The Key to Keeping Our Democracy: Compromise

After a hard-fought victory in law week’s primary to select the Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 3rd District, I returned to Washington to be overwhelmed by hearty congratulations from my colleagues. Some of that was expected. But one progressive member’s greeting was particularly striking: “Congratulations might be unexpected coming from me, but if they’d taken you out they’d be coming after everybody.”

“They” are the ideological purists -- individuals and outside groups who do not believe that compromise is ever acceptable.

The fear of being “primaried” has gripped Republicans since 2010. Ideological purists on the right — often referred to as the “Tea Party” — claim simply to be making sure that their representatives are not “going soft.” But their real message is clear: Don’t compromise, ever, or we will make you pay. As a result, many of my Republicans peers reflexively reject any idea that emerges from across the aisle, compounding the political gridlock that frustrates so many American voters.

Democrats have not been immune to these same forces. But President Trump’s victory fueled a new desire among some to counter the Republicans with a “Tea Party of the left.” Illinois was the second state to hold primary elections this year and I was this new Tea Party’s first target. That’s why so many Democrats were relieved to see me win — they know that a never-ending battle between extremists in both parties would almost inevitably prevent Congress from addressing the nation’s big challenges.

Before I ran for Congress, I taught American politics to college students. Our system of government was explicitly set up to make policymaking difficult. As James Madison stated in the Federalist Papers, differences of opinion between groups of people will always exist in our nation, driving the creation of factions. Those framing the Constitution wanted to prevent any single faction from having the leverage to force the entirety of their agenda on the whole of the country. Our system explicitly demands compromise.

So the problem on Capitol Hill isn’t that members hold different views. The founding generation presumed Congress would be rife with disagreement. Rather, the difficulty has arisen because those who represent different points of view are failing to work together — we’re not willing to compromise in the name of solving big problems.

That was most clear last year when, in the face of the prospect of skyrocketing health care premiums in the individual marketplace, most of Washington devolved into finger-pointing. Many on the right were obsessed with root-and-branch repeal of Obamacare, happy enough to see citizens pay more, and convinced that voters would blame former President Obama.

Some on the left saw this as an opportunity to tout the virtues of government-run, single-payer health care, while others simply didn’t want to be seen as making any changes to Obamacare. In the face of a very real consequence for people, Congress appeared unable to forge a workable compromise. And that, I believe, is why the American people have so little faith in politics.

In the face of that failure, my colleagues in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, a bloc of 48 representatives evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, came together to hammer out a bipartisan way forward. It took weeks, with hard bargaining on both sides. But among my proudest moments in office was when we released our plan — the only bipartisan blueprint released in this Congress designed to address the challenges facing the individual health care marketplace — to the public.

We accomplished something many believed impossible: A group of elected officials with different points of view came together to forge a collaborative solution to a divisive problem. What do the American people want? They want us to do that more often. But the work is not over on this plan, which now has been turned into bipartisan legislation. We still need to persuade enough of our colleagues on both sides to stand up to the voices on the extremes and make this common-sense solution law.

My victory proves that elected leaders willing to work hand-in-hand with peers who hold different points of view — across party lines, or even beneath a single party tent — can and should take that risk. Grassroots organizations frustrated by Washington’s inability to work in a bipartisan fashion — outfits like No Labels and its allied political operation — have put a stake in the ground, making clear that they are prepared to provide the air cover required when committed problem solvers come under attack from the partisan extremes.

I understand that my determination to work across party lines is seen by some as unacceptable in the face of President Trump’s policies and pronouncements. But I continue to believe that American democracy is miraculous explicitly because it demands that the great bulk of us — public leaders both to my right and to my left — work together. Better ideas emerge because of Congress’s ideological diversity. And as before, I’m eager to collaborate with anyone determined to solve the nation’s problems. That is what Americans want.