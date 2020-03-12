Pauli Murray's Biblical Hopes for Displaced African Americans

Ninth in a series commemorating Women's History Month by spotlighting a significant speech or testimony delivered by a woman in the U.S. on this date.

After many years of civil rights protests and activism, in 1965 Pauli Murray became the first African American to earn a law degree at Yale. Thurgood Marshall, when he was NAACP chief counsel, called Murray’s 1951 book, “States’ Laws on Race and Color,” the bible of the civil rights movement.

Murray later became an advocate for women’s rights and a law professor at Brandeis — but in her 60s, in a move many found bewildering, she left her secure academic spot to attend seminary. In 1977 she became the first African American woman ordained as an Episcopal priest.

The next year on this date, Murray delivered this sermon during Lent. She compared the forced exile of Ezekiel from Babylon with the migration of African Americans from their “homeland” in the South to their dislocation and dispersal in the North.

It was a theme close to her own heart, as a child of the South who had left many decades earlier to seek education, opportunity, and professional fulfilment in the North.

Can These Bones Live Again?

By Pauli Murray

St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Today is Passion Sunday, on which the Christian world begins its commemoration of Passiontide, that two-week period in the life of Jesus of Nazraeth which marked his final journey to Jerusalem, his triumphant entry, his increasing encounters with his enemies, the Last Supper with his closest friends an disciples, his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, his betrayal by Judas, his arrest and abandonment by those on whom he had depended, Peter’s denial, his trial and conviction before Pilate, his crucifixion — the shameful death reserved for the worst of criminals — all this culminating in the resurrection of Christ the Lord on Easter morn.

The Old Testament lesson for today is a prophetic pointer toward this Christ event which changed the course of human history. It is taken from the book of the prophet Ezekiel, 37: 1-7, which begins:

The hand of the Lord came upon me, and he carried me out by his spirit and put me down in a valley full of bones. ... They covered the valley, countless numbers of them and they were very dry. ... He said to me, “Man, can these bones live again?” I answered, “Only thou knowest that, Lord God.” He said to me, “Prophesy over these bones and say to them, ‘O dry bones, hear the word of the Lord. This is the word of the Lord God to these bones: I will put breath in you, and you shall live.”

I am one of those who has trouble with the Holy Scripture unless I can relate it to my own life and experience. It is the Word of God through human lips. When I visited North Carolina a year ago in a deeply moving ceremony at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, I was instructed by the sermon of its rector, the Rev. Peter Lee, who said, “You remind us vividly by your presence that the Christian faith is radically specific, grounded in history, related to real people, to flesh and blood, to the grandeur and degradation of human life as it is.”

Whenever I read this passage in Ezekiel and reflect upon its impact upon my own life, the image comes to me of a little child in Durham, North Carolina, tugging at the hand of her aging grandmother, saying, “Come on in the house, Gran-ma, and I’ll read to you in the Psalms. I’ll even try to read a little about Ezekiel in the valley of the dry bones.”

The recorded story of this child continues:

I had touched on Grandmother’s ... favorite Bible selection(s). And she treasured that ragged old Bible Miss Mary Smith of Chapel Hill had given her more than any other article in the house. She said she got it when she was a little girl and was confirmed at the Chapel of the Cross. It was over 100 years old. It was the one book Grandmother tried to read herself, peering through her glasses and spelling out the Psalms a word at [a] time. I had learned to read some of the Psalms by now and every Sunday evening I would read to Grandmother some of her favorite passages. She seemed so proud of having me read to her from the big Bible that I loved it as much as she did. I liked the huge print and the way the verses were divided on the pages. I liked the sound of the words rolling off my tongue and I would let my voice rise and fall like a wailing wind, just as I had heard Rev. Small chant the Morning Lesson at St. Titus on Sundays. Grandmother had utmost respect for the Holy Word.

Why Ezekiel? We who live in a technocratic age are prone to overlook both our prophets and the prophetic incidents in our lives. Little did that child know then that some 60 years later — when she was as old as her Grandmother was at that time — she would be called upon the interpret those “dry bones,” so vivid in her Grandmother’s prophetic vision, as a priest in Christ’s Holy Catholic Church.

Ezekiel was a Hebrew prophet who lived at the time of Jeremiah. He was first and last a priest and poet. We are told that when Jerusalem was captured by Babylonian forces in 597 B.C., he nevertheless had a vison of hope, of rebirth, and the eventual restoration of the exiles to their homeland.

