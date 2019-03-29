The Death of Honest Journalism

The verdict is in. The Mueller investigation confirmed in its report delivered to the attorney general's office last Friday that the Russian collusion conspiracy waged against President Trump and his 2016 campaign -- manufactured by deceptive deep-state actors and partisan Democrats, and enthusiastically disseminated by complicit media the past two years -- was all a hoax.

It was a massive disinformation campaign courtesy of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. The campaign paid millions to Fusion GPS, a slimy opposition-research firm that complied the infamous "dirty dossier" via Russian informants and a disgraced ex-British spy. The Department of Justice then used the dossier to spy on the Trump campaign and launch subsequent criminal investigations. Former FBI Director James Comey told Congress the opposition research was "salacious and unverified."

If you think exploiting the U.S. Justice Department to target political opponents isn't troubling enough -- and a salvo against our nation's two-party system -- the mainstream media, saturated with political activists masquerading as journalists, was in on the Russia hoax, gleefully disseminating fictitious lies and conspiracy theories in an attempt to take down a duly elected president.

Talk about election meddling -- only it wasn't Russian President Vladimir Putin doing the bidding; he was just a decoy. It was former President Barack Obama's Justice Department, malevolent media and powerful members of the Democratic Party who subverted our democracy while blaming the Russians and our commander in chief for conspiratorial malfeasance.

It was the ultimate head fake.

On CNN and other outlets, Democrat leaders in Washington including the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, spread relentless conspiracy theories and lies about Donald Trump and his campaign having colluded with Russia to steal the election from their candidate of choice, Hillary Clinton.

Make no mistake: It wasn't just rumormongering. The hoax was an all-out propaganda war against a sitting president. Chief Conspiracy Theorist Schiff told outlets there was "direct evidence" of collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign -- without any evidence to back the far-fetched claims. Piling onto the "Get Trump" feeding frenzy were many liberal lawmakers who accused Trump and his associates of being Russian assets or criminals pending indictment.

Then there's John Brennan, a paid CNN commentator who used the weight of his stature as former head of the CIA to accuse the president of the United States of treason -- amongst other treacherous accusations. Only none of it was true, evidenced by the special counsel's report given after the 22-month exhaustive investigation. Honest journalism in America today is dead. Done. Kaput. Put a fork in it.

Trump tweeted: "The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!"

Sadly, he's right. Countless members of the press committed media malpractice by spreading propaganda based on fictitious conspiracy theories and lies on their networks to target a politician they didn't like.

That's not journalism, folks. It's a political hit job launched from America's newsrooms, an unconscionable abuse of power by the media our nation has never witnessed before.

But now the truth has come out, and the Democrats', the deep state's and the complicit media's fraud upon the American people have been exposed by the special counsel investigation they helped instigate.

Funny how the cookie crumbles.

