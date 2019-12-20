Democrats' Impeachment Report Exposes Weakness of Their Case

The Democrat impeachment report is an even bigger nothing-burger than the highly anticipated Mueller Report was in June, exposing the politically motivated effort to remove President Trump from office as the farce it really is.

Contrary to the liberal media’s portrayal of the report as an open-and-shut case against the president, the Democrats have produced the weakest rationale for impeaching a U.S. president in history. The “radical Republicans” of the Reconstruction era are rightly condemned by history for contriving the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson on purely political (and unconstitutional) grounds — but at least they bothered to contrive an actual crime to justify their partisan effort to remove a president from office, which is more than can be said of today’s Democrats.

Here are four key takeaways from their impeachment report that are worth considering now that the House has voted to send its flimsy articles of impeachment to the Senate.

1. “Collusion” with Russia is the hoax that just won’t die

If you thought that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would be the end of the Democrats’ obsession with the Russia collusion hoax, you were mistaken. House Democrats revived the long-debunked collusion myth to argue that “Trump has fallen into a pattern of behavior: this is not the first time he has solicited foreign interference in an election.”

In support of that ridiculous claim, the report references President Trump’s joke about Russia releasing the hacked Hillary Clinton emails during the 2016 campaign, completely ignoring the fact that Mueller and his team “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

2. Abuse of power is nonexistent

Despite its length, the 658-page impeachment document doesn’t present much in the way of direct evidence and substance. In fact, the Democrats were so starved for evidence that they were forced to draft only two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Neither, notably, relates to either the “quid pro quo” allegation that served as the original basis for the impeachment inquiry or the “bribery” allegation that Democrats concocted in hopes of swaying public opinion in their favor. Instead, they are relying on subjective allegations designed to create the perception of wrongdoing without the need to present any evidence of an actual crime. “Abuse of power” is a very grave accusation, but the impeachment report reveals that it’s based on nothing more than the Democrats’ insistence that President Trump should never have been elected in the first place.

According to the Democrat Party, President Trump abused his constitutional power by asking his Ukrainian counterpart to get dirt on his political opponent — but that is just their partisan interpretation of the phone call that took place between the two leaders. As the transcript of the conversation clearly shows, President Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to do “us” (i.e., America) a favor by looking into a potential corruption scandal involving Joe Biden and his son, as well as examining Ukraine’s possible role in the election interference perpetrated against “our country” in 2016 — requests that were completely consistent with Donald Trump’s commitment to fighting corruption, both in Washington and in countries that receive American taxpayer dollars.

“I said to President Zelensky: ‘would like you to do us a favor, though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,’” President Trump explained in a recent letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, adding that “Every time I talk with a foreign leader, I put America’s interests first, just as I did with President Zelensky.”

If the Democrats followed that approach of putting America’s interests first, they would realize that impeaching the president for “abuse of power” sets a dangerous precedent. If it’s an impeachable offense to take an official action that might ultimately boost a sitting president’s reelection prospects, then the presidency carries no real power at all whenever the opposition party holds a House majority.

3. Obstruction of Congress is a contrived charge

The preposterous claim that President Trump “obstructed Congress” is even weaker than the claim that he abused his power. In their report, the impeachment-crazed Democrats argue that “President Trump did everything in his power to obstruct the House’s impeachment inquiry,” citing his refusal to participate in his own political crucifixion as evidence.

As every member of Congress knows, the president has a right to claim executive privilege under certain circumstances. When disputes arise between the White House and Congress over whether a given invocation of privilege is legitimate, as often happens, the appropriate remedy is to let the courts decide. When President Trump asserted executive privilege with regard to the House impeachment inquiry, the Democrats explicitly refused to challenge him in court — thereby implicitly accepting his rationale.

With this article of impeachment, they’re seeking to bypass the judiciary branch altogether and essentially criminalize executive privilege. Under their theory, anytime a president challenges the legitimacy of any congressional request on any basis, a slim majority in the House of Representatives can simply declare the challenge itself an impeachable offense. Talk about tyranny of the majority!

4. Moderate Democrats are being thrown under the bus

Democrats who campaigned as moderates in districts that voted for President Trump in 2016 will be the most obvious collateral damage from Pelosi’s impeachment debacle. Polling shows that widespread disgust over the politically motivated farce is enhancing Donald Trump’s appeal, especially among swing-state voters, and vulnerable Democrats who side with party leaders on this issue will undoubtedly face a backlash at the polls next November. Honoring the will of their constituents is equally risky, though, since any Democrat who votes against impeachment will likely be defeated by a primary challenger who reflects the unhinged Trump-hatred of the party’s radical base.

“This is the lightest, weakest impeachment that our country’s had,” President Trump said as he mocked the Democrats during a recent Keep America Great rally. “Everybody says this is impeachment lite, this is the lightest impeachment in the history of our country by far.”

That might even be underselling it. The only thing the Democrats proved with their impeachment manifesto is the illegitimacy of their own partisan witch hunt.