The persistent strength of the human desire for roots is seen in the continuing Middle East crisis today, some 2,500 years after those early dispersals of the people of the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah. What the loss of a sense of belonging meant to the Hebrew people of the Old Testament is embodied in the 137th Psalm (King James version):

By the water of Babylon, there we sat down,

Yea, we wept, when we remembered Zion.

We hanged our harps upon the willows in the midst thereof

For they that carried us away captive required of us a song…

How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?

If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget

Her cunning. ... Let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth.

In our own immediate past history, there has been a symbolic reenactment of the Exile of Israel. At the end of slavery in 1865, the North American South was the homeland of 90% of the people of color in the United States. As one of our poets cried out during World War II:

We have no other dream, no land but this:

With slow deliberate hands these years

Have set her image on our brows.

We are her seed; have borne a fruit

Native and pure as unblemished cotton.

For more than a century now a process of dispersal has been taking place, until today about half or more of our people live outside the South — their ancestors not captured and taken away, but driven out by the intolerable conditions which they faced. Many of these migrants continued to look backward toward their roots, and their children have painfully discovered that the Babylon of the spirit is everywhere in the United States. This has been the prophetic message of our fellow Episcopalian, William Stringfellow, who is also an attorney and who is a kind of modern Jeremiah. Like the Psalmist from Jerusalem, a political refugee from the American South wrote in 1959 during the most intense period of the struggle to desegregate the public schools:

We were the vanquished, the self-exiled;

Renounced our inheritance, land of our fathers:

We were the wanderers; journeyed to cities,

Searching and seeking, seeking and searching;

Plunged into entrails of ghettoes,

Submerged in garbage of slumlands;

Toiled by day, learned by night,

Won degrees from great universities —

Found them worthless souvenirs of effort

Yellowing in a drawer or battered suitcase,

Valued less than leavings of cigarettes

Scooped from gutters and hoarded in cans!

Flotsam in tenements, watchers at knotholes,

Barred from the contest; rusting from disuse;

Condemned to idleness; frozen to bottom rung;

Battling cockroaches in cheap rooming houses;

Passed over in hiring halls — “They don’t hire colored!”

“No job available — you’re overqualified!”

We pawned our clothes, class pins and watches;

Tried to buy jobs as skilled laborers. No go!

We, too, have known ultimate surrender,

Hauled down our tattered pride, made the long march —

The last cent was borrowed, nothing left to pawn,

The hominy grits gave out, the cigarette butts were gone.

The rent was overdue, the salt-and-water

No longer eased our hunger pains.

We have gone, not without shame,

Sneaking like thieves in the night, concealing our hurt,

To the office Emergency Home Relief!

Waited our turn to nibble at Public Assistance!

Stripped down until we were naked,

Our secrets exposed; our private embarrassments

All written down in a public record —

Exchanged our pride for a Case Number —

The city’s poor, society’s backwash,

Painfully learning the rules of the destitute.

The image of Negro migrants in cities of the North during the Depression years of the 1930s has changed very little for all too many. The third generation of these exiles constitute the “dry bones” still scattered about in the crumbling urban areas. We take considerable pride in the fact that one of our own modern Joans of Arc — Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Patricia Roberts Harris — who just happens to be an Episcopalian — is leading an historic campaign against entrenched economic interests to see to it that “these dry bones live.” When her fellow Episcopalian, Sen. William Proxmire, was giving Pat Harris a hard time during her confirmation hearings a year or more ago, I suggested to somebody in the White House that both of them were in need of some good Baptist “born again” prayers. As I read the political barometer today, I wonder if the White House may not be in need of some of our good Episcopalian prayers, decorous though they may be. We may operate on the principle of the separation of church and state, but all we have to do is look at the White House today to see that the Gospel and politics are all mixed up together!

We Negroes/blacks of the South have long seen the parallel between our own enslavement in the United States and [the stories of the Israelites in] the Old Testament. Alex Haley’s “Roots,” Margaret Walker’s “Jubilee,” and my “Proud Shoes” — published (in reverse order) in 1956, 1966, and 1976, respectively — in various ways have told the stories of Abraham and Hagar, and Ishmael, the outcast, of the bondage of the people of Israel in Egypt, the Exodus, and the wanderings in the wilderness. Martin Luther King, Jr., glimpsed the Promised Land, and I think he may have been dreaming of a reborn South. Writers like Richard Wright, Ann Petry, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, and poets like Langston Hughes, Gwendolyn [Brooks], Countee Cullen have documented the Exile years. Robert Hayden and I have attempted epic poetry telling the story from the slaveships in Africa to modern times. And if you will forgive the self-reference, I would like to share with you what the younger generation of prophets think of us in our 60s. Several weeks ago I received a letter from a young black woman seminarian studying at Colgate-Rochester Divinity School. She had been a pre-med student in college who finally chose theology instead of medicine. She wrote:

Before coming to Seminary learning of your ordination further inspired my own decision. I’ve long wanted to meet you — though you may find it amusing that in grade and high school, when reading your poetry, I assumed that like Hughes, Cullen, Dunbar and others, you too had long since passed away.

