The Takeaway: It's Trump's Economy Now

Intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls.

Trump Getting Credit: Last month we noted a Quinnipiac University poll showing that voters felt President Obama was more responsible for the current state of the economy than President Trump, by a margin of 49 percent to 40 percent.

Four weeks later, after continued good economic news as well as the two largest sell-offs in stock market history (in point value, not percentage of market), a new poll from Quinnipiac shows those numbers have flipped. Forty-eight percent say President Trump is more responsible, while 41 percent still say Obama is. The biggest shift came among Independents (net swing to Trump of 18 points), followed by Democrats (+15 net swing) and Republicans (+9 net swing).

The bottom line: Whatever the future may hold, good or bad, it appears the public now believes this is Donald Trump’s economy.

The War Over the FBI: A host of polls this week exposed the broad partisan divide – which also represents a dramatic reversal of the parties’ views – on how the public views the FBI. The number of Republicans who currently see the FBI as biased against President Trump ranges from 49 percent (Marist) to 58 percent (Quinnipiac) to 64 percent (YouGov). Conversely, large majorities of Democrats – 76 percent and 87 percent, according to Quinnipiac and Marist, respectively -- believe the FBI is “not biased” and “just trying to do their job.”

Meanwhile, a Rasmussen survey released Thursday shows that 50 percent of all likely voters believe it is somewhat/very likely that “senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the presidency.”

Battleground Iowa: A new Iowa Poll from the Des Moines Register contains two nuggets of potential consequence for 2018. First, the president’s job approval rating in the Hawkeye State has rebounded significantly. Last month 35 percent approved of the job he is doing; this month his rating is up to 44 percent, giving Republicans a sigh of relief.

Second, Gov. Kim Reynolds leads all five Democrats trying to replace her, four of them by large margins. But her lead over state Sen. Nate Boulton is just four points (41 percent to 37 percent). And with 22 percent of voters undecided, this has the potential to be a barnburner of a race.

Great Scott or Not? In Florida, Republicans have had their fingers crossed for months, hoping Gov. Rick Scott will get into the Senate race against incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson. This week, two polls showed where that matchup stands. A survey conducted by the University of North Florida finds Nelson leading by six points, 48 percent to 42 percent, while a Mason-Dixon poll taken at the same time has Nelson leading by just one point, 45 percent-44 percent.

Though Scott has given signs he is moving closer to a run, he said he won’t make a decision until Florida’s legislative session ends on March 9.

Games On! The 2018 Olympic Winter Games are officially underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but according to a Gallup survey released today, Americans’ interest in the Winter Olympics is at a nadir. Just 39 percent of respondents say they plan to watch “a fair amount” of the coverage, down nearly 20 points from 16 years ago. Granted, the 2002 Winter Games garnered more attention because they were held in Salt Lake City, but it’s still a significant decline from the 46 percent of Americans’ who said they were tuning into the last Winter Olympics, held in Sochi, Russia in 2014.

For those who will be glued to the tube over the next two weeks, a YouGov poll shows that – no surprise -- figure skating is far and away the biggest attraction. Fifty-one percent – including one-third of men and three-quarters of women – declared it their favorite competition. This explains why NBC began its three-hour prime-time coverage Thursday night with a heavy dose of the sport. (Full disclosure: I watched a decent amount.)

Ski jumping came in second place among Americans’ favorite events (31 percent), followed by bobsled (29 percent), and snowboard (24 percent).