Democrats' Leftward March

President Donald Trump should send liberals a big fat thank-you note.

For each day Americans see how truly radical the Democratic Party has become is a win for the president, who, by contrast, looks like a full-blown moderate.

Take Democrats' extreme swing to the left on women's reproductive issues. What used to be a party that said abortion should be safe, legal and rare is now pushing hard in Virginia, Rhode Island and beyond for legalized late-term abortion on demand -- meaning a woman could get an abortion at any time during a pregnancy, up until the baby's birth. Never mind the fact that science has proved that at 20 weeks, a fetus can feel pain and that many babies can live outside the womb after gestating for just six months.

That's irrelevant to such abortion radicals as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who just inked legislation -- proposed by Democrats -- allowing such a barbaric practice to take place. Make no mistake; late-term abortion and partial-birth abortion are not mainstream practices outside the U.S. by any means. In fact, only six other countries allow the grisly practice -- North Korea is one -- as billions of compassionate humans worldwide consider the termination of a 9-month-old baby in utero or born alive to be infanticide.

Call it what you will, but a growing number of prominent Democrats, in lockstep with Planned Parenthood, support it.

Then there's presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. At a televised town hall meeting this week, the Democratic senator from California called for "Medicare for all," which means that if she were to be elected president, 177 million Americans on private health insurance would lose their plans. If that were not radical enough -- wiping out an entire health care industry and abolishing consumer choice -- "Medicare for all" would cost taxpayers an estimated $32.6 trillion over 10 years.

But that's not the only cost far-left liberals want to raise. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another Democratic presidential hopeful, is calling for an incremental wealth tax on the rich -- catapulting America toward socialism -- despite the fact that a recent Forbes analysis found that her proposal would cost billionaires an estimated $85 billion per year. That's money that many billionaires currently use for seeding startup enterprises, for supporting higher education with significant private grants and for other worthwhile charitable and philanthropic endeavors benefiting humanity -- all of which would contract, if not collapse, if the taxman came knocking.

Then there's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist, who also wants to fleece the rich. She wants a 70 percent marginal tax rate for the highest income tax bracket, a policy undoubtedly embraced by Venezuela's illegitimate dictator, Nicolas Maduro, who's led his high-tax nation to economic collapse, causing millions of poverty-stricken citizens to flee the country.

But that's not all. Scores of liberal lawmakers are calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE's members protect America by apprehending sex traffickers, violent criminals and drug dealers and prohibiting them from entering the country. Far-left liberals, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, continue to support open borders and refuse to build the barrier wall Trump is asking for to secure the porous southern border.

As the race for 2020 heats up, voters are beginning to see the sharp contrast between America's two major political parties. Who knew Democrats could make Donald Trump, an unconventional president, appear mainstream?

Congrats, Democrats. You've already succeeded.