Although her letter sent me into hysterics of laughter, it scared me into thinking I might “pass away” before I complete my mission in life — whatever that mission may be.

But there is another side to the story of the Exile. We must remember that not all of the people of Israel and Judah were deported to Babylonia. The Babylonian captors took the Jewish leaders — priests, prophets, skilled artisans, and so on. Those who were left behind in ransacked Jerusalem and the land of Palestine had to endure a half-century or more of military and political domination until a new leadership was developed and some of the Exiles returned. They carried on with life and inched ahead despite the suffering — both physical and spiritual — of being outcasts in the land of their roots.

Even in exile, however, Ezekiel saw the power of God’s divine grace to raise up a “new and holy Israel” which would be reborn out of the “dry bones of an old battlefield.” Unconsciously influenced by his vivid imagery of those dry bones and informed by the New Testament story of the Resurrection and the Christian hope of rebirth and renewal, our 20th-century exile from the American South, addressing the embattled schoolchildren in 1959, declared:

Gentle warriors, we salute you. . .

We, the wounded and dead of former campaigns. . .

The nameless millions, native and migrant,

We are legion and we support you. . .

From restless graves in swamps and bayous. . .

We hear your marching feet and rise,

Silently we walk beside you!

We have returned from a place beyond hope;

We have returned from wastelands of despair;

We have come to reclaim our heritage;

We have come to redeem our honor!

And so, while I acknowledge the potential gloom and doom in my brother William Stringfellow’s prophecy — his justifiable embarrassment at being an Episcopalian as he wrote in a recent issue of The Witness, our forward-looking church magazine which is leading the struggle for social justice — nevertheless my own life experiences lead me to follow in the footsteps of Ezekiel. For the Christ event has intervened between the Exile and today. And the Christ event confirmed Ezekiel’s vision. Symbolically, I am a returning exile to the American South after an absence of more than 50 years. I am the fourth generation of a family who migrated here and cast its lot with the Southern people during Reconstruction. Many of my generation fled the South in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. What does it say to you that a member of the fifth generation is now resettling in Atlanta, Georgia, and is representative of a modern trend?

Just before I left North Carolina in 1927 to live permanently in the North — I was a teenager, 17 at the time — my Aunt Pauline, whom Durhamites may remember as Mrs. Pauling Fitzgerald Dame, my mother by adoption, brought me here to Raleigh to visit Bishop Henry B. Delany, who had confirmed me at St. Titus when I was 9 years old and who was then on his death bed. At the end of our visit we had prayers and Bishop Delany blessed me and said, “You are a child of destiny.” For the next 50 years I pondered this prophecy of a holy man. Did he see then what I could not see — that God was calling me, even a woman, against the weight of every traditional theological argument and a 2,000-year tradition, to be a priest in Christ’s Holy Catholic Church and to say to you today that out of these dry bones, the outcasts of the earth — even women — shall arise and the House of Israel shall be reborn? Let us pray.

Almighty God, giver of all good things,

We thank you for the faith we have inherited in all its rich variety.

Help us, O Lord, to finish the good work here begun.

Strengthen our efforts to blot out ignorance and prejudice, to abolish poverty and crime.

Hasten the day when men and women, black, red, white and yellow, will stand as equals and brothers and sisters before one another as they now stand in your sight.

And hasten the day when all people, everywhere, with many voices in one united chorus, will glorify your holy Name,

Through Jesus of Nazareth, the Crucified, the Risen Lord.

Amen.

Source: Murray, Pauli, “Can These Bones Live Again?” in Daughters of Thunder: Black Women Preachers and Their Sermons, 1850-1979, ed. Bettye Collier-Thomas (San Francisco: Jossey-Bass), 1998, pp. 270-276.

Copyright 2020 by the Estate of Pauli Murray. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

Suggested reading for those interested in Pauli Murray: Song in a Weary Throat: Memoir of an American Pilgrimage, available from W.W. Norton.