America's Getting Greater

President Donald Trump is loading his sleigh with gifts for the American people this holiday season. And thanks to the businessman's leadership, along with a newly congealed Republican caucus, workers are already feeling the benefit of the GOP's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -- before Santa enjoys his first Christmas cookie.

No sooner had the historic tax bill made its way through Congress this week -- initiating massive tax cuts for the business sector and individuals -- than AT&T announced it will spend $1 billion in capital investments and give 200,000 of its employees $1,000 holiday bonuses.

Even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer knows this is what winning looks like.

But AT&T's announcement was just the first shiny present to drop down the chimney. On the heels of the passage of the biggest tax reform package since Ronald Reagan was in office, many other American businesses responded with similar news. They will also reward their employees with pay raises and adopt other pro-growth philanthropic measures.

Sending waves of joy from coast to coast.

Fifth Third Bank announced it will raise its minimum hourly wage to $15 and also give $1,000 bonuses to its 13,500 employees. Boeing said it will invest $300 million for improving workplace infrastructure, employee training and charitable endeavors. And the nation's largest mortgage lender, Wells Fargo, joined the holiday cheer, pledging to give $400 million to community and nonprofit organizations in 2018 and $15 per hour to those currently making less than that.

But that's not all.

Cable giant Comcast said it will also give $1,000 bonuses to approximately 100,000 workers while pledging more than $50 billion in infrastructure investments over the next five years.

And to think that Democrats -- including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and countless other naysayers -- trashed the GOP tax reform plan. Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill the bill was "Armageddon," while her colleagues insisted it was a gift to the rich. This includes Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez, who said in an op-ed, "This bill was written for Donald Trump's wealthy friends on Wall Street, not for American families."

Then, upon its passage, hundreds of thousands of American workers who are unionized got a raise.

Proving once again that liberals' doom-and-gloom theatrics are little more than partisan hyperventilating.

Voters now know two things:

Progressives are no longer the party of the working man; the Democratic Party, including its leadership, has proved it's out of touch by rejecting the tax reform bill. It's the Trump administration's policies that are actually uplifting labor and creating economic opportunity.

Unquestionably, the GOP's pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda is benefiting the middle class and strengthening the economy -- in a way we haven't seen in decades -- indicating that those predicting a "blue wave" of Democratic victories in next year's midterms may see a Reagan-esque "red wave" instead.

A fatter paycheck can do that -- along with a robust gross domestic product and a renewed sense of optimism from Boston to Los Angeles.

Congratulations, Mr. President. America's winning again.

