Dress Rehearsal for Impeachment

Americans horrified by the conduct of the Senate Judiciary Committee over recent weeks should take heed. The reprehensible antics of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and the complicity of her Democratic colleagues, revealed for the country a spectacle that was nothing less than a dress rehearsal for the impeachment of President Trump.

In fact, the success of the Trump administration in front of that very Judiciary Committee by seating two conservative Supreme Court justices practically guarantees that if the Democrats win control of the House in November, they will move to impeach the president. Why? Because Trump-deranged Democrats know full well that the president will likely cruise to re-election on the already significant fulfillment of many of his 2016 campaign promises. In addition to the Supreme Court appointments, Trump’s economic growth policies have extended and accelerated prosperity to millions of Americans. Partisans like Rep. Maxine Waters and Sen. Cory Booker realize, therefore, that the only way to prevent Trump from serving six more years in the White House will be to thwart the peoples’ will and remove him via impeachment – and they will resort to any grounds to do so.

With respect to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” required by the Constitution to launch impeachment proceedings, Mueller’s team (remember them?) will surely deliver a pseudo-legal pretext providing fodder to anti-Trump forces on Capitol Hill. We already know, from their “obstruction of justice” rumblings that seeped into mainstream media, that the Mueller team traffics in bogus legal theories directed at Trump. With a thin veneer of alleged wrongdoing, the Democrats will surely impose a political circus upon America if they gain power.

Consider how underhanded the Democratic tactics became with Kavanaugh. Sen. Feinstein manipulated both the process and the accuser, Professor Christine Blasey Ford. Sen. Mazie Hirono actually said publicly that Kavanaugh did not deserve the presumption of innocence because of his ideological leanings. If biased Democrats willfully employ such subterfuge (and openly stated animus) against a well-respected and previously uncontroversial judge, imagine what chicanery they will unleash against the (unfairly) much-maligned Donald J. Trump facing a Senate trial for his political life.

Such a farcical impeachment trial would not only harm the president and his powerful growth agenda, but also the already frayed comity of our social and political life as a nation. Thankfully, the left unwittingly awakened a sleeping giant. A recent NPR poll found the huge enthusiasm advantage Democrats enjoyed as recently as this summer has evaporated. Before the Kavanaugh hearings, Democrats owned a 10-percentage-point advantage vs. Republicans when asked if the 2018 elections are “very important.” Now that advantage is down to two points. Perhaps even more importantly, among the newly motivated GOP voters, the surge in enthusiasm is equal between the two sexes, as fervor for both men and women rose an incredible 12 percentage points in just three months. Thanks, Dianne Feinstein!

Though Americans stand deeply politically divided at present, we still coalesce around some very basic principles that ground any just society, such as the presumption of innocence of the accused. We further overwhelming believe that conflicting accounts of the same event be reconciled via corroborating or exculpatory evidence, rather than tribal biases. By flouting these standards in the clear light of day, the sham perpetuated by the Democrats did Republicans a huge favor. First, America witnessed a full-scale dress rehearsal for an impeachment show trial. Second, this recent debacle roused the previously somnolent deplorables. In fact, many of the most ardent Trump supporters were not previously regular midterm voters and needed just such a wake-up call. They now understand the stakes of the 2018 plebiscite as a de facto first re-election campaign for President Trump.