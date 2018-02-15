Too Often, the Lesson of Tragedy Is Misjudgment

Today, Americans must absorb the shock -- and resist the numbness that comes with familiarity -- of another mass school shooting by a murderous young man with an assault rifle.

As of this writing, the names of the victims have not been made public except for the assistant football coach at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School. His name was Aaron Feis, and eyewitnesses reported that he was shielding students from gunfire when he was felled.

Someday, this nation will come to grips with its epidemic of gun violence. Until then, Valentine’s Day 2018 -- it was also Ash Wednesday -- will be remembered for the haunting sounds of unanswered cellphones ringing beside the bodies of slain students.

When word of the shooting raced through Broward County, frantic parents and loved ones quickly phoned their kids seeking reassurance. Nearly three dozen of those boys and girls could not answer those calls. They had been killed or wounded for no discernable reason by a silent shooter they did not know.

Eighty-five years ago today, President-elect Franklin Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt in South Florida that claimed the life of Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak. Also on this date, in 1898, the USS Maine exploded in Havana harbor, killing 268 sailors and Marines among its crew of 350.

The ship had been sent to project American power during a period of unrest as Cubans rebelled against colonial Spain. Instead, the demolished battleship floated in ruin with most of its crew dead or grievously wounded. War would be the result.

* * *

The last man to leave the USS Maine alive was its captain, Charles Sigsbee (whose dog, Peggy, also survived). As he was rowed to shore, Sigsbee couldn’t help but notice the Spanish vessels patrolling the darkened harbor picking up the wounded. These acts of mercy didn’t strike him as the behavior of a hostile combatant. Unsure of what had caused the explosion, he cabled his superiors in Washington that night. “Maine blown up in Havana Harbor,” he wrote. “Many wounded and doubtless more killed … public opinion should be suspended until further notice.”

In New York, Enrique Dupuy de Lome, the outgoing Spanish ambassador to the U.S., was awakened with the grim news. “This is terrible,” he said. “I love America as no country but my own.” De Lome was in the process of being recalled to Spain because a letter he wrote to a friend criticizing President McKinley had found its way into the pages of William Randolph Hearst’s newspapers. But on the night of the American ship’s sinking, de Lome assured anyone who would listen that no Spaniard had done it, speculating that it might have been caused by an accident aboard the warship.

Neither the captain’s reservations nor the envoy’s hunch were given any heed. McKinley’s own thoughts immediately ran to “Spanish treachery.” He wasn’t alone. A board of inquiry comprised of U.S. military officers, none of them explosives experts, convened in Havana days later. Official Spanish condolence did nothing to counter the evidence discovered by American divers: The ship’s hull was bent inward, they found, leading to the conclusion that the Maine had been sunk by a mine placed under its hull.

U.S. sailors around the world, when given orders to steam toward the Caribbean, erupted in spontaneous shouts: “Remember the Maine!” Here at home, the rallying cry had a second line: “Remember the Maine. To hell with Spain!” The nation was gripped in battle fever. The newspapers went along for the ride. Some led it.

Hearst’s New York Journal, for one, made it clear that it didn’t need to wait for any official board of inquiry -- or evidence of foreign complicity. Other agendas were at work. “While we must wait for definite evidence before formally charging Spain with the shameful treachery … we need wait for nothing before instituting such a change of policy it will relieve us of the fear of future troubles,” the paper editorialized. “Whether a Spanish torpedo sank the Maine or not, peace must be restored in Cuba at once. We cannot have peace without fighting for it, let us fight and have it over with.”

Congress declared war in April and within months, a defeated Spain had ceded Cuba and Puerto Rico to the United States, along with Guam and the Philippines. But if the United States demonstrated its military prowess in the summer of 1898, it also exhibited a less appealing characteristic: Americans who perceive danger can be impatient with the ambiguities of forensic evidence. This trait would arise again from the Gulf of Tonkin to the deserts of Iraq, and it comes with a price.

In 1976, U.S. Navy Adm. Hyman Rickover launched yet another probe into the cause of the Maine misfortune. Two experts concluded that all those years earlier the Spanish ambassador’s inklings had probably been right. The ship’s destruction was not the result of any hostile action, they surmised, announcing that the most likely cause was spontaneous combustion of coal contained in a bunker located next to the ship’s ordnance stores.

Whether true or not -- and we’ll never know for sure -- spontaneous combustion is a good metaphor for what can happen at times of national peril. It’s good to imagine what might have happened had extra-alert state trooper Charlie Hanger not pulled over Timothy McVeigh on a hunch. At the time, the airwaves were full of speculation that the April 19, 1995 Oklahoma City bombing was the work of a foreign power or Muslim terrorists.

Six years later, the FBI, prodded by Democratic senators and a sensationalist New York Times columnist who could have worked for Hearst in the old days, was convinced that anthrax letter attacks were the work of another white supremacist. They targeted an innocent man, naming him publicly. Meanwhile, as it beat the tom-toms of war, the Bush administration was throwing suspicion on Iraq.

But the 2001 anthrax murders were not the work of a racist or a foreign power. Like yesterday’s Florida school shooting, that horror was committed by a mentally unstable man with evil intent. The problem of school shootings, in other words, is homegrown -- and we must use what Franklin Roosevelt called “American know-how” to address it honestly.