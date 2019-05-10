Big Tech Cuts out Conservatives

The biggest threat facing our democracy and the integrity of future elections isn't foreign interference. It's Big Tech in Silicon Valley, with its unlimited resources and access to hundreds of millions of voters. For context, in 2018, Facebook alone was used by an estimated 169.5 million people -- more than half the U.S. population, according to an eMarketer study.

Big Tech undoubtedly is a powerful industry run by left-wing political activists who, similar to deep state operatives within the U.S. government, want to stop President Trump from getting reelected. Across the digital spectrum, social media platforms are putting their thumb on the scale using algorithms, human content monitors and other opaque methods that censor, shadow ban or outright remove scores of conservatives from their platforms with little to no accountability.

Last week, President Trump tweeted: "I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America -- and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH!"

As the 2020 presidential election kicks into high gear, one must consider how unfortunate it would it be if the American people were to allow the Democrat Machine and its echo chamber in media to distract the nation's attention with a never-ending drumbeat about Russia and its vastly exaggerated influence on the 2016 presidential election -- while ignoring the real election meddling taking place today, right under our noses, courtesy of anti-Trump corporations in Silicon Valley.

Studies reveal that most Americans get their news online today. And given that social media networks are allowing liberal voices free reign to shape public opinion and enjoy freedom of expression and unfettered access to voters, versus their conservative counterparts, the integrity of elections is being jeopardized.

It's no secret Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram (owned by Facebook) are silencing scores of conservatives, many, if not most, of whom don't violate the terms of service. All the while, they permit liberal voices that spew hate, extreme vulgarity and even threats against others to remain on their platforms. Twitter, for example, recently blocked Hollywood celebrity James Woods, a known conservative with millions of followers, from its platform while allowing Hamas, a terrorist group, to remain.

Facebook this week banned Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos and other far-right folks while also booting Nation of Islam minister Louis Farrakhan, the last of which many see as a public relations stunt to shield Big Tech from accusations of unilateral bias against conservatives.

The reality is social media networks ban a token left-leaning individual every once in a blue moon -- for PR purposes -- while they routinely and disproportionately mute conservatives.

Make no mistake. Censorship against conservatives isn't just un-American, and it doesn't just violate our rights to free speech. It's also discrimination against members of a major U.S. political party, something the Federal Election Commission should be investigating as well as the Department of Justice and other anti-discrimination civil rights groups, as one can argue that social media networks are engaging in voter suppression by blocking voters from monopolistic political forums that impact elections.

This is something that warrants further inspection without delay.

