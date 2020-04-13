Bashing of Fox News Over COVID Coverage Is Hypocritical

Watching the news, I smile as a host of self-appointed critics raise a ruckus about Fox News Channel’s early coverage of the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.

I am aware that fires, floods and other natural disasters are nothing like pandemics, but they have enough in common that, having dealt with 10 federally declared disasters as governor of North Dakota, I learned a lot about how the media cover rapidly unfolding events.

The trouble with disasters, whether floods or pandemics, is that they tend to sneak up on you.

The Red River flood of 1997 that devastated Grand Forks began with flood crest predictions that were routine during a spring thaw. Then the skies opened with rainstorms, smack in the middle of the seasonal melt. Soon the levee was breached. Next, in the midst of it all, a massive fire destroyed 11 buildings and 60 apartment units before it could be contained.

As with the current pandemic, the tone and extent of the media’s coverage changed radically at each stage in the process. First, the press mostly ignored it. Then the story jumped from the weather to the news. By the time the city was being evacuated amid floodwaters and fire, I got a call from a radio reporter chewing me out because he was trapped on the roof of an office building, where firefighting helicopters had doused him with chemicals. (Yes, North Dakota is the kind of state where radio reporters actually have the governor’s cellphone number – or they did mine, anyway.)

As we all sit at home, washing our hands and avoiding contact with one another, one day seems to melt into the next. As the death toll mounts, it is hard for us to remember what was said yesterday, much less the news during the very first days of this horrible pandemic.

I remember. I was in Shanghai on Jan. 18, 2020. At that point, there was little coverage of the emerging pandemic, even in China. Small wonder, since the Chinese had only reported their first death from the virus one week before. I read newspapers suggesting that the coronavirus was already contained.

Once stateside, the American media were reporting the same thing, but with one notable exception: Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson was a lone voice who warned us of the upcoming inferno as early as Jan. 28 – three days before the World Health Organization declared a global public-health emergency.

Just like a natural disaster, this pandemic has unfolded at an ever-quickening pace. As it has, the news coverage has rightly intensified and taken on an increasingly urgent tone. News is fluid.

The voices that are now criticizing Fox News for its early coverage of the pandemic are among those that downplayed the crisis in its earliest days. BuzzFeed News, for instance, has had to update a widely circulated article from Jan. 29: “Don’t worry about the coronavirus,” the outlet wrote. “Worry about the flu.”

On Feb. 1, the Washington Post ran an article headlined “Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.”

Meanwhile, at Vox, the headline that day read, “Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No.”

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t blame news outlets for failing to see the tidal wave that was about to hit us. As the web site FiveThirtyEight concluded on March 20, “infectious disease experts don’t know how bad the coronavirus is going to get, either.”

What does bother me is how so many political talking heads and competing news organizations have singled out Fox. They've decided that politics and ratings wars are more important than getting out the real news we so desperately need.

America is hurting right now, and it looks like we are all in for a tough slog in the days and weeks ahead. The last thing we need is more hypocritical criticism and finger-pointing.