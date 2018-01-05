Smart Republicans Will Shun the Mueller Smear Campaign

Congressional Republicans: Stop aiming your guns at your feet. The all-out assault on the special counsel investigation, the Department of Justice and the FBI will prove politically ruinous. Take it from Steve Bannon.

Sure, in the fever swamps, talk of a “deep state” coup will keep you popular, but as more revelations -- true or false -- surface from the Michael Wolff book, it’s safe to say this Republican presidency is in an official meltdown. Perhaps it will be temporary -- that 6 percent economic growth is around the corner and Trump’s conduct will suddenly improve -- but more likely it’s every fear come true. Bannon has shamed Republicans who are discrediting the Russian investigation by telling Wolff there is enough dirt in the finances of Trump’s son-in-law, and likely Trump too, to bring them all down. Special Counsel Robert Mueller may have already asked Wolff for the tapes of many of these interviews.

The case has been made that Trump likely obstructed justice: He fired James Comey after the FBI director failed to let an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “go,” he directed White House counsel Tom McGahn II to plead with Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia investigations, and he helped craft a false statement about the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in which campaign officials and family members met with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton. It is unlikely to lead to indictment or impeachment but it could lead to an electoral slaughter. But if Mueller were to prove any Trumps helped Russians launder money, what good would this campaign to debase Mueller have done?

Sen. Lindsey Graham wants a special counsel just to examine the FBI’s use of the dossier of sketchy and unflattering claims about Trump. Rep. Matt Gaetz characterized Mueller’s investigation as “riddled with bias,” has called up upon Sessions to fire Mueller and warned “we are at risk of a coup d’etat.” Rep. Francis Rooney wants a “purge” of the “deep-state FBI.” Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, where Chief Trump Protector Devin Nunes still holds forth on major decisions despite having to recuse himself for bizarre and irresponsible conduct, have claimed the majority is speeding up the probe to conclude it, and that if not thoroughly completed they will release a minority report to show just what Republicans refused to examine.

There are ways -- witness the politically calibrated straddle of Rep. Trey Gowdy, who is skeptical but refuses to engage in the onslaught against DOJ -- to play an oversight role and hold our institutions accountable without attacking law enforcement. There are certainly questions about the dossier – so ask them. Mueller had to reassign investigators who spoke of an “insurance policy” that could prevent Trump from winning, and the FBI should provide an explanation for that. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley insists Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS – the research firm behind the dossier -- wanted the transcript to remain private (he is now calling for it to be released) and resisted testifying in public. So keep calling him out on that, urge him repeatedly to testify in open session, but release the transcript also.

Whatever you do, do not follow this Thelma and Louise pair off the cliff: Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan. These two argued in a Washington Examiner editorial that Sessions can no longer serve as he has no control over FBI agents who leaked information to the New York Times for the story that portrayed George Papadopoulos as the subject whose actions launched the Russia investigation.

Meadows and Jordan maintain there has been “zero evidence of collusion,” though they know Mueller’s mandate is broad and that any evidence of financial crimes by Trump or his family members would render them compromised by the Russians -- which could make anyone a willing or unwitting participant in Russia’s election meddling.

Yet the effort to blame Sessions, who wasn’t in charge of the DOJ during the launch of the 2016 FBI investigation into the Trump campaign, is meant solely to get him out so Trump can instead hire a lackey who will fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. Republican affirmations -- including from Meadows, who says he was assured by the president -- that Trump won’t fire Mueller are a canard. He can’t fire Mueller; he must fire Rosenstein, who oversees the Mueller probe. The only way to undermine the investigation is to hire a Trump loyalist to replace Rosenstein.

Sessions, publicly vilified by his boss all year now, has finally broken down and will fulfill the president’s wishes to target his political opponents by opening a new investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email. The political pressure on Sessions, who until now has enjoyed the support of congressional Republicans who had privately warned the White House that no new attorney general would be confirmed should Sessions be fired, may now be untenable.

And while Trump followed the advice of legal counsel last week in an impromptu interview with the New York Times he so loves to hate, saying he believed Mueller would treat him “fairly,” he sees Rosenstein as his real problem. Privately Trump has referred to him as “a threat to his presidency,” according to the Washington Post.

Earlier this week the Times reported that some Republicans are troubled by the growing attacks on the FBI. Reps. Charlie Dent and Peter King, along with Gowdy, are concerned there could be deleterious effects on their party and the country. And Rep. Thomas Rooney -- not to be confused with Francis Rooney, who seeks that FBI “purge” -- directly criticized the maligning of Mueller, saying that “those are political cheap shots that sound good on Fox News but in the real world are completely unfair to a guy who has given his life to serving this country.”

Yet while the rants are better left to unelected fire breathers like Newt Gingrich or Judge Jeanine, the loud drum beat will likely pound forth, imperiling the entire GOP. Republicans continue to quake in the cult of Trump, clinging to the reasoning that no matter how truly worried they are, and no matter how wrong it may feel, acquiescence is required because their base loves him.

But the base can’t protect Republicans from white college-educated women, many of whom usually vote Republican, and the way they feel about this president. According to a recent Wall Street Journal poll, they disapprove of him by 68 percent-28 percent, and prefer Democratic control of Congress by a 62-30 margin. Unfortunately, while this group only makes up 15 percent of the population, they make up a healthy share of the voting-age population in 39 of 60 of the most competitive House districts, and in some places up to 28 percent.

Republicans should be more afraid of them.