude for the gift of life will be ever new, and our resolve to build an even brighter future will be greater than ever before.”