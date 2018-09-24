America Needs Dealmakers, Not Demagogues, in Congress

They’ll tell you they’re moderates, but they’re not. They’ll tell you they want to work with President Trump for the American people, but they won’t, and they haven’t.

No matter what the Democrats say, they refuse to cut deals with Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Ultimately, the Democrats are nothing more than demagogues, not dealmakers.

Time and time again, President Trump has tried to work with the opposition party, but to no avail. He’s always been ready to make deals, and they’re always ready to score points.

When President Trump offered a very generous deal to fix our broken immigration system earlier this year, including allowing waivers under DACA for 1.8 million illegal immigrants in return for enhanced border security, the Democrats turned a cold shoulder — and went as far as shutting down the government just to make their point.

They could have had a seat at the table for any one of the president’s major initiatives, including his historic tax cuts, his attempts to fix health care, or his efforts rebuild our infrastructure. But instead, their zeal for resistance requires an absolute allegiance to oppose anything that may advance the Trump agenda.

As a result, not a single Democrat in the House or Senate voted for the largest middle-class tax cuts in American history, which have led to record low unemployment across every demographic group in the nation and bigger paychecks for 90 percent of all Americans.

Minority Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi even called the tax cuts a “scam,” with record bonuses and pay raises amounting to nothing more than “crumbs” -- ignoring the fact that President Trump's economic policies are designed to rescue America from the problems that they themselves created in the first place.

On issues such as immigration, the Democrats have put the needs of illegal immigrants over American citizens. As President Trump deported thousands of violent, illegal alien gang members from our country, Nancy Pelosi appeared on national television and defended vicious MS-13 thugs.

Democrats have stood in the president’s way on health care, building the border wall, support for ICE, peace with North Korea, better relations with Russia, and a litany of other pivotal issues.

Red-state Democrats, meanwhile, also failed to support the Trump agenda but are still trying to portray themselves as political moderates. Their voting history shows their true colors, though. Take for instance Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, or Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey. They’ve both voted with Schumer over 90 percent of the time, while voting against President Trump70 percent of the time.

And when Maxine Waters’ colleagues try to get her to back off her radical pronouncements, she doubles down and responds to them, “Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment!”

In fact, 60 House Democrats have already voted for impeachment, with avowed socialists eager to join them after the elections this fall. If the Democrats win the majority in November, their radical agenda will only get worse and they’ll undoubtedly push to impeach President Trump.

For years, the Democrats promised to stop Washington gridlock and work to make deals on meaningful compromise. But since President Trump’s first day in office, they’ve proven that they’re determined to do everything in their power to obstruct and resist him and his successful America First agenda.

If we want to continue our amazing progress that’s delivering record job creation and economic security for millions of families across America, it’s crucial that we vote for dealmakers — not demagogues — come November.