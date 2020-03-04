The Short, Unhappy Campaign of Mike Bloomberg

Let us set aside the snark when dissecting the Broadway flop called the Mike Bloomberg campaign. He deserves credit, not derision, for the patriotic belief that his country needed him. When he entered the race last November, the campaign of the Democratic Party’s presumptive front-runner, Joe Biden, looked to be going nowhere, and “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders seemed poised to storm the citadel.

What was an Upper East Side “centrist” business tycoon and former New York mayor worth $60 billion supposed to do? Bupkis? No, it was his duty to seek the nomination, and spend billions if he had to, to save the party and the nation from four more years of President Donald Trump.

Well, as we know, it didn’t work out that way. It turns out that the party didn’t need him as a candidate, although it still wants him to pony up that cash to help. The Bloomberg campaign spent upwards of $500 million – an insane sum – to win a paltry number of delegates and one jurisdiction, American Samoa.

Bloomberg will continue to spend money, only it will be to help Biden beat Trump. I’ve already made some cheap Bloomberg-Samoa jokes but will stand down. Billionaires are people, after all; even for a guy (and a family) with that much money, wasting half a bil is a costly embarrassment.

So what happened?

First, I always was struck by the sense that his advisers thought the whole thing was a walk in the park: that all their boss had to do was carpet-bomb Super Tuesday states with an unprecedented amount of television commercials and he would seize the lead and then be able to pressure everyone else out of the race. It seems that high-paid consultants, some of whom worked for him at Bloomberg News, were perhaps a bit too eager to tell their boss what he wanted to hear.

Out of this confidence – or overconfidence – they counseled him to go ahead and use the poll numbers he had amassed (through the massive advertising) to muscle his way into the last of the early debates – even though he was not participating in the associated early primaries and caucuses.

Bad call.

He was ill-prepared to explain his company’s non-disclosure agreement settlements with women who had accused him and others of misconduct related to gender. He was confused about how to distance himself from, and apologize for, stop-and-frisk policing that many minority voters saw as racist. His basic message – can-do guy with the cash to win – was thin.

The debates were a disaster, with shark-toothed prosecutor Elizabeth Warren making him look not only like an amateur, but a haughty and entitled one. Massive advertising campaigns can backfire if the candidate doesn’t show up in real life as a convincing version of the perfect guy in the ads. Bloomberg came off as the unremarkable man behind the curtain, not the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

His tactical path to the nomination depended on Bernie being scary, but not dominant; “early” candidates chopping each other up; and Biden never getting his act together. It was a plausible plan, but didn’t work out. Bernie was the dominant story early, blotting out Bloomberg. A series of other candidates weren’t strong enough to cause serious chaos. Biden was, as former Sen. Gary Hart observed last week, more “durable” than people knew.

Bloomberg and Co. were almost right that the quartet of early events could be skipped. No one could have foreseen that South Carolina would shoot Biden out of a cannon the way it did. And that is what finally did in Mayor Mike. Bernie’s rise scared voters, black and white, in that state straight into the arms of the only “moderate” candidate they knew and trusted.

Despite all the advertising elsewhere, Mike wasn’t around.

On Super Tuesday, Bloomberg needed Bernie to be gangbusters and Biden, legendarily disorganized on the ground, not to be able to capitalize quickly in the array of states voting that day. But if Biden knows one thing, it is the inside game, and he quickly got Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to fold and join him, and free-media “Joementum” took off.

As for Sanders, there seems to be a lid on his support: It is, as he says, “multi-generational, multi-racial, multi-ethnic” and multi everything else. But it does not seem to be a majority in the Democratic Party, at least as presently constituted.

It’s now going to be a long and bitter fight between Biden and Sanders for the nomination. Biden is ahead, but the party rules will tend to prolong the fight. Bloomberg has already thanked the people of American Samoa. Now he has time to pay them a visit.