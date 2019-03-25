Mueller Report; Moderates Emerge; the Triangle Fire

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 25, 2019. Washington -- and, especially, the TV pundits -- are buzzing over the special counsel’s report and the attorney general’s summary of its findings. That buzz is unlikely to settle down anytime soon, but my focus this morning is on this date in 1911, when a fire broke out inside the Triangle Waist Co. blouse factory, New York City’s largest. Fueled by bales of cotton, the flames spread rapidly in the 10-story building near Washington Square, trapping the workers, almost all of whom were women and girls. Blocked from escape by a locked door on the ninth floor stairwell, many leapt to their deaths in desperation.

The tragedy claimed 146 lives -- 129 of them female, including teenagers as young as 14. They did not die for nothing, though, as I'll explain in a moment.

During his years as a New York newspaperman, Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle would walk by the site of the Triangle factory fire -- the building was still standing many decades after the tragedy -- and wonder why this event had seared itself so indelibly in the institutional memory of Manhattan.

Although the death toll was horrific, the grim truth is that in those less safety-conscious days, 146 Americans (or immigrants) died in workplace accidents in this country every 36 hours. What made this one so different?

As I first wrote in this space five years ago, Von Drehle immersed himself in the history of the terrible fire and its aftermath. The result was a searing and authoritative book, “Triangle: The Fire That Changed America.” In the process, he answered his own question. What made the fire so important was that it spurred serious and effective workplace reforms that have saved countless lives in the ensuing century. Thousands upon thousands of lives, almost certainly.

The lessons learned by the political system's response to that tragedy is one both major political parties would do well to revisit. First, some background:

In the early days of the 20th century, New York politics were controlled by a Democratic political machine known as Tammany Hall. At the time of the Triangle fire, Tammany was run by party boss Charles F. Murphy, whose default position was to support management in conflicts with labor. Even before the fire, the shirtwaist industry workers, many of them Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, had challenged this established order. They organized and marched and waged strikes in 1909 and 1910, all of which drew the attention of Murphy, who began to reconsider his loyalties.

After the Triangle fire, Murphy made his move, pulling strings that resulted in the creation of the Factory Investigation Commission. Its driving forces were two young Democratic lawmakers with close ties to Tammany, but also with reform impulses: Robert F. Wagner and Alfred E. Smith.

The results of their work were a series of ambitious reforms that forever altered the laissez faire attitude about workplace safety in the New York City -- and, soon, the rest of the country. But that wasn't all.

The commission's work also catapulted Al Smith into the New York governor's mansion and ultimately to his party's 1928 presidential nomination. Although Smith didn't win, four years later, the New York politician who spoke on his behalf at the 1928 convention was elected president. And when Franklin Roosevelt arrived in the White House, one of his staunchest allies on Capitol Hill was Smith’s old ally on the Factory Investigation Commission: Sen. Robert Wagner of New York.

“The garment workers won safer factories and shorter hours not by dying but by organizing, by sticking together and building their strength,” Von Drehle wrote on the 100th anniversary of the tragic fire. “They also knew when to compromise, even with a calculating pragmatist like Charlie Murphy.”

